Movies
Reel Affirmations offers array of films celebrating LGBTQ stories
A provocative and compelling slate of movies screening this week
Clear your schedules — Washington’s International LGBTQ Film Festival, Reel Affirmations, is returning for its 29th year of screenings on Oct. 20.
The festival will be held at the E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. N.W., from Oct. 20-23. Within the four-day-long span of festivities, there will be 14 feature-length films from nine countries, and 27 additional short films being streamed exclusively online.
Reel Affirmations has been screening movies that feature and support members of the LGBTQ community since 1991. The pandemic didn’t slow them down at all, as they received hundreds of films in 2021 and had to make the difficult choice of how to narrow them down to roughly 45. Out of those 45 films being shown, seven awards will be handed out to deserving participants. Those awards include the Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature, the Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature, and Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature.
Notable films have remained a staple in Reel Affirmation’s lineup since its conception. Among films that have been screened there have been Academy Award-winning and nominated films, like “Moonlight,” and films that tell stories that create a bond between LGBTQ individuals. Some of those being featured this year include “#LookAtMe,” a film from Singapore about social media, religion, and activism; “Our Bodies are Beautiful,” from Argentina, addressing feminism, identity, and trans women; and “When Time Got Louder,” portraying the altering of family relationships after sexual awareness creates independence for LGBTQ members of the family.
“Filmmakers pushed the envelope to explore and celebrate LGBTQ+ stories long before television dared to mention taboo topics, and today we continue with this tradition through film festivals around the globe dedicated to exploring and expanding our understanding of each other, with humor and compassion”, says Director of Arts & Cultural Programs and Executive Director at the DC Center, Kimberley Bush.
In terms of affordability and accessibility, tickets for both in-person showings and online streaming are available. A single live screening ticket is $15 for in person, $10 for streaming, and you can bundle and save by buying three live screenings for $60 or six for $55. If you want to watch all 27 virtual shorts, you can pay a flat fee of $125, and if you want to watch all of the live and virtual shows, it’ll be $175.
Here’s the schedule for the weekend:
Thursday, Oct. 20:
7 p.m., “When Time Got Louder” from director Connie Cocchia
This drama runs 80 minutes and addresses the story of Abbie, a college-aged girl who leaves her family to explore her independence and sexuality. While Abbie’s away she realizes she’s torn between her love for her brother who has autism and her new life away from the family.
8 p.m., “All Man: The International Male Story” from directors Bryan Darling and Jesse Finley Reed
Gene Burkard found freedom in San Diego, away from his closeted self in the Midwest, by transforming male fashion into something cosmopolitan, trend setting, and carefree. International Male reached both gay and straight demographics, generating revenue from the refined new images of masculinity. This documentary tells the story of a band of outsiders who changed the way men looked at each other and their own image.
Friday, Oct. 21:
7 p.m., “Nelly and Nadine” from director Magnus Gertten
Two women fall in love in the Ravensbruck concentration camp in this 92-minute documentary. On Christmas Eve 1944, Nadine and Nelly fell in love, and despite being separated during the last few months of the war, they reunited and spend the rest of their lives together. Despite hiding their love story from most friends and family, Nelly’s granddaughter is now uncovering their remarkable story.
9 p.m., “Waking Up Dead or Look At Me” from director Terracino
The first comedy of the weekend kicks off with a bang. Hot-shot, destructive, and all-around mess Danny Maldonado was conquering Hollywood. Cut to a few years later and he’s been dumped by his boyfriend, his career has flatlined, and his long-estranged mother is dying. When he’s given a second chance, Danny vows to clean up his act, but will he follow through?
Saturday, Oct. 22:
12 p.m., “Smalltown Pride” from directors Riley Sparks and Chelle Turingan
Filmed in Alberta, Nova Scotia, this documentary depicts the struggles and joys of growing up queer in a small town. The crew follows a group of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies as they prepare for their local Pride celebrations. Meeting in church basements, various kitchen tables, and some classrooms, the group prepares to take on a conservative town council that won’t even fly a rainbow flag. By working together they aim to create a mutual love and acceptance between everyone in their community.
2 p.m., “Maybe Someday,” from director Michelle Ehlen
A non-binary photographer in their 40s attempts to move across the country to start their life over again during their separation from their wife. In this 91-minute comedy, Jay, the photographer, takes a detour to see their high school best friend (and former crush). Throughout the film Jay struggles with the cycles of love, loss, and letting go.
4 p.m., “Pat Rocco Dared,” from director Charlie David
This documentary reclaims the story of the “King of the Nudies,” Pat Rocco, and shows how Rocco is much more than his erotic filmmaking career — he’s the whole Hollywood package.
6 p.m., “Prognosis – notes on living,” from directors Debra Chasnoff and Kate Stilley Steine
Oscar-winning filmmaker Debra Chasnoff steps in front of the camera in this 80-minute documentary about her struggle with a deadly diagnosis. Emotionally raw, funny, and profoundly intimate and the key elements to her story about life and letting go.
8 p.m., “Manscaping,” from director Broderick Fox
A Black American visual artist, Australian fetish barber/porn producer, and transgender Canadian barber are followed in this documentary detailing the reinvention of the traditional barbershop and restyling masculinity.
9:30 p.m., “Blessed Boys,” from director Silvia Brunelli
Two 18-year-old friends, Milo and Lino, were raised in the same small town for their entire lives, never stepping outside the comforts of their hometowns. That is, until Lino’s little sister claims to be a saint and miracle-worker, and Milo takes a step back to revaluate his routine life, and his feelings for Lino.
Sunday, Oct.23:
12 p.m., “A Run For More,” from director Ray Whitehouse
This documentary follows the first openly elected transgender official in Texas. Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe finds her voice, questions her relationship to the community, and tries to win an election in this film, shot over four years.
2 p.m., “Our Bodies Are Your Battlefield,” from director Isabelle Solas
This Argentinean documentary follows the lives of Claudia and Violeta, trans women who identify as transvestites in the deep divide of feminist Argentineans and conservatives. They find themselves in the center of this socio-political revolution, and present their fight to love and stay alive.
4 p.m., “Being Thunder” from director Stephanie Lamorre
This documentary follows Sherente, a two spirit-genderqueer teenager from Rhode Island’s Narragansett tribe. Sherente performs in traditional dance competitions at regional pow-wows. Sherente wears traditional female dresses, but behind the scenes the tribal leaders manipulate the scores or disqualify him, just because of their beliefs in traditional gender roles.
6 p.m., “#LookAtMe,” from director Ken Kwek
Teenagers Rocky and Sean are invited to church with Sean’s girlfriend. When they arrive they are hit with a searing anti-LGBTQ sermon. Sean, a YouTuber, posts a video criticizing the pastor, and lands himself in the public eye of Singapore’s strict public expression laws. While he remains in prison, his gay twin brother Ricky makes a name for himself as a prominent LGBTQ activist.
Movies
‘Bros’ bombs at weekend box office
Billy Eichner blames straight people for failing to show up
The much-hyped new film “Bros,” touted as the first gay romantic comedy produced by a major Hollywood studio, bombed at the weekend box office, bringing in just $4.8 million, about half of the $8-10 million prediction for opening weekend.
The film, which stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, finished in fourth place for the weekend; horror film “Smile” took the top spot with $22 million. Eichner quickly turned to Twitter to blame straight people for the poor showing.
“Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore, etc., straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for ‘Bros,’” Eichner wrote. “And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.”
Not everyone agrees with Eichner’s assessment. Variety, in a Monday story, cited marketing problems and a lack of star power as likely culprits for the disappointing numbers.
“For the romantic comedy genre, star power is integral these days to getting people out of the house,” Variety’s Zach Sharf and William Earl wrote. “Paramount’s ‘The Lost City’ made it to the $105 million mark in the U.S. off the strength of pairing A-listers Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.”
Additionally, the film’s marketing focused on the historic nature of the film, rather than its comedic appeal.
“’Bros’ marketing worked overtime to sell its importance as the first major LGBTQ studio comedy, but aggressively marketing a movie as a glass-ceiling breaker can make it feel like homework for viewers,” Sharf and Earl noted.
There have also been anecdotal reports of homophobic incidents at theaters linked to the film’s poster, which features a photo of Eichner and Macfarlane grabbing each other’s butts.
“The goal was to make the funniest, laugh-out-loud movie as possible, that just happens to be about a gay couple,” Eichner, 44, told the Blade in an interview last week.
The studio released a statement that it remains hopeful positive reviews and word-of-mouth will give “Bros” a long theatrical run. The film cost about $22 million to make.
Eichner served as writer, producer, and co-star of the film, a romantic comedy about two commitment-phobic gay guys in a relationship. All of “Bros” writers, producers, and the lead and supporting actors identify as LGBTQ (with the exceptions of director Nicholas Stoller and producer Judd Apatow).
Some observers worry that the poor showing by “Bros” could dissuade large studios from green-lighting LGBTQ-themed projects for mainstream release.
Movies
Celebrate Judy Garland’s centennial by watching her movies
The dazzling force of nature made 34 films
When the world ends, aficionados will still be watching their favorite Judy Garland movies.
Queer icon Garland was born 100 years ago this year (on June 10, 1922).
Everyone knows how tragic much of Garland’s life was. MGM feeding her uppers and downers when she was a child. Bad luck with husbands. Getting fired from movies because of her addiction issues. Her death at age 47.
You can’t deny that Garland’s life was often a mess. Yet, it’s too easy to encase Garland into a box of victimhood.
Contrary to the misperception of her as a sad figure, Garland wasn’t a morbid person. She was a fabulous comedian and clown, John Fricke, author of “The Wonderful World of Oz: An Illustrated History of the American Classic,” told the Blade in 2019. Lucille Ball said Garland was the funniest woman in Hollywood, Fricke said. “‘She made me look like a mortician,’ Lucy said,” he added.
In the midst of the sentimentality and morbidity shrouding her legacy, you can readily forget Garland’s prodigious talent and productivity.
Garland was a consummate, multi-faceted, out-of-this-world talented performer. She (deservedly) received more awards than most performers would even dream of: two Grammy Awards for her album “Judy at Carnegie Hall,” a special Tony for her long-running concert at the Palace Theatre and a special Academy Juvenile Award. Garland was nominated for an Emmy for her TV series “The Judy Garland Show” and for Best Supporting Oscar for her performance in “Judgment at Nuremberg.”
Garland, a dazzling, force of nature on screen, made 34 films. There’s no better way to celebrate Garland’s centennial than to watch her movies.
Garland was renowned for connecting so intimately with audiences when she sang. She’s remembered for her legendary musicals — from “The Wizard of Oz” to “Meet Me in St. Louis” to “A Star is Born.”
But if you watch, or re-watch, her movies, you’ll see that Garland wasn’t just a singer who sang songs, and sometimes danced, in production numbers in movie musicals.
Garland was a talented actor. She wasn’t appearing on screen as herself – Judy Garland singing to her fans.
Whether she’s tearing at your heartstrings as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” performing brilliant physical comedy with Gene Kelly in the “The Pirate,” breaking your heart with “The Man that Got Away” in “A Star is Born” or unrecognizable as Irene Hoffmann in “Judgment at Nuremberg,” Garland is acting. Her performance etches these characters onto your DNA.
Picking Garland’s best movies is like deciding which five of your 20 puppies should go on an outing. But, if you’re cast away on a desert island, take these Garland movies with you:
“Meet Me in St. Louis”: This luminous 1944 musical, directed by Vincente Minnelli, has it all: Garland in top form, the Trolley song, Margaret O’Brien, along with a stellar cast, and the best Christmas song ever.
“The Clock”: This 1945 movie, also directed by Minnelli, showcases Garland as a gifted dramatic actress. Shot in stunning black-and-white near the end of World-War II, the movie is the story, set in New York City, of a young woman (Garland) and a soldier on leave (Robert Walker) who fall in love.
“Easter Parade”: Sure, this 1948 picture, directed by Charles Walters, is thought of as a light musical by some. But, who cares? It’s in Technicolor, and Judy’s in peak form – dancing with Fred Astaire.
“A Star is Born”: If you don’t know the story of this 1954 film, directed by George Cukor, starring Garland and James Mason, you’re not a member of queer nation. There have been other versions of “A Star is Born,” some quite good, but this is still the best. Garland should have gotten an Oscar for this one.
“Judgment at Nuremberg”: This 1961 film, directed by Stanley Kramer, will never be a date night movie. It’s long (3 hours, 6 minutes), grim (about Nazi crimes) and Garland is only in it for about seven minutes. But the story is gripping and Garland’s performance is mesmerizing. When you watch her as Irene, you won’t be thinking that’s Judy Garland.
Happy centennial, Judy!
Movies
A fine ‘Bro’-mance
Eichner, Macfarlane performances essential to movie’s appeal
If you’re reading this, you probably already know that “Bros” is a history-making milestone for LGBTQ representation in the movies — the first gay romantic comedy produced by a major Hollywood studio, written by an openly gay man (Billy Eichner) who also stars in it – and that it was made with queer talent filling virtually every role, both on camera and off. The “Billy on the Street” writer/comedian/actor, true to his brand, has been loud-and-proud about his efforts to foster authenticity and inclusivity throughout the making of his film, and rightly so.
Still, now that his much-anticipated movie is finally out, we can finally stop talking about all that. After all, even when a movie scores as many points for LGBTQ representation as this one does, what really matters is whether or not it’s actually any good.
When Eichner was tapped to make his film for Universal, many may have assumed it would be a showcase for his signature comedic persona — acerbic but disarmingly funny, more than a touch manic, somehow confrontational, defiant, and self-deprecating all at the same time — that would also poke fun at a heteronormative genre beloved just as often by its queer fans for its camp value as for anything else. This expectation seemed all but confirmed when Eichner announced the casting of actor Luke Macfarlane – known for playing handsome hunks in the very romcoms his movie would presumably be sending up – as his love interest.
As it happens, those assumptions were not entirely wrong. “Bros” is unabashedly autobiographical in tone, presenting Eichner essentially as an alternative version of himself if he had been a queer history scholar and author instead of a poly-hyphenate show biz celebrity; his character, Bobby Lieber, has even got a podcast, allowing him to voice the kind of take-no-prisoners witticisms and shrewdly queer observations about life and culture for which both versions of himself have become famous.
While at a launch event for a new dating app, Bobby meets Aaron (Macfarlane), who – as one of the crowd of shirtless gay scenesters he’s used to being ignored by, he assumes is shallow, not too bright, and not into him at all. It turns out he’s wrong on all counts, and the two men soon find themselves drawn into a relationship, despite some serious issues around commitment and the fact that they seem to have nothing in common.
All of this is a perfect match for Eichner’s comic sensibilities – he’s built his image on calling out society for the absurdity of its assumptions, the illogic of its priorities, the depth of its shallowness, and “Bros” gives him plenty of opportunity to do exactly that, as well as plenty of fodder for his usual zingers and pop-culture references. It’s very much the kind of savagely iconoclastic spoof we would expect from its creator, making fun of social conventions (both gay and straight) and lampooning everything from awards-show stunt fashion to celebrity athletes coming out of the closet to “Dear Evan Hansen” — but it’s not nearly as scattershot as it sometimes feels. There’s a method to Eichner’s madness, and it hinges on reminding us that we are all, from a certain perspective, utterly ridiculous.
If that were all that “Bros” accomplished, it would be enough, but it gives us so much more. Not content to simply settle into familiar territory, he sets his sights on rising to the level of the romance classics he boldly references throughout, from “When Harry Met Sally” to “You’ve Got Mail” to “Manhattan.” With the help of director and co-writer Nicholas Stoller, whose sure-handed cinematic sensibility allows the star’s broadly satirical strokes and flights of absurdist fancy to flourish while still remaining grounded, he succeeds.
In large part, this is because Eichner’s screenplay doesn’t fall into the trap of being governed by the same tropes and expectations it makes fun of. Instead, it undermines them to take us further; unlike many romances, this one goes past the feel-good “falling in love” stuff and explores what it’s like for two adult men to build a relationship that works. It’s hardly a spoiler to say that’s not an easy or comfortable process, especially for a generation that came of age under the lingering shadow of widespread homophobia, but “Bros” is willing to go there – and because of that, its seemingly mismatched and dysfunctional lead couple are infinitely more relatable.
That doesn’t mean Eichner and Stoller ever allow their movie to become a “bummer.” Things might get a little messy from time to time, but what relationship doesn’t? By choosing to give “Bros” the kind of maturity that’s able to weather the storm, they’ve built something deeper and more lasting – the kind of movie that’s worthy of setting a few milestones – without sacrificing any of the comedy. And despite the cynical pose that’s always been at the heart of Eichner’s persona, they’re not afraid to let it get a little sappy, too.
As for its two stars, Eichner and Macfarlane’s performances are essential elements in the movie’s winning appeal. It’s perhaps not too surprising that Eichner, who’s been able to show us hints of his wider range before, rises to the occasion for his debut as a leading man; it’s the kind of work with the potential to elevate him into a whole new echelon of talent. A greater revelation is Macfarlane, who dives way below the pretty surface of Aaron to deliver a braver and more vulnerable performance than anyone might have expected. Together, the two actors find an easy and affectionate chemistry that is not only believable but makes it easy for real-life couples to recognize themselves in their relationship. They front a superb cast that includes Monica Raymund, Dot-Marie Jones, Jim Rash, Guillermo Díaz, Amanda Bearse, Miss Lawrence, TS Madison, Bowen Yang, and Jai Rodriguez, not to mention a host of queer and queer-friendly celebrity cameos from Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, and Amy Schumer, among several others.
It would be easy to go into detail about the many things that make “Bros” stand out as a piece of “queer cinema” — the way it weaves educational tidbits about LGBTQ history into the story as a tongue-in-cheek primer for straight viewers, or the sex-positive attitude with which it boldly and playfully depicts gay love-making, or its assertion of the differences instead of the similarities between same-sex relationships and straight ones — but it’s better to let viewers discover these things for themselves, along with all the movie’s other pleasures. We don’t want to give any more away, though we will tell you to watch for a scene-stealing turn by Debra Messing, who seems to be having the time of her life.
Other than that, all you need to know is that “Bros” lives up to its hype to become one of the smartest, sexiest, and yes, sweetest comedies of the year so far – the kind of rom-com that’s good enough to recommend even for people who don’t like rom-coms.
And yes, it sets a lot of LGBTQ milestones, but don’t see it because of that. See it because it’s good.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
My visit to Inova hospital marred by binary intake form
Reel Affirmations offers array of films celebrating LGBTQ stories
Biden won’t meet with Putin until Russia engages in Griner release negotiations
Lanzamiento de servicios de crisis 24/7 para juventud LGBTQ en México
‘Queer for Fear’ reveals that horror has always been queer
Activists rally at Fairfax County School Board meeting
Nat’l Coming Out Day presents unique challenges for communities of color
Suspect, 19, charged in stabbing death of gay Va. hairstylist
Latinoamérica debe recuperar el liderazgo en la erradicación de las ‘terapias de conversión’
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
Popular
-
Virginia5 days ago
Activists rally at Fairfax County School Board meeting
-
National3 days ago
Nat’l Coming Out Day presents unique challenges for communities of color
-
Virginia3 days ago
Suspect, 19, charged in stabbing death of gay Va. hairstylist
-
Noticias en Español3 days ago
Latinoamérica debe recuperar el liderazgo en la erradicación de las ‘terapias de conversión’
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
-
Virginia3 days ago
Gay school board member loses race for Va. House of Delegates
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Howard County Pride
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Pride Franklin County