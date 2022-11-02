Opinions
Democracy and personal freedoms at stake on Nov. 8
We don’t need weapons to win, we have the ballot
Simply stated, our democracy is at stake and our country’s populace starkly divided. Though Donald Trump is mainly to blame and he may never win again, Trumpism has taken hold. We see this in people’s response to the lies the Republican Party, now the party of Trumpism, are spreading.
A belief our elections aren’t fair despite irrefutable proof they are. A lack of understanding how global conditions, climate change, and immigration actually impact our lives. The fact supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic are still causing inflation and no political party can wave a magic wand and end them. Not recognizing the Republican Party policies of appeasing corporate America, and reducing taxes on the rich, will simply make things worse. Just look at Great Britain.
Apparently, people will vote for a candidate who tells them they will take away their freedoms. They will vote for a candidate who turns away from the Constitution, who lies to them about everything. I try to stop myself from thinking these voters are just plain stupid, rather try to understand how they can be so gullible. However, if Trumpism (the Republican Party today) wins this election, I may just accept stupid.
I recognize my privilege as an older white man. I worked from the age of 10 and with savings, Social Security, and Medicare live a good life. Climate change, while horrendous, won’t impact me like it will young people who have a much longer life span than I have left. I am not a woman who lost my right to control my own healthcare and body. I care about all women and have fought for years for equal, quality healthcare, and to make choice the law of the land. But I am not directly impacted. I have no wife or daughter, and my sister is older also without children.
So I pray on Nov. 8th not to see election results and have to ask “where were the women, where were the young people? Why did they not come out to vote in huge numbers speaking out for their future with their ballot?” If they don’t vote, I will have no good answer. Neither will the pontificators who will try to give you one without success. If democracy and personal freedom lose in this election we will look back and say, “this really shouldn’t have been a difficult decision.” It should have been easy to come out and vote for the candidates who spoke to these issues and committed to fight for climate change legislation, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and the rights of workers. Hundreds of millions of dollars were spent to inform people about which candidates these were. How could people vote otherwise or stay home and not vote?
If Trumpism wins it will be easy to say “the American people got what they deserve.” But then I have never been one to wish bad things on others. So while they may not deserve it they will suffer. They will suffer from their own lack of action, from their own complacency, from their own unwillingness to stand up and speak out with their ballot. You can march till you’re blue in the face, but if you don’t vote in a democracy, you still lose.
If I sound depressed when I write this, you bet I am, after having spent a lifetime fighting for the things I believe in, and still fighting. I am still involved in politics and understand the need to vote. I am depressed because so many just don’t seem to get it.
There is still time to turn my depression into elation on Nov. 8th, still time to vote and make a statement. Maybe take a moment and look to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people, to know what it means to fight for your life, your country, and your democracy. If a bomb were dropped in their city like Trump’s friend Putin is doing in Ukraine, would our young people fight or would they give up?
Well, Republicans are dropping one bomb after another on our cities only they aren’t the kind that cause physical damage, they are the kind that kill the soul, kill the spirit, take away your rights, one by one. We have it easy today, we don’t need weapons to win, we have the ballot. Everyone must use it while there is still time.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Vote as if democracy depends on it
GOP election deniers want to take our country away
It was a perfect fall afternoon at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., last weekend and I was enjoying a homecoming tailgate party at my alma mater when I noticed something strange.
Amid the peak fall foliage and tens of thousands of students and alumni playing corn hole or watching TVs perched in the back of pickup trucks broadcasting the game via portable satellite dishes, a handsome man in a suit and tie was making his way through the crowd. He had two camera men and a sound guy in tow. We watched with interest as he made his way toward our circle of camping chairs. Then he approached me.
“I’m Robert Costa with CBS News, can I interview you,” he said to me.
I told him I recognized him and asked what he wanted to talk about. He replied, “politics and the upcoming election.”
At a tailgate? My husband intervened and suggested that I decline as I’d already had a beer. But I couldn’t resist. Costa asked what I thought was at stake in next week’s elections.
“Our very democracy is at stake in this election and soon it could be taken from us,” I replied. “And that’s what this election, I think, is about. Because when these election deniers come into office as secretaries of state and in roles where they control the process, and somebody wins an election that they don’t like, they’ll overturn it. And will we care then? It’ll be too late.”
That may sound hyperbolic, but consider that CBS News has identified more than 300 Republican candidates for state and national office who are on the record as election deniers, falsely claiming that President Biden is illegitimate due to fraud in the 2020 election. It’s all demonstrably false and at least 60 lawsuits filed on behalf of Donald Trump and his enablers challenging the 2020 results were dismissed by judges across the country, including judges appointed by Trump himself.
But the lunatics of MAGA never let facts get in the way of a good conspiracy theory. The results of a former president endorsing Q-Anon conspiracy theories can be seen in last week’s horrific and brutal attack on Paul Pelosi. When presidents talk, people listen and act. When Trump denies the results of the 2020 election and spreads dangerous, reckless conspiracies, his followers act and one of them nearly killed Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
The antidote to all this madness infecting our politics? Well, until the MAGA nuts can be de-programmed — that’s what must happen to cult followers, after all — the rest of thinking people must vote like our democracy depends on it, because it does. Don’t let the talk of inflation and crime distract you from the key issue in this race: upholding our Constitution and our democratic principles of free and fair elections.
Nothing else will matter if we lose the integrity of our elections and make no mistake that GOP candidates on the ballot next week, if elected, will refuse to certify elections of Democrats and will undermine the process and continue to erect barriers to voting by people of color.
Stopping the MAGA lunatics won’t be easy and won’t happen in a single election. After all, they now have a super majority on the Supreme Court and have already overturned Roe; affirmative action is next and marriage equality not far behind.
But voters can blunt the progress and influence of these Trump cultists by sending a message on Nov. 8 that we won’t embrace authoritarianism and we will defend our democratic institutions from the MAGA crowd. They’ve already defiled and invaded our capitol, threatened the lives of scores of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, and attacked the husband of the House Speaker. What’s next could be worse if they come into political power.
CBS aired Costa’s report on Sunday featuring my remarks from the Penn State tailgate as well as comments from Margaret Sullivan, the former public editor of the New York Times. She and I share concerns about Republican election deniers.
“I think we need to stop being asleep at the switch and sound the alarm more about what could happen if election denialists are, you know, in power and decide, ‘Oh, well, we only like the results of this election, but not that one,’” Sullivan said. “I mean, we no longer have a country anymore.”
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected]
HRC National Dinner was a reminder about what it looks like to come together
It’s important that our voices are heard on Election Day and every day. Gone are the days we can stay silent.
The Human Rights Campaign held its annual National Dinner in Washington, D.C. this past weekend to bring together a community of advocates, leaders, and champions for the queer and trans community. I had the privilege of attending as an outspoken LGBTQIA+ activist, alongside some of our community’s loudest voices – including Rafael Silva and Brian Michael Smith from 911 Lone Star, Grant Sikes, Abbi Jacobson, Maybelle Blair and the CEO of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill. Grant Sikes and I had the opportunity that evening to take over the Blade Instagram account and share our experience.
Kelley Robinson, HRC’s incoming president, took the stage to share the future of HRC and what her plans are for our movement. “Three generations ago, my ancestors were born into slavery, and today, I stand as the first Black queer woman to lead the Human Rights campaign,” she said. Her words dug deep, as we have worked hard to get to where we are but acknowledge that there is still a battle in front of us. This year alone, more than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills have been put into motion across the nation, causing our very existence to be attacked and threatened at all levels of government. But what, exactly, are we supposed to be doing while these attacks continue? More importantly, is this really something that the HRC campaign and folks across the country can stop?
The truth is, this is not the queer community’s first rodeo and we have had to consistently face adversity and maintain our values in the midst of hatred. Regardless of what or who is against us, the power of our voices on the ballot can rewrite what comes next. Vice President Kamala Harris joined us to talk about the importance of Nov. 8 and how our opposition “does not think we should be allowed to exist.”
I have dealt with hate and homophobic rhetoric first hand, and although they often hide behind a screen, we are now seeing those who hold elected office weaponizing their audiences against the LGBTQ community. The evening was a reminder about what it looks like to come together and use our voices to shut down rhetoric that opposes equality and empowers hate. If I have learned anything during my time in both academia at USC and working on Capitol Hill, it’s that your voice is most powerful on the ballot.
No matter what ballot box you find yourself at – your vote MATTERS – some counties across the country are decided by fewer than 10 votes. As a Gen-Z voter, I continue to partner with organizations like HRC and utilized my platforms to share what is at stake this election. But not only do we need Gen-Zers, we need everyone to head to the ballot box and remember that our right to equal opportunity, health care and basic acceptance are on the ballot.
Hate and violence against our community are at an all-time high. But there is so much strength and unity in the movement and that should remind those who do not see us that we are here and are not going anywhere. We must fight for those that cannot join us, especially the 32 transgender people who have been shot or killed this past year alone.
We have overcome, and I have full faith that we will continue to push our movement forward until we are more than just “seen.” It’s important that our voices are heard on Election Day and every day. Gone are the days we can stay silent.
Brian Femminella is a Gen-Z LGBTQ+ activist and tech entrepreneur. He is an outspoken voice in the queer and trans community, including his work in the military as an Army Officer.
You can follow Brian:
instagram.com/brianfemminella
twitter.com/brianfemminella
tiktok.com/@brian_femminella
Brazil’s fake news crisis is lethal for LGBT+ community
Country’s presidential election has fueled a misinformation emergency
The Brazilian presidential election has fueled a misinformation emergency that has tipped the LGBT+ community into a boiling pot of fake news. This is part of a broader global problem and we need a global plan to stop it.
Since the beginning of this year’s election race, incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro deliberately galvanized Christian voters by framing the election as “a fight between good and evil,” repeating the scare tactics about the LGBT+ community he used in 2018. Bolsonaro’s tactics have also dragged his opponent, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva into an outright contest of who is the true Christian among them.
Caught in the crossfire of this horrendous political battle are numerous victims including the country’s LGBT+ community. Bolsonaro has blatantly fueled misinformation about Brazil’s transgender and queer communities, claiming falsely that a Lula victory would lead to genderless toilets in schools and repeating false claims made in his 2018 campaign that the LGBT+ community wanted to promote homosexuality to children.
These allegations are not without consequence.
Brazil has the highest murder rate of transgender people in the world and life expectancy of a trans woman is only 35. In 2021, while Bolsonaro dismantled Brazil’s human rights protections, the NGO ANTRA recorded 140 murders of trans people. In this year’s election, 80 percent of trans candidates running for office reported being threatened or intimidated by far right groups. The impact is also personal. I have found that some of my closest relatives in Brazil who were previously supportive of my sexuality not only embrace anti-queer rhetoric but are also advocating against our democratic institutions. Some even told me that they would support a coup by Bolsonaro if he loses the election.
It seems hard to believe, but misinformation gets attention, no matter how absurd. For example a video stating that Lula has a pact with the devil was circulated just before the first round of voting. On election day, Oct. 2, searches associating Lula and satanism increased by 2,500 percent. Lula later posted that he never had talked to Beelzebub. This is not the sole territory of the right wing either. A few days later, an old video of Bolsonaro attending a Freemasons ceremony was shared by Lula’s team and searches for Bolsonaro and satanism increased by 5,000 percent.
This kind of campaign behavior has ill-effects well beyond voting day.
In Poland ahead of the 2019 general elections, misinformation campaigns fueled anti-queer sentiment across the country in an attempt to rally voters. This strategy was later translated into discriminatory policy with Parliament approving an “anti-gay propaganda” law. In Ghana, online and traditional media almost uniformly broadcast hate against queer people and the government is close to approving one of the world’s harshest anti-LGBT+ laws, with a concurrent spike in phobic attacks and so-called “corrective rapes.”
But LGBT+ minorities are not the only victims. We are all suffering the broader impacts of this borderless global crisis that is having a devastating effect on much wider debates including climate change, vaccination, and economic development. In a cover story in “Science” magazine, noted biologist Carl Bergstrom said misinformation “poses a risk to international peace, interferes with democratic decision-making, endangers the well-being of the planet, and threatens public health.”
We are in dangerous territory for democracy and what we really need is a global plan to stop it. The 10-point action plan recently released by Nobel Prize Laureates Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, is a good starting point. On one hand, there is growing awareness about misinformation with calls to action to regulate social media platforms. However, as happened with climate policy in its early stages, there is still a lot to be done to define the best political responses and potential avenues for regulation.
Recently, I joined a group of researchers and advocates from around the world who see misinformation as an international crisis and are urgently working to develop the tools to fight it. We will collect the best evidence possible. We are calling for the creation of institutions to manage this global problem and to build a space for consensus-building and advice on solutions.
I sincerely hope that, in Brazil, the next government will act boldly to stop the deterioration of the information environment. However little has been said during the campaign and a bill introduced in Parliament to regulate fake news was rejected with big tech platforms declining cooperate. Brazil’s new government could make a major contribution towards ending the global information crisis and horrific attacks on the human rights of the LGBT+ community by supporting a coordinated response. There is a lot to do, but the time is now. We don’t want to look back in a few years, wishing we had done more.
