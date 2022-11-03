What homebuyers vote for

Next Tuesday, if we haven’t already done so, we will be able to vote for congressional representatives, governors, state officials, mayors, attorneys general, council members, and more, depending on where we live. There may be new laws or resolutions in play as well.

Voting is a right not to be taken lightly and I encourage everyone who is eligible to do so. What I want to address this week, however, is what buyers vote for when selecting a home. Whether they choose their preferred candidates by internet or in person, it’s important that information about the contenders is made available prior to selecting a favorite.

Location: When people move to the DMV from outside the area, I often hear, “I want to live in D.C.” Many times, that sentiment changes when they find out how much house you can get for the money inside the District.

They may canvass Arlington County, the City of Alexandria, and Fairfax County in Virginia, and Montgomery and Prince Georges counties in Maryland, but some of those areas can be pretty pricey as well.

Nonetheless, voters research the credentials of their candidates, including proximity to work, quality of schools, crime rates, and nearby amenities.

Type: Once they have selected their location, price may also have an impact on the type of housing they choose. Up for debate are single family detached homes, townhouses and rowhouses, condominiums, and sometimes cooperatives.

Detached homes inside the Beltway seem to be reserved for those with the most money, whereas townhouses frequently represent our middle class. Condominiums are often preferred by the masses, especially if they are located near transportation and food. Cooperatives are lesser-known entities favored by some. It’s nice to know that there are still people interested in cooperating.

Style: People often arrive with pre-conceived notions about the candidates for style of home here. Imagine coming from an area where the standard home is a 4,000-square-foot ranch with a white picket fence, located on a cul-de-sac and finding out it either needs to be custom built or is a two-hour commute to work.

Although our area caters to the 2,200 square foot, two-story colonial with basement, other entries in the detached home primaries may include two-level split foyers, Victorian four squares with wrap-around porches, multi-level splits, contemporaries with clean lines, and yes, the occasional ranch.

Running in the category of rowhouses and townhouses are bowfront and box front Victorians, flat-front Federals, Wardmans with covered front porches (named for architect Harry Wardman), and traditional or transitional homes that are in the “also ran” category because, like some politicians, nobody knows what they stand for.

In D.C., you can also find something innocuous that is simply a two-story box with no distinctive architecture or name, but with a purse-pleasing price. They may be old and nondescript, but they are dependable and plentiful.

Exterior: Our exteriors are transparent in how they present themselves to the public. We have the bricks – red, tan, white-washed, and painted in vibrant colors – or the sidings: wood, vinyl, aluminum, or Hardie plank. A few outliers in stone or stucco may garner some attention, too.

Porches and patios are popular, and yards always get a lot of votes. Some constituents consider roof decks to be only for the elites; however, the desire for a parking space is a unifying position throughout D.C. and in the downtown areas of proximate Virginia and Maryland suburbs.

Interior: Two major parties make up the interiors of our homes: the traditional floor plan party and the open floor plan party. The Green party, a third and smaller entity, features popular ideas that can transcend the other two parties, such as electric vehicle chargers, smart home features, and energy efficient systems and appliances.

Currently, the open floor plan party is polling ahead. It rejects a formal dining room in favor of a smaller eating area and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. This party’s agenda can include luxury vinyl plank flooring that mimics driftwood, as well as a plethora of stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, solid surface countertops, and grey walls for a clean, sterile look.

The traditional party values the architecture, unpainted wood trim, original heart pine or red oak floors, and tiger oak fireplace mantels of early 20th century homes. Interiors may feature darker colors or wallpaper, with more emphasis on historical and institutional norms.

It remains to be seen what home buyers will vote for next, but I’ll be keeping my eye out for the latest trends, hoping that our choices will remain diverse, vibrant, and welcoming.

Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.