Virginia

Spanberger defeats Vega in Va.

Democratic congresswoman won with 51.92 percent of vote

Published

2 hours ago

on

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) (Photo public domain)

Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

Spanberger was ahead of Vega by a 51.92-47.85 percent margin with 214 of 226 precincts reporting.

Virginia

Wexton wins re-election in Va.

Democrat fended off challenge from Republican Hung Cao

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton on Tuesday defeated Republican challenger Hung Cao.

Wexton, a former Virginia state senator who has represented the state’s 10th Congressional District since 2019, was ahead of Cao by a 52.39-47.44 percent margin with 202 of 209 precincts reporting.

Wexton said Cao called her to congratulate her.

Virginia

Youngkin ‘divisive’ subjects tip line received complaints about LGBTQ topics

Spotsylvania County mother complained about ‘grooming’

Published

4 days ago

on

November 4, 2022

By

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit that several media outlets filed has revealed Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tip line about the teaching of “divisive” subjects in the state’s schools received hundreds of emails.

The Washington Post on Thursday reported complaints about LGBTQ students and topics in schools are among the emails received.

“These books are, in my opinion, making children desensitized to healthy sexual relationships and are grooming in nature,” said a Spotsylvania County mother. 

Other parents said they were concerned about gender identity being taught in schools.

Youngkin shortly after he took office in January announced the tip line to which parents could have used to report the teaching of “divisive” subjects. Youngkin during an appearance with John Fredericks on “Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks” earlier this year did not specifically say whether parents should report teachers who are teaching about LGBTQ issues.

Youngkin’s administration in September shut down the tip line.

The Post and other media outlets filed the FOIA lawsuit in April.

Youngkin claimed the tip line emails fell under the FOIA exemption for a governor’s “working papers and correspondence.” The hundreds of emails that were released were just a fraction of the total number of tips, since the media outlets suing for this information claimed that the exemption Youngkin used did not apply to the tip lines since those were shared with individuals outside of the governor’s office. 

The media outlets involved in this lawsuit include the Post, the Associated Press, NPR and NBC 4. 

Virginia

Va. delays implementation of proposed revision of trans, nonbinary student protections

Guidelines won’t take effect until at least Nov. 26

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 28, 2022

By

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday announced Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed revisions to guidelines for transgender and nonbinary students will not take effect until at least Nov. 26.

Youngkin in September announced his plans to revise the guidelines that his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed into law in 2020.

Thousands of high school students across Virginia on Sept. 27 walked out of class to protest the planned revisions. Equality Virginia and other advocacy groups have also expressed their opposition.

The public comment period was to have ended on Oct. 26. A Virginia Department of Education spokesperson told the Washington Post said officials plan to review feedback to Youngkin’s proposed revisions and make potential recommendations based on them.

