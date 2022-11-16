Va. lawmaker introduces bill to ban trans athletes from school sports teams

A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban transgender athletes from school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.

State Del. Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach) introduced House Bill 1387 on Tuesday

An HB 1387 summary notes it would require “each interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport sponsored by a public elementary or secondary school or by a public institution of higher education to be expressly designated as one of the following based on biological sex: (i) males, men or boys; (ii) females, women or girls; or (iii) coed or mixed if participation on such team or sport is open to both (a) males, men or boys and (b) females, women or girls.”

“The bill requires identification of the student’s biological sex on an athletics eligibility form signed by a licensed physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant to be submitted by any such student who desires to try out for or participate in an interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport. The bill prohibits any such team or sport that is expressly designated for females, women or girls from being open to students whose biological sex is male,” reads the summary. “The bill further prohibits any interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport sponsored by a public elementary or secondary school or a public institution of higher education from competing against any interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport sponsored by a private elementary or secondary school or private institution of higher education unless such private school or institution complies with the applicable provisions of the bill.”

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is among those who have said they do not support allowing trans children to play on sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity.

Youngkin in September announced his plans to revise guidelines designed to protect trans and nonbinary students that his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed into law in 2020. The Virginia Department of Education has announced the proposed revisions will not take effect until at least Nov. 26.

The Virginia General Assembly’s 2023 legislative session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 11.