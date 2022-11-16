Virginia
Va. lawmaker introduces bill to ban trans athletes from school sports teams
State Del. Karen Greenhalgh introduced HB 1387 on Tuesday
A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban transgender athletes from school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.
State Del. Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach) introduced House Bill 1387 on Tuesday
An HB 1387 summary notes it would require “each interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport sponsored by a public elementary or secondary school or by a public institution of higher education to be expressly designated as one of the following based on biological sex: (i) males, men or boys; (ii) females, women or girls; or (iii) coed or mixed if participation on such team or sport is open to both (a) males, men or boys and (b) females, women or girls.”
“The bill requires identification of the student’s biological sex on an athletics eligibility form signed by a licensed physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant to be submitted by any such student who desires to try out for or participate in an interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport. The bill prohibits any such team or sport that is expressly designated for females, women or girls from being open to students whose biological sex is male,” reads the summary. “The bill further prohibits any interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport sponsored by a public elementary or secondary school or a public institution of higher education from competing against any interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport sponsored by a private elementary or secondary school or private institution of higher education unless such private school or institution complies with the applicable provisions of the bill.”
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is among those who have said they do not support allowing trans children to play on sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity.
Youngkin in September announced his plans to revise guidelines designed to protect trans and nonbinary students that his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed into law in 2020. The Virginia Department of Education has announced the proposed revisions will not take effect until at least Nov. 26.
The Virginia General Assembly’s 2023 legislative session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 11.
Virginia
Spanberger defeats Vega in Va.
Democratic congresswoman won with 51.92 percent of vote
Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.
Spanberger was ahead of Vega by a 51.92-47.85 percent margin with 214 of 226 precincts reporting.
Virginia
Wexton wins re-election in Va.
Democrat fended off challenge from Republican Hung Cao
Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton on Tuesday defeated Republican challenger Hung Cao.
Wexton, a former Virginia state senator who has represented the state’s 10th Congressional District since 2019, was ahead of Cao by a 52.39-47.44 percent margin with 202 of 209 precincts reporting.
Wexton said Cao called her to congratulate her.
NEW – Wexton says she just took a call from Cao who congratulated her on her victory in VA10
— Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) November 9, 2022
Virginia
Youngkin ‘divisive’ subjects tip line received complaints about LGBTQ topics
Spotsylvania County mother complained about ‘grooming’
A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit that several media outlets filed has revealed Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s tip line about the teaching of “divisive” subjects in the state’s schools received hundreds of emails.
The Washington Post on Thursday reported complaints about LGBTQ students and topics in schools are among the emails received.
“These books are, in my opinion, making children desensitized to healthy sexual relationships and are grooming in nature,” said a Spotsylvania County mother.
Other parents said they were concerned about gender identity being taught in schools.
Youngkin shortly after he took office in January announced the tip line to which parents could have used to report the teaching of “divisive” subjects. Youngkin during an appearance with John Fredericks on “Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks” earlier this year did not specifically say whether parents should report teachers who are teaching about LGBTQ issues.
Youngkin’s administration in September shut down the tip line.
The Post and other media outlets filed the FOIA lawsuit in April.
Youngkin claimed the tip line emails fell under the FOIA exemption for a governor’s “working papers and correspondence.” The hundreds of emails that were released were just a fraction of the total number of tips, since the media outlets suing for this information claimed that the exemption Youngkin used did not apply to the tip lines since those were shared with individuals outside of the governor’s office.
The media outlets involved in this lawsuit include the Post, the Associated Press, NPR and NBC 4.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Republicans gain control of the U.S. House
Dozen Senate Republicans vote to advance Respect for Marriage Act
Calendar: November 18-24
Trans Day of Remembrance events for 2022
Mayor’s office opens doors to LGBTQ community
CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus resigns
Transgender people: Let’s show this country who we are
India insurance company appears to recognize same-sex couple
Chuck Schumer files for cloture on Respect for Marriage Act
PHOTOS: Drag Underground
Popular
-
The White House3 days ago
CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus resigns
-
Commentary4 days ago
Transgender people: Let’s show this country who we are
-
India2 days ago
India insurance company appears to recognize same-sex couple
-
Congress2 days ago
Chuck Schumer files for cloture on Respect for Marriage Act
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: Drag Underground
-
National22 hours ago
Trump reiterates anti-LGBTQ themes in presidential campaign announcement
-
Blade Blog2 days ago
On the high seas: Rome and transatlantic cruise
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Fuchsia Ball