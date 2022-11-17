Theater
Poignant ‘Sanctuary City’ depicts two immigrants struggling to get ahead in America
Undocumented friends navigate post-9/11 New Jersey
‘Sanctuary City’
Through Nov. 27
Arena Stage
1101 Sixth St., S.W.
$41-$95
Arenastage.org
As a kid growing up in San Juan, Puerto Rico, María Victoria Martínez was obsessed with musicals, Broadway shows like “West Side Story” and Disney movies were on nonstop rotation. She knew the scores by heart and longed to play not the ingenues or princesses, but rather character roles like “The Little Mermaid’s” villainous Ursula and Miss Hannigan, the comically bitter lush in “Annie.”
“Imitating the singers is how I learned English,” says Martínez, 30. It also ignited a passion for theater that ultimately lured her into show biz (though she doesn’t do musicals).
After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Puerto Rico followed by a master’s degree from A.R.T. (American Repertory Theater Institute for Advanced Theater Training at Harvard University), she kicked off a career as a multifaceted actor. Martínez follows the work, but splits most her time between San Juan and New York City: “It’s my idea of a bicoastal existence,” she says.
Currently Martínez, who identifies as queer, is at Arena Stage starring in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok’s “Sanctuary City,” an Arena/Berkeley Repertory Theatre co-production directed by David Mendizábal with associate direction and transfer direction by Cara Hinh.
Set in Newark, N.J., not long after 9/11, a time when anti-immigrant sentiment was on the rise, the new work is a timely and poignant piece. Martínez and out actor Hernán Angulo play longtime undocumented friends (simply called G and B, respectively), struggling to get ahead in America, the only home they’ve ever known.
Without giving too much away, adds Martínez, G’s position in the U.S. is more stable than B’s. Still, she’s willing to fight to help secure his fate. He is arguably her only friend.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Would you describe your character, G, as the fierier of the two?
MARĺA VICTORIA MARTĺNEZ: Yes. As I read the play, I definitely saw this ardent fire in G. When she feels safe the fire burns but she feels in danger, her fire is combustible and liable to burn everything down. G is the engine that tries to keep B going, to uplift him, to find ways for him to stay in the country.
They share moments when they seem like brother and sister, sometimes friends, and even lovers. It’s left open for audience to interpret as they watch the play. It’s messy. And that’s what makes it good.
BLADE: Was it tough moving the production across country?
MARTĺNEZ: Transferring theaters was tricky – they’re very different spaces. In Berkeley we were in a black box almost in full round. Arena’s Kreeger Theater is proscenium, so we’ve had to flatten out our blocking. But in doing so we found new moments in the show.
Audiences are different in every city. In California, there were certain moments in the show where audiences were really cracking up and here, we don’t hear a peep. But after all, theater is a living organism and moving gives new and different life.
BLADE: In “Sanctuary City,” you and Hernán Angulo play such incredibly close friends. How is that relationship offstage?
MARTĺNEZ: We were so fortunate to have been cast together. We got along right off the bat and now we’re very close. I identify as queer and he identifies as a gay man. But it’s really our Latinidad (Latinness) that brought us together. And we both love to laugh a lot. When apart we Facetime and share Tik Toks and serious articles too.
I’m Puerto Rican and he’s Mexican American from the Bay Area. I’m interested in Mexican culture. Spanish is my first language; and Hernán speaks Spanish, so there’s that too.
BLADE: Have you witnessed the courage and pain of undocumented people firsthand?
MARTĺNEZ: In Puerto Rico most of the immigrants are Dominicans. We’re generally welcoming to them. But I have seen some bad things, and when I witness that aggression, it doesn’t make sense to me. I can’t understand blocking someone from seeking refuge.
BLADE: Anything directed at you personally?
MARTĺNEZ: Yes, I experienced some unsettling xenophobia when Trump was first elected. I was still at A.R.T. and traveling home to San Juan. At the airport, I was speaking Spanish and a lady purposely bumped into me and told me to go back to my country. I hold a U.S. passport, so you can only imagine what happens to people who are more vulnerable.
These things are really important to talk about. And I’m happy and proud to be doing the show in D.C. I think it gives it even more meaning.
Theater
‘Ballad of Emmett Till’ recounts last two weeks of a life cut short
A deftly staged and well-acted look at seminal American tragedy
‘The Till Trilogy: The Ballad of Emmett Till’
Through Nov. 20
Mosaic Theater Company
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St., N.E.
$50-$64
Mosaictheater.org
“The Ballad of Emmett Till,” the first part of playwright Ifa Bayeza’s “The Till Trilogy” (now playing at Mosaic Theater Company), recounts the last two weeks of the title character’s short life.
There are bursts of joy and laughter during those days, but always lurking is the knowledge that the Black 14-year-old’s infectious vitality will soon be horrifically snuffed out for allegedly whistling at a white woman.
The piece, deftly staged by Talvin Wilks, opens with the cast gathering on a dimly lit stage, hauntingly chanting the boy’s name, a sound that’s both foreboding and alluring, an invitation to hear his story, a seminal tragedy that drew the attention of a nation.
It’s the summer of 1955 and young Emmett, affectionately nicknamed Bobo, convinces his protective mother to grant him a little independence. Wearing a summer suit, new bucks, and that jaunty straw hat (made so familiar from the real life Till’s iconic photograph), he boards a train headed from Chicago to Money, Miss., where he’ll spend time with family in the Jim Crow South.
The road from the rural station to the humble home of Emmett’s Great Uncle Mose, a tenant farmer and lay preacher, narrows from two lanes to one to a dirt lane. It’s a happy place where everyone is expected to work. And despite being warned to defer to racist whites without question, Emmett and his cousin experience a freedom they don’t know on Chicago’s Southside. In the South, the city boys are free to drive and party at the boozy juke joint on Saturday nights. And while Emmett doesn’t take to picking the cotton or wringing a chicken’s neck, he adapts to other aspects of country life like fishing and going barefoot.
Antonio Michael Woodard nails Emmett as an energetic, smart-alecky, endearing youth, a child on the threshold of young manhood.
The stellar cast’s remaining five members play multiple roles: Billie Krishawn plays Emmett’s mother Mary Till-Bradley whose brave decision to display her son’s grossly disfigured corpse in an open casket for the world to see is credited with helping to spark the civil rights movement, as well as young boy cousin and Caroline Bryant, the white woman who set off the chain of events that led to Emmett’s death; out actors Jaysen Wright and Vaughn Ryan Midder convincingly double as both Emmett’s pals and the vicious white men who killed him; and the stalwartly versatile Jason Bowen plays Mose and other various Mississippians important to the story.
As the piece’s two older women, Rolanda Watts (of TV talk show fame) is excellent, instantly delineating between the two with a slight intonation or change of posture. She exudes warmth as Emmett’s great aunt, a kind woman who knew nothing about cotton but followed her heart and ended up the wife of a poor planter.
Bayeza sets the story in the past and present. At times, Emmett tells his own story, insisting he isn’t going to die, that he’s the chatty Chicago kid who will never stop talking, he’ll always be heard. The piece is also laced with sympathetic songs, ranging from hummable doowop to plaintive ballad, sung unaccompanied by some of the cast.
With roughly hewn planks and beams, set designer Andrew Cohen creates a barnlike atmosphere, evoking the scene of the crime. Sound designer Kwamina “Binnie” Biney adds atmosphere with the sounds of wild water fowls, and chickens clucking in the coop.
The playwright did her homework. In addition to describing his love for nice clothes and budding interest in girls, Bayeza details Emmett’s stammer and the bout with polio that left him with a withered leg. She touches on Mary’s jobs, relationships, intelligence, and ambition.
After a long, drawn-out death scene, the story’s painful ending is delivered as implicitly assured, but not without some promise of hope.
Running concurrently through Nov. 20 are the other parts of the trilogy: “That Summer in Sumner” and “Benevolence.”
Theater
Must-see production offers forum where women react to Roe
‘My Body No Choice’ a powerful work at Arena Stage
‘My Body No Choice’
Through Nov. 6
Arena Stage
1101 Sixth St., S.W.
$18
Arenastage.org
Shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Arena Stage’s artistic director Molly Smith set to work creating a theater piece that could provide a forum for women to share reactions to a decision that sets them back 50 years.
The result is “My Body No Choice,” a collection of riveting monologues – fiction and nonfiction – written by eight notable female writers expressly for female actors. Impeccably staged by Smith, the powerful, must-see work runs at Arena Stage through – not insignificantly – Nov. 6, just two days before the impending, all-important midterm elections. And tickets are just $18 – voting age.
Penned by Lee Cataluna, Fatima Dyfan, Lisa Loomer, Dael Orlandersmith, Sarah Ruhl, Mary Hall Surface, V (formerly Even Ensler), and “Anonymous,” the pieces unflinchingly explore women’s bodily autonomy including the ability to choose — or not — to have an abortion, the freedom to determine body size, and issues surrounding end-of-life decisions.
The gripping monologues (performed in a swift 90 minutes) would work effectively enough as social relic or cautionary tale, but that they describe current political reality makes the experience that much more compelling, and in instances chilling.
We meet the women seated informally in a loose semicircle of casually arranged, mismatched armchairs surrounding a homey carpet; it’s the perfect storytelling setting — all that’s missing is a roaring fire.
One by one, in no particular order, they share their experiences – each recollection imbued with varying degrees of pain, humor, anger, and the occasional glimmer of hope.
Local actor Jennifer Mendenhall gets the ball rolling performing Ruhl’s “An Uplifting High School Graduation Speech” in which an alumna lays out the facts. Next up, Orlandersmith’s “Gravitas” (performed by Felicia P. Fields) describes a woman whose life has always been about carrying weight and babies. After years of setting aside her artistic interests, she experiences a time of rediscovery and self-acceptance during the pandemic.
In Surface’s “Chance” (performed by Shanara Gabrielle), a successful playwright loses her unborn baby. Deidre Staples performs Dyfan’s “A Rest Stop,” a girl’s recollection of coming of age sexually. Joy Jones performs “The Circumstances of My Birth,” an intriguing piece by “Anonymous” about a middle-class woman of color whose mother considered aborting her; and Cataluna’s “Things My Mother Told Me” (performed by Toni Rae Salmi) takes a look at the relationship of an adult daughter and her dying mother who’s ready to go.
While some stories read harsher than others, all are impactful.
Dani Stoller performs V’s “Battered Baby,” the story of a woman abused since infancy. For her, undergoing an abortion is one of the few times she’s ever felt in control and fulfilled.
And finally, in Loomer’s “Roxy” (performed Tori Gomez) a young woman emerges from the audience relaying her unsuccessful interstate odyssey in search of an abortion. Her fiery plaint and demands can’t be ignored. She ends with, “You lawmakers — you old men with your bans and your restrictions and your punishments… No law can help me make this decision. And no law should.”
On opening night, after the stellar cast took its modest bow, director Smith happily joined the actors onstage and addressed the audience. She explained that for too long women have been afraid to tell their stories, particularly about abortion, adding that gay rights really progressed only when the guy next door said “Hey, I’m Bob and I’m gay.” Sharing normalizes.
For Smith, “My Body No Choice” has been a passion-fueled project entwining the hallmarks of her career, art, and activism. It’s also her final directorial endeavor at Arena Stage. This season ends Smith’s relationship with the landmark theater as she steps down after a spectacular 25-year tenure.
Theater
‘Yours Forever, Lincoln’ isn’t just for opera buffs
Baltimore production features nonbinary actor as iconic president
‘Yours Forever, Lincoln’
October 21 – 29
Quarry Theatre
@ The Voxel
9 W. 25th St.
Baltimore, MD 21218
$15-$30
Quarrytheatre.com
Casting nonbinary actor Gabriel Hernandez as the young Abraham Lincoln in the world premiere of chamber opera “Yours Forever, Lincoln,” at Quarry Theatre in Baltimore, was a smart move.
At about six feet tall with a mop of dark hair, Hernandez isn’t quite as tall as Lincoln, but the Puerto Rican-American tenor has worked hard to bring to life the revered, lanky president.
“I never thought about looking like Lincoln until the process of playing him began,” says Hernandez, 32. “When I got the offer, I began looking at pics of him and wondering how I could embody him better. I discovered that how you move your face makes a difference when playing a historical figure. And somehow, it seems to have worked.”
An exploration of the president’s intimate male relationships, the work opens a conversation about what constitutes intimacy, romance, and friendship.
With music by Baltimore composer Patrick Alexander and book by Alexander and co-librettist Laura Holland, the 50-minute fully produced piece incorporates a compilation of original text, historical first-person accounts, letters and poetry by Lincoln, and poetry by Walt Whitman and Lord Byron. The work aims to spark discussions around the history of sexuality, American revisionist history, and the importance of LGBTQ visibility.
Onstage, Hernandez typically presents as a young masculine man, especially when not wearing a dress, they say. “It’s hard to wrestle with how people see you and how you see yourself. That’s a big question. I really identify as gender queer and I’ve used many pronouns.”
“But when standing before an audience that’s work; it’s a way to make money. I’m aware that people might see me differently than how I perceive myself. I have to be patient with that.”
Hernandez has long been aware of Lincoln being intimate with men. “I’m not sure how I heard, the Internet, probably. As a young queer person, you’re always trying to find anything that’s relatable or someone to could look up to. Once I heard about Lincoln, I held on to it.”
And when they first learned about the opera, Hernandez was eager to get the part. “Despite historians trying to separate historical figures from their human experience, sometimes we know they’re like us. To me, if Lincoln were alive today, I’m certain he’d a be a queer person.”
The opera’s text is taken mostly from Lincoln’s correspondence. “From his words,” says Hernandez, “you can tell he’s passionate and honest. He expresses some jealousy and sadness when he learns his close friend Joshua Speed is marrying though married himself. Lincoln and his male friends shared beds; but what’s more, they experienced things we perceive as romantic.”
Zachary Bryant sings the parts of Speed and other historic friends/love interests including David Derickson, Billy Greene, and Elmer Ellsworth. The Biographer, a non-singing role is played by D.C. actor Joshua Poole
Based in New York, Hernandez has been in been in collaboration with queer community members in the area. In the fall of 2021, they premiered their well-reviewed new project “Taking Up Space: Queer Identity in Opera,” a photo series dedicated to documenting queer experience in opera by juxtaposing the past and present.
They’ve been performing since elementary school: “My parents saw me dancing in the outfield when they put me in softball and knew it wasn’t for me. They’d both grown up in the Pentecostal church and didn’t want me to have that limiting experience. Soon they’d enrolled me in theater classes.”
After performing arts high school in Florida, they pursued singing in community college and private lessons before becoming a serious opera singer in their late 20s. Five years ago, Hernandez and husband moved to New York City.
Is “Yours Forever, Lincoln” only for opera buffs? Hernandez replies “No.”
Because Ryan Clark, a Quarry Theatre team member who stages a lot of straight theater, is directing, the piece flows quickly, they say. “And at less than an hour there’s not enough time for us to really bore the audience,” Hernandez adds with a chuckle.
