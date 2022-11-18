Real Estate
Tips for holiday home sales
Buyers at this time of year are more serious
The holiday season is often considered a difficult time to sell a home – but sometimes it’s necessary. For whatever reason, you may need to make a move quickly, and selling during the holiday months from November through January is your best option. If you find yourself in this situation, you should know that selling during the holiday season does have certain advantages.
Often, more than during any other time of the year, buyers are in the same situation as sellers – they are buying for a reason. It may be a relocation for work, it could be a move to be closer to an older family member, or any number of other reasons that require a move quickly. As a result, holiday buyers are more serious, and make more competitive offers, not to mention the fact that there is often less competition from other sellers because fewer homes are on the market.
If you find yourself needing to sell your home during the holidays, focusing on the advantages can be helpful, along with a few other tips, including:
• Add some holiday cheer to your home: Often, holiday decorations can add an extra spark of seasonal flair and can be quite helpful to sellers – provided that the decorations aren’t overboard. Decorations that are too large or flashy may distract buyers and make your home feel crowded or cluttered. The right decorations, however, can be cheerful and bright and add some holiday spirit to your home that buyers enjoy.
• Create some curb appeal: The holiday season is a wonderful time to enhance your home’s curb appeal with tasteful lights and other décor. It’s also important if you live in an area where leaves fall from the trees to be certain to rake and maintain your yard and surrounding landscaping. Certainly, if it is icy or snowy, you should shovel your driveway and sidewalks and make sure your home is safe for potential buyers to visit. Additionally, bare trees often draw more attention to the exterior of a home, so ensuring that your paint is touched up, gutters are cleaned, and other exterior features are in good condition is important.
• Choose the right price point: Regardless of the time of year, pricing your home competitively will help to increase your chances of selling it quickly. Often, homes priced too high will linger on the market. The longer a home stays on the market, the more skittish some buyers become, and the lower the price may eventually have to go to ultimately sell it. Pricing your home competitively from the beginning can be very helpful.
• Remain accessible: The holidays can be a busy time, with many obligations and activities. As a result, it can often be more difficult than usual for real estate agents to arrange and schedule showings. Clearing your schedule as much as possible to accommodate agents and potential buyers can help to ensure that you get as many showings as possible, which will ultimately increase the chances of a quick and successful sale.
• Find the right real estate agent: The importance of this last tip can’t be overstated. Finding an agent who knows and loves the community will help you to market your home effectively, highlight all of its selling points, and connect with the right buyer. At GayRealEstate.com, buyers and sellers across the country are paired up with LGBTQ-friendly agents who can help them achieve their real estate goals, and this can make all the difference between a smooth and successful selling experience, and a stressful one.
While these tips are intended to be helpful, it’s also extremely important to consult with an agent who knows your unique market and can give you tips for your particular home. At GayRealEstate.com, we’d love to connect you with that agent today. Get in touch with us soon – we look forward to helping you reach your real estate goals.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
Real Estate
To upgrade your home before selling or not?
It often pays to invest in flooring, paint, countertops
One of the biggest questions many homeowners have is: Do I need to upgrade my home before I sell it? Is the investment going to pay for itself? Should I make specific decisions about my home that a future buyer may or may not be happy with? There are arguments for and against making lots of upgrades. A decent Realtor can help their seller research how much various upgrades may cost, and what might give them the most bang for their buck.
Most people start their home search online. So, the photos for a home are in most cases the first impression that a potential buyer gets of a house. And as many people say, you never get a second chance for a first impression. Most Realtors will try to get their seller to at least get the house de-cluttered, vacant or just as clean as possible for photos. If it’s in the seller’s budget, do we want to replace appliances? Do we want to put in granite or quartz countertops? Does the bathroom need an updated vanity? What kind of lights and ceiling fans do we have? Obviously, it comes down to budget. And each seller will have a different circumstance.
For many people, hardwood floors are much preferable to carpet. In some cases, just putting in new carpet can be a great upgrade. But if you can afford it, putting in hardwood floors, or luxury vinyl plank flooring can be a nice upgrade. Cabinets – can be replaced, painted, or just fitted with new handles and knobs. Appliances, do we want stainless steel? Many buyers and renters prefer that.
The reality for most people is that the home search starts online. And if the photos don’t look good, then there probably won’t be much traffic through the house. And the less traffic there is, the less likely an offer will be made. Or the longer it will sit on the market.
If you have a house to sell, sometimes it’s good to go look at what the competition is and try to decide how your house stacks up against what buyers are seeing. It is important to clean, de-clutter, and put your best foot forward. The spring market is not far away. If you have more questions about how to get your home ready to sell, feel free to contact me or your trusted Realtor.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with the Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Real Estate
What homebuyers vote for
Location, style, and other factors to consider
Next Tuesday, if we haven’t already done so, we will be able to vote for congressional representatives, governors, state officials, mayors, attorneys general, council members, and more, depending on where we live. There may be new laws or resolutions in play as well.
Voting is a right not to be taken lightly and I encourage everyone who is eligible to do so. What I want to address this week, however, is what buyers vote for when selecting a home. Whether they choose their preferred candidates by internet or in person, it’s important that information about the contenders is made available prior to selecting a favorite.
Location: When people move to the DMV from outside the area, I often hear, “I want to live in D.C.” Many times, that sentiment changes when they find out how much house you can get for the money inside the District.
They may canvass Arlington County, the City of Alexandria, and Fairfax County in Virginia, and Montgomery and Prince Georges counties in Maryland, but some of those areas can be pretty pricey as well.
Nonetheless, voters research the credentials of their candidates, including proximity to work, quality of schools, crime rates, and nearby amenities.
Type: Once they have selected their location, price may also have an impact on the type of housing they choose. Up for debate are single family detached homes, townhouses and rowhouses, condominiums, and sometimes cooperatives.
Detached homes inside the Beltway seem to be reserved for those with the most money, whereas townhouses frequently represent our middle class. Condominiums are often preferred by the masses, especially if they are located near transportation and food. Cooperatives are lesser-known entities favored by some. It’s nice to know that there are still people interested in cooperating.
Style: People often arrive with pre-conceived notions about the candidates for style of home here. Imagine coming from an area where the standard home is a 4,000-square-foot ranch with a white picket fence, located on a cul-de-sac and finding out it either needs to be custom built or is a two-hour commute to work.
Although our area caters to the 2,200 square foot, two-story colonial with basement, other entries in the detached home primaries may include two-level split foyers, Victorian four squares with wrap-around porches, multi-level splits, contemporaries with clean lines, and yes, the occasional ranch.
Running in the category of rowhouses and townhouses are bowfront and box front Victorians, flat-front Federals, Wardmans with covered front porches (named for architect Harry Wardman), and traditional or transitional homes that are in the “also ran” category because, like some politicians, nobody knows what they stand for.
In D.C., you can also find something innocuous that is simply a two-story box with no distinctive architecture or name, but with a purse-pleasing price. They may be old and nondescript, but they are dependable and plentiful.
Exterior: Our exteriors are transparent in how they present themselves to the public. We have the bricks – red, tan, white-washed, and painted in vibrant colors – or the sidings: wood, vinyl, aluminum, or Hardie plank. A few outliers in stone or stucco may garner some attention, too.
Porches and patios are popular, and yards always get a lot of votes. Some constituents consider roof decks to be only for the elites; however, the desire for a parking space is a unifying position throughout D.C. and in the downtown areas of proximate Virginia and Maryland suburbs.
Interior: Two major parties make up the interiors of our homes: the traditional floor plan party and the open floor plan party. The Green party, a third and smaller entity, features popular ideas that can transcend the other two parties, such as electric vehicle chargers, smart home features, and energy efficient systems and appliances.
Currently, the open floor plan party is polling ahead. It rejects a formal dining room in favor of a smaller eating area and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. This party’s agenda can include luxury vinyl plank flooring that mimics driftwood, as well as a plethora of stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, solid surface countertops, and grey walls for a clean, sterile look.
The traditional party values the architecture, unpainted wood trim, original heart pine or red oak floors, and tiger oak fireplace mantels of early 20th century homes. Interiors may feature darker colors or wallpaper, with more emphasis on historical and institutional norms.
It remains to be seen what home buyers will vote for next, but I’ll be keeping my eye out for the latest trends, hoping that our choices will remain diverse, vibrant, and welcoming.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Real Estate
A positive perspective on 2022 housing market
Don’t panic, this year is nothing like 2008
Without question, 2021 and early 2022 witnessed a booming housing market, where homes were sold almost as soon as they were listed – and often for even more than the asking price. As 2022 has continued, however, interest rates have risen, inflation is an ongoing concern, and many who recall the 2008 housing crisis may currently be worried that the cooling real estate market is heading in that direction again.
Whether you’re a potential buyer – or whether you find yourself on the flip side of the coin and hoping to sell, you may find yourself feeling a little worried as what was once a red-hot housing market starts to cool off slightly. These are understandable concerns, but many experts believe they are largely unfounded.
Many who know and understand the housing market and the various economic forces and factors that affect it believe that 2022 is in fact a far more favorable situation for both buyers and sellers than the state of the housing market in 2008. Here are a few reasons why that may be the case:
- Lenders are no longer as lenient: Although many circumstances contributed to the 2008 housing crisis, questionable lending practices within the financial industry were certainly a significant influence. In 2010, however, the Dodd-Frank Act was formally enacted to increase regulatory oversight of lending practices nationwide. This, in conjunction with other contributing factors, has led financial industries to be stricter about their lending practices. As a result, fewer homeowners have found themselves underwater on their mortgages, and there are far fewer foreclosures or short-sale situations of the kind that were seen in 2008.
- Supply is stable: In 2008, there was a sizeable oversupply of homes as a result of all of the foreclosures. As a result, the market froze. Today, by contrast, there is significant demand and a more moderate supply. As a result, the housing market is far more stable, and the odds of a real estate panic similar to that in 2008 are significantly lower.
- Positive Post-Pandemic Conditions: The COVID-19 pandemic certainly changed many aspects of life, and many worried that it might have a significant long-term negative effect on the housing market. The good news, though, is that despite many homeowners being unable to work because of the pandemic, loan defaults were kept to a minimum as a result of helpful mortgage forbearance programs. Those programs allowed buyers to pause payments until they could return to work, and as a result, delinquencies were lower.
- Interest rates remain historically low: Since the end of 2021, mortgage interest rates have jumped by more than 2 percentage points, climbing above 6% as of September 2022. Of course, this means that mortgage payments have risen – but it’s important to keep those increases in perspective. When compared to rates historically over the last several decades, when rates reached as high as 18 percent at one point, today’s housing market is still healthy, and interest rates are fairly low.
The good news for potential buyers is that the current state of the market means more options and less competition. No longer will most buyers have to stress over bidding wars that ultimately result in paying more – sometimes significantly more – than the list price for a home. Instead, many buyers will be able to take their time looking for homes that truly fit their needs, and potentially have the opportunity to obtain those homes at a reasonable price. For sellers, the market is healthy, potential buyers remain plentiful, and interest rates are still fairly favorable when considered from a historical perspective.
At www.GayRealEstate.com, we’re dedicated to our mission of connecting LGBTQ buyers and sellers across the country with talented, friendly, and experienced LGBTQ-friendly real estate agents who know and love the communities they serve. Finding the right agent makes all the difference between a smooth and successful real estate process and a stressful one. At www.GayRealEstate.com, we believe you deserve the very best. We would love to help you get connected with the right agent today. If you’re ready to get started, get in touch today.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates. Reach him at 303-378-5526.
