D.C. Council passes questionable legislation

The D.C. Council is passing some questionable legislation. I don’t question their good intentions, most of the time, but some legislation recently passed is not ready for prime time. Two examples are the overhaul of the D.C. Criminal Code, and the Non-Citizen Voting Act.

In passing these bills, neither fully thought out, the Council is challenging Congress to use its legislative oversight authority. The GOP has already announced it will fight the Non-Citizen Voting Rights bill. With the mayor’s recent veto of the Criminal Code overhaul, the Council is looking to blame her for possible negative action by Congress on that bill. The mayor was absolutely right. Lowering the maximum possible penalties for burglaries, carjackings (now at their highest) and robberies, while residents are seeing a crime wave, is irresponsible and won’t make the city safer. If Congress takes action on these bills, the Council must accept the full blame. While Congress shouldn’t interfere with D.C. government (I have long advocated for budget and legislative autonomy for the District) we don’t have it yet.

There are other instances where the Council, with good intentions, is passing legislation that could create budget problems. Recent legislation making all bus rides in the District free is a great idea. However, the mayor was right in suggesting it is a budget issue and we should be talking to Maryland and Virginia first, urging them to join us. Under this legislation their residents, working and commuting, can get on a bus here for free and the District picks up the tab, estimated at $42 million annually. Council members suggested it will get cars off the roads yet studies don’t prove that. “A 2016 study in the journal International Journal of Transportation shows people’s decisions about what mode of transport to use are impacted by accessibility more than price. Researchers found eliminating fares in European transit systems increased ridership 13-fold, but had only a “marginal” impact on vehicle traffic since most riders switched from walking or cycling.” So, let’s look at how we help people based on need. There are clearly ways to help people in need without passing bills giving money to those who don’t need it.

Recently, my Council member Brooke Pinto, proposed a bill that would give huge rebates to those buying e-bikes. For poorer citizens paying up to a third, or $1,200 for an expensive bike. For others up to $400. I am all for bike lanes and doing all we can to get people out of their cars. But proposing to spend up to $2 million on this may be unrealistic. Who asked for this bill and who will benefit the most? Those who sell e-bikes? Then we need to do the appropriate additional legislation regarding e-bikes and scooters keeping keep them off sidewalks where pedestrians are now dodging them. Then we are looking at another good idea, giving D.C. residents up to $100 a month to pay for Metro (could include Metro busses) — an idea that needs a lot of thought on how it would be implemented and let’s hope the Council doesn’t get ahead of itself on this one.

We know the windfall of federal money that came into the District through appropriations Congress passed during the pandemic is coming to an end. D.C. will again have to rely on the taxes it collects from its residents and we know the population has gone down during the pandemic. Rebuilding the tax base will take time. The mayor is proposing a number of excellent programs to bring more residents into D.C., especially downtown, including turning empty commercial buildings into residences. So, as we look at our budgets in the coming years, we need to determine what our priorities are and the Council shouldn’t be making long-term commitments that maybe can’t be funded. It is all too easy to come up with expensive ideas.

The current Council apparently wants to lead the nation in being progressive, which is fine. But much work and deep thought need to go into all legislation. I recognize with a bill like the Criminal Code overhaul, it took many years to formulate. But standing behind it and overriding the mayor’s veto despite both the past and current chairs of the Public Safety Committee agreeing it will need amendments, was surprising.

I want to see legislation that promotes equality, and gives help to those in the District who need it the most. I also agree we need to get more cars off the streets and promote programs in response to climate change. Yet it appears like Republicans in Congress, some of our Council members are surely overreaching.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.