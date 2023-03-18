Photos
PHOTOS: The Little Gay Pub opening night
New LGBTQ venue opens in Logan Circle
D.C.’s newest LGBTQ venue The Little Gay Pub (1100 P Street, N.W.) had a soft opening on Friday, March 17.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the opening of The Little Gay Pub in Logan Circle for @WashBlade pic.twitter.com/hrAbvbW2C3— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 18, 2023
PHOTOS: Pride Reveal
‘Peace, Love, Revolution’ announced as this year’s theme
The Capital Pride Alliance held its annual Pride Reveal party at Hotel Monaco on Thursday, March 16. Following a performance by drag artist Shi-Queeta Lee, members of the board of the Capital Pride Alliance announced “Peace, Love, Revolution” as the theme for Pride 2023 in D.C.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Pride Reveal at Hotel Monaco for @WashBlade . @shiqueeta performing: pic.twitter.com/cONCQQR706— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 17, 2023
PHOTOS: Miss Perry’s
Gigi Paris Couture claims the crown
Six contestants vied for the crown at Perry’s (1811 Columbia Road, N.W.) on Sunday, March 12. Gigi Paris Couture won the title of Miss Perry’s 2023.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Perry’s for @WashBlade . Gigi Paris Couture crowned winner. #drag pic.twitter.com/XvPfwCqzSv— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 13, 2023
PHOTOS: HIGHBALL-athon
Drag fundraiser held at JR.’s
Highball Productions held a day-long drag fundraiser at JR.’s on Saturday, March 11. Performers included Citrine, Vagenesis, Miss Marlowe, Hennessy, Dabatha Christie, Evry Pleasure, The Baphomette and more.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering HIGHBALL-athon at @Jrsbar_dc for @WashBlade . Dabatha Christie and Hennessy performing: pic.twitter.com/DSeHizgEeL— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 12, 2023
