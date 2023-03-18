Connect with us

PHOTOS: The Little Gay Pub opening night

New LGBTQ venue opens in Logan Circle

March 17 is opening night at The Little Gay Pub in the Logan Circle neighborhood. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

D.C.’s newest LGBTQ venue The Little Gay Pub (1100 P Street, N.W.) had a soft opening on Friday, March 17.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Pride Reveal

‘Peace, Love, Revolution’ announced as this year’s theme

March 17, 2023

'Peace, Love, Revolution' is announced as the theme for 2023 Capital Pride at the Pride Reveal party at Hotel Monaco on Thursday, March 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance held its annual Pride Reveal party at Hotel Monaco on Thursday, March 16. Following a performance by drag artist Shi-Queeta Lee, members of the board of the Capital Pride Alliance announced “Peace, Love, Revolution” as the theme for Pride 2023 in D.C.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Miss Perry’s

Gigi Paris Couture claims the crown

March 13, 2023

Gigi Paris Couture is crowned Miss Perry's 2023. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Six contestants vied for the crown at Perry’s (1811 Columbia Road, N.W.) on Sunday, March 12. Gigi Paris Couture won the title of Miss Perry’s 2023.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: HIGHBALL-athon

Drag fundraiser held at JR.’s

March 12, 2023

Citrine performs at the HIGHBALL-athon on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Highball Productions held a day-long drag fundraiser at JR.’s on Saturday, March 11. Performers included Citrine, Vagenesis, Miss Marlowe, Hennessy, Dabatha Christie, Evry Pleasure, The Baphomette and more.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

