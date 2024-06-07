Maryland
Trans woman wins Miss Maryland USA, making history with a list of pageant firsts
Bailey Anne Kennedy won crown on June 1
BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | She’s 31. She’s married to a military officer. She’s Asian American. And she’s a trans woman.
When Bailey Anne Kennedy was crowned on Saturday as Miss Maryland USA, she broke almost every barrier that existed in the state’s pageant history. And she did it with her first pageant.
The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Maryland
How Hogan, Alsobrooks are courting LGBTQ support in Md. US Senate race
Republican former governor marched in Annapolis Pride Parade
BY PAMELA WOOD | With a rainbow sticker affixed to his campaign ballcap and another on his black polo shirt, Larry Hogan zig-zagged from one side of the street to the other, shaking hands and posing for selfies at the Annapolis Pride Parade on Saturday afternoon.
The former governor, now a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, was marching in his first-ever Pride Month event. “How you doing? Happy Pride!” he said to obliging parade-watchers. Others quietly dodged Hogan and a few openly booed him.
“Get Republicans out of Pride!” one person shouted.
The rest of this article can be found on the Baltimore Banner’s website.
Maryland
Moore, Hogan attend Annapolis Pride parade
Current governor’s press secretary criticized predecessor’s LGBTQ record
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his Republican predecessor, Larry Hogan, on Saturday marched in the annual Annapolis Pride parade.
Moore in a video he posted to his X account noted he is the first Maryland governor to attend the parade.
“Everybody, be you, be proud, be Maryland,” said Moore. “This is what makes Maryland extraordinary; it’s when everyone feels a sense of belonging in their own skin. That is who we are. That’s what we believe in and that’s what we will always stand for.”
Annapolis is PROUD to be at PRIDE! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/b6G3sgAHgA
— Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) June 1, 2024
Hogan, who is running against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), on his X account posted pictures and videos of him in the parade and greeting spectators. Alsobrooks herself did not participate (a campaign spokesperson told the Washington Blade she was unable to attend), but many of her campaign volunteers and supporters marched in the parade.
Happy Annapolis Pride! #TeamAlsobrooks is out in full force today, marching and celebrating LGBTQ+ Marylanders!
Are you here? Come say hi! pic.twitter.com/gzpA0UPo81
— Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) June 1, 2024
“Happy Pride,” said Alsobrooks on her X account. “This month, may we come together to celebrate LGBTQ+ Americans, while also making sure that, as leaders, we continue the fight for equality for all.”
“As Maryland’s next senator, I am going to fight to protect our LGBTQ+ Americans every single day,” she added.
Moore Press Secretary Carter Elliott posted to his X account a picture of Hogan arriving at the parade, and noted he is “here in all black at Annapolis Pride after eight years of not participating, vetoing legislation to protect LGBTQ communities, and letting countless bills go through without his signature.”
“This is a community he is not proud to support — all performative politics,” said Elliott.
The old governor is here in all black at Annapolis Pride after 8 years of not participating, vetoing legislation to protect LGBTQ communities, and letting countless bills go through without his signature.
This is a community he is not proud to support— all performative politics. pic.twitter.com/zfybGkXCmZ
— Carter Elliott, IV (@CarterElliottIV) June 1, 2024
Maryland
Mayor of Salisbury, Md. cancels Pride flag display
Decision ends five years of support for LGBTQ community
The City of Salisbury, Md., will not fly the Pride flag outside the city office building in downtown Salisbury. This will mark the first time in five years that a Pride flag will not fly at the city’s office for Pride month.
Randolph J. Taylor, the mayor of Salisbury, told the Blade that the choice not to raise the flag was based on being “fair” and “transparent.”
“The administration’s position on the PFLAG kick-off is very simple,” Taylor said to the Blade in an email. “That is, to be neutral. Neutrality is not to be interpreted as anything else but simply that — being neutral.“
Taylor explained that the decision to appear more neutral was not to single out one particular group. “This is an approach the City has and will take with any other event held in the City of Salisbury as we entertain more than 100 events a year from a variety of groups and causes.”
Taylor concluded his statement with good wishes for PFLAG, the LGBTQ human rights organization that previously collaborated with the mayor on the flag raising and recently relocated within Salisbury.
“I am glad PFLAG has a new location on Carroll St. for its kick-off,” Taylor said. “The City of Salisbury wishes the event good luck!”
Nicole Hollywood, legislative chair for PFLAG Salisbury, said the decision not to promote cultural events using “city assets,” which includes the city’s flagpoles and street lamps, could impact longstanding celebrations of cultural heritage in the city.
“We simply got an email saying that ‘we’re evaluating the use of city assets for cultural events,’ and ‘we don’t feel it’s appropriate moving forward to hang flags that represent special interest groups,’” Hollywood told the Blade regarding the denied request for flying the flag. “We were disheartened and made a statement saying that the planned event, which has occurred for a number of years always on the same day in the same location, is temporarily postponed until we could find an alternative.”
Hollywood continued, explaining that she, and other supporters of the LGBTQ community, have plans to bring the issue to the city council’s attention. She hopes to get a more standardized approach to the vetting of cultural events, like the Pride flag raising, in Salisbury.
“We do have a request that we’ll be making in front of the city council, which is simply that a structure be put in place that’s uniform and equitable, that’s used to vet applications for flag raisings and other civic and cultural events,” she explained. “It isn’t clear, at this time, who exactly holds authority over city assets.”
In addition to her concerns regarding the current “murky” methods of approval for cultural events, Hollywood also highlighted her fears for the future of the Pride crosswalk in Salisbury.
The crosswalk, which includes the classic rainbow Pride flag, the updated progressive Pride flag (that comprises the colors of the classic Pride flag, transgender pride flag, and stripes of black and brown to recognize people of color in the LGBTQ community), as well as a transgender flag, was the first to be installed in Maryland.
Hollywood fears that if the city re-evaluates the crosswalks, it could be the beginning of the end of outward support for the LGBTQ community on any public land.
“We think that it’s been a beacon of hope to people in the community having this rainbow, the trans, and progress Pride crosswalks,” Hollywood said. “We really want to protect and steward their existence because we know that if they’re painted over, or erased, that it won’t be as easy to get them back.”
Despite the shift in attitude from the city, some in the community have pledged to show their support in full force. The downtown business alliance in Salisbury, which works to foster growth for business in Salisbury, has encouraged its members to fly rainbow flags on private property in solidarity with PFLAG.
“We’re trying to get as many people as possible to feel that they have a voice,” Hollywood said. “To feel that they’re included and to find other ways that we could celebrate queer joy.”
