LGBT-themed films on slate for Alexandria Film Festival

The Alexandria Film Festival returns Nov. 10-13 to celebrate local, national and international films with 40 screenings and events.

One of the highlights of the festival is “The Pearl of Africa” by Swedish filmmaker André Vallstrom. This moving documentary tells the story of Cleopatra Kambugu, a 28-year-old Ugandan transgender woman. For 18 months, Vallstrom followed Cleopatra and her partner Nelson as they fought against Uganda’s notorious Anti-Homosexuality Act. While the law was finally struck down by the Ugandan Constitutional Court, the country remains a dangerous place for LGBT people. The movie focuses on the young couple’s remarkable love story, as well as their struggle to fight systemic discrimination and prejudice against trans people in East Africa.

“The Pearl of Africa” will be presented at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with director André Vallstrom.

Another queer highlight of the festival is “The Whole World,” written and directed by openly gay Spanish filmmaker and theater artist Julián Quintanilla, who also stars. Described as an emotional comedy based on a true story, the short is about a young man who visits his mother’s grave every year. This year, his indomitable and domineering mother (Loles León, known for her work in several Pedro Almodóvar movies) has a special request for Julián.

“The Whole World” will screen for free at the Beatley Central Library in Alexandria on Friday, Nov. 11. The multi-talented Quintanilla will be on hand for a Q&A after. There will also be an encore screening of the movie as part of screening no. 16 on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at the AMC Hoffman Center 22.

Openly gay director Andrew Keenan-Bolger, whose short “Sign” was one of the highlights of the recent Reel Affirmations Film Festival, is represented in the Alexandria Film Festival by “The Ceiling Fan,” which he co-directed with Kate Wetherhead. Their short drama is about a young woman named Casey (Wetherhead) who’s making renovations to her country house with only the aid of Drake Thomas (Andrew Samonsky), an online handyman. The movie is part of screening no. 15 on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at the AMC Hoffman Center 22.

The festival kicks off on Thursday evening with a free screening of the documentary “Nighthawks on the Blue Highway,” which chronicles the turbulent 40-year history of the popular local blues band. The movie will screen at 7 p.m. at Alexandria Market Square and will be followed by a live concert from the Nighthawks.

Other showcases include a foodie showcase on Saturday, with short movies about collard greens and Darjeeling tea; the local showcase on Saturday with “When Mickey Came to Town,” about the residents of Central Virginia fighting plans for a Disney history theme park; and, a sports showcase that includes “White House Hockey,” a short documentary about a long-running street hockey game held outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Another highlight of the festival will be “Rosenwald” by local award-winning filmmaker Aviva Kempner. It focuses on Julius Rosenwald, the son of an immigrant peddler who became an owner of Sears, Roebuck & Company. Through the Rosenwald Fund, the Chicago philanthropist partnered with Booker T. Washington to build schools for African-American children across the south and housing and YMCAs for African-American families in the north during the Jim Crow era.

The documentary will screen on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the AMC Hoffman Center 22. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with author Stephanie Deutsch who appears in the movie and who wrote a book on the partnership between Rosenwald and Washington.

The Alexandria Film Festival will close on Sunday evening with a private reception for Fest Pass holders and guests. The reception will include a sneak preview of season two of “Mercy Street,” a PBS Civil War drama set in Alexandria’s Mansion House.