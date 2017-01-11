January 11, 2017 at 2:30 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Mo'Nique blasts Kim Burrell for anti-gay sermon
monique_screenshot_600_by_400

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Academy Award-winning actress and comedian Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney called out gospel singer Kim Burrell for her anti-gay sermon on their radio show “Mo’Nique and Sidney’s Open Relationship.”

“It’s almost laughable, because you’re saying that in 2017, we are still dealing with people taking issue with people being who they were born to be, who they choose to be,” Mo’Nique says. “People are still taking issue with the cloak of, ‘I am a warrior for Jesus and I must fight for Jesus and stop all you fags and dykes before y’all get condemned to hell.’”

“And when we give God credit for being all-knowing it would seem that it seems that it eludes Ms. Burrell and others who would comment like her that if God created human beings, and God is all-knowing, and God knew us before we knew ourselves, based upon the scriptures that individuals like Ms. Burrell said that she believes in… Something like homosexuality where someone has an interest in someone that is similar to them as someone has an interest in someone that is not similar to them… Then why would God create we beings knowing all of these things if these are such great sins?” Sidney adds.

Burrell came under fire after video was released of a sermon she gave calling homosexuality “perverted.” Following the backlash, Burrell said she did not apologize for the comments she made. The remarks caused Ellen DeGeneres to ban Burrell from performing on her talk show.

“There are so many other things we could be fighting for,” Mo’Nique concludes. “We’re wasting our energy fighting over love.”

Watch Mo’Nique and Sidney share their thoughts on Burrell below.

