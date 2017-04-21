Strong D.C. housing market has wide-ranging factors

Ed Wood is a D.C.-based realtor with City Houses LLC for 20 years and former president of the District of Columbia Association of Relators. He sells in all eight wards and averages 15-20 sales per year.

He spoke with the Washington Blade this week on local housing trends, renting vs. buying and why the rental market is soft now, but likely to explode in the coming years. His comments have been slightly edited for length.

WASHINGTON BLADE: It seems most agree in Washington we’re back to pre-recession prices and multiple offers on real estate. Is that your assessment?

ED WOOD: Yes. D.C. was in a much better position during and after the recession. We saw a flattening but then it picked up fairly quickly and the market has been really strong ever since about 2011, 2012. We regularly see multiple offers still on properties.

BLADE: Is the asking price sort of an opening bid in those situations?

WOOD: It depends where it’s priced. It’s they’ve priced a little below asking, they’ll often get multiple offers and it will bump up. If they’re priced at asking or above, we do see things sit on the market because of that. Buyers are more savvy and more cautious than they were pre-2008.

BLADE: Were there many cases in D.C. where a homeowner may have been underwater on their mortgage during the recession but got out of it once the economy rebounded?

WOOD: There wasn’t a lot of that in D.C. It was more in the suburbs and more likely the further you got out from the city but those prices we saw coming back by last year. Occasionally in some of the more developing neighborhoods we saw some slow downs and some price softening but those prices have completely come back. Many values have increased above what people paid.

BLADE: How is the market for rentals vs. sales in Washington?

WOOD: The rental market has been fairly soft for awhile while the buying market has been strong. A lot of the buildings that are going up in the city have been rental buildings as opposed to condos and that’s because the long-term demographic outlook for the city — we’re still gaining about a thousand residents a month — is expected to be over a million by 2030 so there are a lot of companies from around the country who see this as a really good rental market and they’re interested in the long term. We’re not seeing the number of condos we saw pre-2008, so that’s why we see the competition. There’s still not enough inventory.

BLADE: Why is the rental market soft if the projections are so strong?

WOOD: They’re building for that projected million residents. (Editor’s note: D.C.’s current population is about 672,000.) You can’t suddenly build all the units you’ll need, so they’re building them now for five-10 years down the road. These are big companies who work in the long-term market so they can afford to do this. Sometimes they’ll even go to developers building a condo building and say, “Hey, we need a rental building at this location. Would you consider reconfiguring the design a bit to turn it into a rental building and selling the whole thing to us?” That’s attractive to developers because it’s a lot easier to sell an entire building than individual units to individual buyers.

BLADE: Those population projections must be pretty solid then. Could something catastrophic throw a wrench in those plans?

WOOD: Certainly. After 9-11 around the country, it just killed the market immediately and people stopped moving to D.C. immediately. But then things turned around. A lot of things could happen to change things, but hopefully nothing of that scale. All the demographics I have looked at are pointing toward that large population growth at least through 2030. Others that go beyond that are less reliable in my opinion.

BLADE: Based on what we’re seeing now and with those kinds of projections, will gentrification spread across the river? What’s it like in those wards now?

WOOD: There’s a lot of interest in Anacostia and there’s a lot of change going on there. Bigger companies are looking at that area. … One of the issues there has been a lack of services and also people who’ve been priced out of other areas are looking over there. There’s been a lot of revitalization there but there’s also been a very active group of long-term residents who want to see improvements but don’t want to be pushed out. I know the mayor and city council members are focusing more on that part of the city. There’s even talk of moving the Reeves building at 14th and U., of selling that building and moving it over there.

BLADE: With all the gentrification that has spread down 14th Street to Florida Avenue and starting into the Northeast quadrant — look how different Bloomingdale, for instance, looks from what it was like 10 years ago — is it safe to assume that trend will continue or is that an oversimplification?

WOOD: I think that’s true. City government for a long time was desperate to get people to move back into the city. It was a dying place as people were overall fleeing out to the suburbs but that’s turned around and most cities are growing whereas the suburbs are starting to die out. People want to be closer and they want to spend more time doing the things they like as opposed to sitting in their car going to and from a bigger house. The city government is taking a renewed look at how that happens, how that takes place and what it means for the long-term city residents.

BLADE: They want to put some mechanisms in place to absorb some of that shock so to speak?

WOOD: Yes. There’s a lot of interest in trying to move in that direction so we don’t have a city where only the wealthy can afford to live. Whereas before they were trying to stop people from fleeing the city, we don’t even have to think about that now.

BLADE: Do people comment to you about Ed Wood the schlock film director often?

WOOD: Yes. It was actually helpful after the movie came out because growing up, my full name was Edward Wood. I would say Edward and they would think I said Ed Wood. That happened constantly. But nobody says that anymore. It’s kind of a name that sticks with people so they feel like they’ve seen it more than maybe they have.

BLADE: Have you seen “Glen or Glenda?” or “Plan 9”?

WOOD: Yeah. I’m a fan of his terrible movies.

BLADE: Do LGBT issues factor into D.C. real estate to any significant degree?

WOOD: I haven’t seen it be much of a factor at all. DC. has been such a gay-friendly city for so long, I don’t think it’s much of a consideration. When they’re selling a house, they just want the best price.

BLADE: Is there any sense of a gayborhood anywhere in 2017? Do people buy with that in mind?

WOOD: I don’t see that anymore. When I was first in the business 20 years ago, there was a desire, usually by gay men, to want to be near Dupont. I live near there. My husband and I have had a house here for 20 years so we’ve really seen the change on 14th Street. When we moved here, our friends thought we were crazy. Now they say, “How did you know?” We didn’t know. We just bought where we could afford and at the time we wanted to be near Dupont. Now when I have gay clients, they want to look all over the city and I see them asking things I never saw gay clients asking before like what are the schools like. They’re more interested now in the things you would have thought the straight couples would be looking at.

BLADE: Did marriage, either in D.C. or with the Supreme Court ruling, affect real estate in any perceptible way?

WOOD: I didn’t see much. There used to be a lot more estate planning, wills, setting things up in case something happened to one of you. My husband and I have been together 25 years and we did all that. … But now there’s a whole structure in place to keep you more protected than there was before.

BLADE: About how many of your clients on average are LGBT?

WOOD: I would say about a third.

BLADE: Are there any lesbian streets or enclaves around the city or is that not really a thing?

WOOD: It’s really not. Even with gay men, that Dupont thing is out the window. People are looking at schools, they want to be near work, they may want to be near a particular restaurant or they’re looking for the feel of a neighborhood. It’s usually things like that and it happens to be very individual to the couple.

Ed Wood can be reached at edwood@realtor.com or cityhousesdc.com.