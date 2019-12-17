December 17, 2019 at 3:01 pm EST | by Armando Trull
Alex and Felipe: Migrants’ desperate journey ends in love
Editor’s note: This report also appears on the Washington Blade’s YouTube channel. It can be found here.
Asylum seekers Alexander Flores Olivas and Felipe Aguilar in 2018 fled their home countries of Nicaragua and El Salvador because of homophobic violence from family and neighbors.
The couple met in Mexico and joined a migrant caravan that reached the U.S. border earlier this year. Flores and Aguilar married at Casa Ruby in D.C. on Dec. 6.