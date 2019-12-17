Alex and Felipe: Migrants’ desperate journey ends in love

Email Share 318 Shares

From left: Alexander Flores Olivas and his husband, Felipe Aguilar, kiss after they married at Casa Ruby in D.C. on Dec. 6, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Casa Ruby)

Editor's note: This report also appears on the Washington Blade's YouTube channel.

Asylum seekers Alexander Flores Olivas and Felipe Aguilar in 2018 fled their home countries of Nicaragua and El Salvador because of homophobic violence from family and neighbors.

The couple met in Mexico and joined a migrant caravan that reached the U.S. border earlier this year. Flores and Aguilar married at Casa Ruby in D.C. on Dec. 6.