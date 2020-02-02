Super Bowl 2020 makes LGBT visibility history with rainbows, spakle, drag

Sabra Hummus will feature drag queens, Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, in its Super Bowl ad. (Image provided by GLAAD)

In 2000, RuPaul became the very first drag queen to star in a Super Bowl commercial. Flash forward 20 years later—this year’s big event today, where the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, will have more ads that feature LGBTQ+ content than ever before.

“The level of diverse LGBTQ inclusion from at least nine brands during advertising’s biggest night, coupled with Katie Sowers’ trailblazing role on the field as Offensive Assistant Coach of the 49ers, mark a rainbow wave at the Super Bowl this year,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

“GLAAD has long been advocating for brands to feature LGBTQ people in ads. Now, we cannot wait for American families to see and cheer on LGBTQ icons like Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Lil Nas X, Lilly Singh, Katie Sowers, Trace Lysette, Isis King, Jonathan Van Ness, Emily Hampshire, Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris, Miz Cracker, and Kim Chi – it’s about time.”

History is being made with Sowers, the first woman coach who will be on the field during the Super Bowl and will also tell her poignant story—which in the past, involved sexual discrimination— in the Microsoft ad.

As part of their work, GLAAD advocates for brands and companies to include LGBTQ people and families across advertising media.

“LGBTQ people have often been invisible during the Super Bowl – advertising’s biggest night – or relegated to ads featuring homophobic tropes and stereotypes,” noted Ferraro.

Other brands that you will see during the Super Bowl include Budweiser, who will profile Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, World Cup champions and members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team. The couple recently got married to each other.

In a teaser airing on YouTube, the couple is seen, saying how “good” and “powerful” the commercial is.

TurboTax will bring trans actresses Isis King (“When They See Us”) and Trace Lysette (“Transparent,” “Hustlers”) for a fun “Pose-esque” commercial, with the tagline, “all people are tax people:”

Other highlights include a commercial from Doritos, which will air a dance battle between gay rapper/singer Lil Nas X and the always handsome actor Sam Elliott. Demi Lovato, who has spoken out about being fluid, is singing the National Anthem.

Also, Olay is featuring bisexual TV host Lilly Singh, to portray an astronaut with Busy Phillips and retired astronaut Nicole Stott as part of the Procter & Gamble’s #MakeSpaceForWomen campaign.

The Pop Tarts ad features non-binary “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness, looks fun as well. During a promo for the commercial, Van Ness quips that it’s “time for this snack to get a snack,” before flipping out over the “so dull, so dry, so crusty” pretzels on the table.

Yet another fun highlight during the game will be the Amazon Alexa ad, which stars Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi in their home. The much loved talk show host already debuted the commercial on her show, much to the excitement of fans.

Making their debut in a Super Bowl 2020 ad are two former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” competitors, Kim Chi and Miz Cracker, who are being featured in a Sabra hummus ad.

Tide will feature Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire, who recently revealed her pansexual identity.

“It is so important to have representation in the media, especially for minority groups like the LGBTQ community,” acknowledged cannabis influencer, Laganja Estranja. “I couldn’t think of two better queens to take the torch and lead the way!”

Not everyone is happy about the lgbtq-inclusive ad content. The conservative action group, One Million Moms, is trying to get the advertisements removed from the Super Bowl.

The so-called “One Million Moms” are at it again – this time speaking out against a Super Bowl ad that includes drag queens. It’s clear that the hate group’s tactics aren’t working, and it’s time for them to pack it up and go home.https://t.co/QujvegmvrK — GLAAD (@glaad) January 30, 2020

Created by the American Family Association, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has deemed a hate group, the organization has asked the NFL and FOX to pull the Sabra commercial.

“Sabra Dipping Company LLC is choosing to push an agenda of sexual confusion instead of promoting its actual product,” they wrote in a petition to get the commercial deleted. “Normalizing this lifestyle is contrary to what conservative, Christian parents are teaching their children about God’s design for sexuality.”

Of course, GLAAD created their own petition (sign it ASAP if you have a moment!)

“Unfortunately, for the anti-LGBTQ activists, this year will mark the most diverse and LGBTQ-inclusive advertising seen during the Super Bowl in its history,” GLAAD wrote. “Add your name if you agree that it’s clear that One Million Moms’ tactics aren’t working, and it’s time for them to pack it up and go home.”

Earlier in the week, Esera Tuaolo hosted his third annual Inclusion Party around the Super Bowl and was organized by the non-profit organization, Hate Is Wrong.