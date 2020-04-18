The ‘Comings & Goings’ column chronicles important life changes of Blade readers.

From left, Joshua Levie and Jeremy Leffler

Congratulations to Joshua Levie on his new position with Accenture Federal Services (AFS) as a Manager and ServiceNow Experience Lead. In this role some of Levie’s responsibilities include leading the strategy, experience, and design of custom interfaces of client and internal portals, websites, and products for internal AFS customers to government clients. He has said, “I am looking forward to this new career path and using my expertise to help Accenture’s clients. It is great when friends who work for the federal government tell me about their positive experiences with portals and websites I have designed.”

Prior to this, Levie was founder and CEO of Brunch Digital for 10 years. He worked as a project manager with TIG Global and an account manager with both Virilion and the Business Software Alliance. He began his career at Dickinson College as an Assistant Web Manager and was a website intern with the Human Rights Campaign.

Levie earned his bachelor’s in psychology from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa.

Congratulations also to Jeremy Leffler who is now a licensed real estate broker with The Brad Lippitz Group at Compass in Chicago. Leffler said, “After significant outreach and research into various teams and brokerages, I realized that the best way for me to assist my clients and also impact the broader community would be to work with my friend and mentor Brad Lippitz. As an agent with The Brad Lippitz Group at Compass, I am now part of a dynamic team bringing over 25 years of trusted experience in Chicagoland. That trust and leadership under Brad has resulted in the team’s consistent ranking as a top 10 producer in Chicago.”

Prior to moving to Chicago and starting this new career, Leffler was director of Public Policy with Sanofi (sanofi-aventis), in D.C. His other experience includes being COO and Head of Government Affairs with BayBio in San Francisco; manager of Federal Public Policy at Eli Lilly & Company, in Indianapolis; and assistant director of Federal Affairs with the American Academy of Physician Assistants, Alexandria, Va.

He is currently volunteering with Howard Brown Health in Chicago. Leffler served as an elected ANC Commissioner in D.C. and as a board member of the California Biotech Foundation. He earned his bachelor’s in Political Science and Communications, graduating cum laude, from the University of Louisville, Arts & Sciences Louisville in Louisville, Ky.