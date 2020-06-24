June 24, 2020 at 2:53 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Gabon moves to decriminalize homosexuality
(Photo by Hai Yang via Flickr)

Lawmakers in Gabon on Tuesday approved a proposal that would decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations in the African country.

The Gabonese government introduced the proposal, which would revise a section of a 2019 law that criminalized homosexuality among adults. Reuters reported 48 members of the lower house of Parliament supported the measure.

Two dozen lawmakers voted against it, and another 25 abstained.

Consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in upwards of 70 countries around the world.

São Tomé and Príncipe and Angola are among the African countries that have decriminalized homosexuality in recent years. The government of Botswana last year appealed a landmark ruling that struck down the country’s colonial-era sodomy law.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

