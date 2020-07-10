QUEERY: Alexander Campbell

Alexander Campbell

Alexander Campbell is still adjusting to the new normal as floor manager of Uproar Lounge & Restaurant during coronavirus restrictions.

“After bartending for the last seven years, it has been interesting switching back to table service,” he said. “It’s much more personable and I think I’m getting more steps walking between tables now than being behind the bar.”

Campbell, 27, has spent the last four and a half years at Uproar. He said they began delivery and takeout service as soon as D.C. announced that option, and reopened the rooftop for distanced seating during phase 1. “We’re preparing our indoor spaces to open up here very soon,” he added, noting the support from customers has been “overwhelming.”

“It’s been amazing to see how they went out of their way to assist staff or the bar with food orders and donations,” Campbell said.

Campbell, who grew up in Silver Spring, Md., is single and lives in Capitol Heights. He enjoys woodworking, handyman jobs, motorcycling, reading, and sleeping in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

I came out as bisexual a few months after I started working at Uproar. I have been lucky enough in my life that telling people I’m bisexual has not been hard at all.

Who’s your LGBTQ hero?

Indya Moore from “Pose.” I’ve been following her work with most recently raising funds and support for black trans lives that have been lost and those that can still be saved.

What LGBTQ stereotype most annoys you?

It can’t be helped but for me it is how when you meet someone you assume they are gay or straight. It still seems to blow people’s minds that there are humans who are sexually attracted to more than one gender. In my world, a cis-woman who is married to a cis-man can still be bisexual, and is part of my LGBTQ family.

What’s your proudest professional achievement?

Professionally? I haven’t the slightest idea, but working at Uproar is something I’m wholeheartedly proud of. And making it a place that accepts everyone is an achievement in itself.

What terrifies you?

Terrifies me. That’s a strong word. I’m sure at some point in my life I will experience something that will cause me to feel “extreme fear,” but so far anything I have feared I have been able to overcome.

What’s something trashy or vapid you love?

Would Jameson be considered trashy enough?

What’s your greatest domestic skill?

Greatest domestic skill would probably have to be my handiness around the house and ability to build/fix things that are broken.

What’s your favorite LGBTQ movie or show?

Definitely “Pose.”

What’s your social media pet peeve?

No pet peeves there, social media is just that — media meant to be social. If anything I think it’s annoying that it takes up so much of our lives but hey, the world keeps on turning.

What would the end of the LGBTQ movement look like to you?

I don’t think the movement will ever stop. It can’t, we can’t let it. The end of the LGBTQ movement would be a sad day indeed.

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Birthday parties. I use mine as a way to bring Uproar business sometimes but in general I prefer to take a solo trip if I’m going to celebrate it.

What was your religion, if any, as a child and what is it today?

My family was Christian, I can’t remember what denomination. I was brought up within the church but I was never part of it. These days I focus on believing in myself and the god within me.

What’s D.C.’s best hidden gem?

Tacos el Chilango, can’t be beaten.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

To be honest I don’t keep up with pop culture. I’ve always felt as though it distracts from more important things in my life.

What celebrity death hit you hardest?

Again I don’t really follow many celebrities so their deaths don’t mean much to me but when my grandmother on my father’s side passed it was quite painful. She always tried to understand me and who I was and why I would do the things I did, and even if she couldn’t she would just smile and say “well that’s alright.”

If you could redo one moment from your past, what would it be?

I believe that every moment from my past has led me to be who I am today, and although I’m not perfect, there is absolutely nothing I would change in myself. Therefore, there is nothing I would change in my past.

What are your obsessions?

Seeing Uproar continue to be a special part of the LGBTQ community, creating conversations on bisexuality, and enjoying every day of my life as they come.

Finish this sentence — It’s about damn time:

It’s about damn time we normalize bi and pan-sexuality.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

Everything I know now about myself and about my community.

Why Washington?

I used to bartend in hotels and almost got myself a transfer to work down in Miami. But then I found my home in Uproar and haven’t had a thought of leaving since.