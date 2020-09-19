September 19, 2020 at 10:33 am EDT | by Staff reports
VIDEO: Hundreds pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Supreme Court
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Hundreds of people gathered at the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87.

