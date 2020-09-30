Washington Blade National Coming Out Day at The Wharf

The Washington Blade, in partnership with The Wharf and ABSOLUT, is excited to announce the first National Coming Out Day at the Wharf on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

Each year on Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day celebrates coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. National Coming Out Day at The Wharf brings business specials, pride-themed fitness classes, and more to the Southwest Waterfront.

“While we weren’t able to have our annual Pride on the Pier event at the Wharf during the city’s Pride celebration we are excited to be able to celebrate National Coming Out Day,” says the Washington Blade’s director of marketing, Stephen Rutgers. “During this time it is important to still celebrate coming out in a safe and socially distanced way.”

Visit washingtonblade.com/comingout for a full list of business specials, fitness classes and more.

Event sponsors include Absolut, PEPCO, Washington Regional Transplant Community and The Wharf.

The Washington Blade was founded in 1969 and is known as the “newspaper of record” for the LGBTQ community both locally and nationally. For more information, visit washingtonblade.com.



ABOUT THE WHARF

The Wharf is Washington D.C.’s most exciting neighborhood. This remarkable mile-long neighborhood along the Washington Channel of the Potomac River reestablishes Washington, D.C., as a true waterfront city and destination. Phase 1 opened in October 2017 with two million square feet of residences, offices, hotels, shops, restaurants, cultural uses, marinas, and public areas including waterfront parks, promenades, piers, and docks. When complete in 2022, this $2.5 billion, world-class, mixed-use waterfront neighborhood will feature more than 3.5 million square feet of development. The Wharf is easily accessible to the region by water taxi, Metro, WMATA and Southwest Neighborhood Shuttle buses, bicycle, foot, and car.

Development is led by PN Hoffman and Madison Marquette, in conjunction with ER Bacon Development, City Partners, Paramount Development and Triden Development.

More information is available at www.wharfdc.com. Download the District Wharf app for a live news feed, information on events, interactive map, transportation updates and more. The app is available on Apple and Android devices.

