September 30, 2020 at 7:23 am EDT | by Staff reports
Washington Blade National Coming Out Day at The Wharf
Share
Tweet
Email
Share

The Washington Blade, in partnership with The Wharf and ABSOLUT, is excited to announce the first National Coming Out Day at the Wharf on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. 

Each year on Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day celebrates coming out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer. National Coming Out Day at The Wharf brings business specials, pride-themed fitness classes, and more to the Southwest Waterfront. 

“While we weren’t able to have our annual Pride on the Pier event at the Wharf during the city’s Pride celebration we are excited to be able to celebrate National Coming Out Day,” says the Washington Blade’s director of marketing, Stephen Rutgers. “During this time it is important to still celebrate coming out in a safe and socially distanced way.” 

Visit washingtonblade.com/comingout for a full list of business specials, fitness classes and more. 

Event sponsors include Absolut, PEPCO, Washington Regional Transplant Community and  The Wharf.

The Washington Blade was founded in 1969 and is known as the “newspaper of record” for the LGBTQ community both locally and nationally. For more information, visit washingtonblade.com.

ABOUT THE WHARF

The Wharf is Washington D.C.’s most exciting neighborhood. This remarkable mile-long neighborhood along the Washington Channel of the Potomac River reestablishes Washington, D.C., as a true waterfront city and destination. Phase 1 opened in October 2017 with two million square feet of residences, offices, hotels, shops, restaurants, cultural uses, marinas, and public areas including waterfront parks, promenades, piers, and docks. When complete in 2022, this $2.5 billion, world-class, mixed-use waterfront neighborhood will feature more than 3.5 million square feet of development. The Wharf is easily accessible to the region by water taxi, Metro, WMATA and Southwest Neighborhood Shuttle buses, bicycle, foot, and car.

Development is led by PN Hoffman and Madison Marquette, in conjunction with ER Bacon Development, City Partners, Paramount Development and Triden Development.

More information is available at www.wharfdc.com. Download the District Wharf app for a live news feed, information on events, interactive map, transportation updates and more. The app is available on Apple and Android devices.

watermark
Local
Washington Blade National Coming Out Day at The Wharf
Stein Club fails to endorse Biden after dispute over Ward 2 race
Survey finds 43 percent of LGBTQ Virginians have experienced workplace discrimination
Memorial proposed for 1977 Cinema Follies fire victims
Ruby Corado announces she’s COVID positive
MLK Library in D.C. reopens after $211 million renovation project
watermark
National
U.S. broadcasting agency executive director ignores House subpoena
Jorge Ramos interviews Blade contributor
Judge orders Trump administration to turn over concealed docs on trans military ban
NQAPIA executive director steps down
Ginsburg’s death leaves LGBTQ rights on Supreme Court vulnerable to religious claims
Rea Carey to step down as National LGBTQ Task Force executive director
watermark
World
Journalist who condemned anti-LGBTQ violence, corruption in Honduras murdered
Belarusian LGBTQ activist arrested during anti-government protest
Tijuana authorities criticized over handling of transgender woman’s murder
Cuban authorities threaten to arrest LGBTQ activist, journalist
Bachelet highlights LGBTQ rights abuses in U.N. Human Rights Council speech
Botswana group works to improve health care for trans, intersex people
watermark
Opinions
When they go low we kick their asses
D.C. must ban gay and trans panic defense
‘All About Eve’ at 70
For Joe Biden, push relentlessly until Nov. 3
A hero passes; may RBG rest in peace
The Notorious RBG
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Washington Blade National Coming Out Day at The Wharf
‘The Boys’ are back
Blind and queer and finding community
Non-binary actor wins Helen Hayes Award
Joshua Johnson named SMYAL Fall Brunch featured speaker
‘I Have Something to Tell You’ not typical, political puff piece
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.