President Trump & First Lady test positive for COVID-19

First Lady Melania Trump with President Donald Trump at the presidential debate on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Screenshot via CTV)

In a tweet late Thursday evening, President Donald Trump announced that he and the First Lady, Melania Trump, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Tonight @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately, We will get through this TOGETHER!” the president tweeted. This tweet followed an earlier tweet by Trump that disclosed that one of his closest presidential advisors had tested positive.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

The presidential tweet came as the White House released a memo late Thursday evening addressed to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany from the Physician to the President, Sean Conley.

“The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” Conley wrote.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” he added.

The First Lady also tweeted early Friday confirming the test results; “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.”

“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” she tweeted.

The White House did not immediately issue any additional information on the president or the first lady’s long-term schedules following the results of their coronavirus tests.

Senior administration officials told The Washington Post that the president’s political events will be canceled for the foreseeable future. ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl noted, “Pres. Trump testing positive for COVID-19 raises “the likelihood, if not certainty, that for at least half of this campaign going forward, the president will be under quarantine.”

President Trump joins a number of other world leaders who have contracted the disease, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.