Out Brigade D.C. Pride ‘Parade’ set for Oct. 10

Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos said the route and location of the checkpoints will not be publicly disclosed in an effort to discourage large gatherings of spectators. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes D.C.’s annual Pride Parade and festival, is urging members of the local LGBTQ community and their supporters to join an event called the “Out Brigade,” a caravan of decorated vehicles scheduled to travel throughout the city on Saturday, Oct. 10, to celebrate their pride.

The 2020 Capital Pride Parade originally scheduled for June was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You didn’t think we’d let this year take away our right to a parade, did you?!” a message on the Capital Pride Alliance website says.

“Hop in your decorated car, turn up the music, and join our Out Brigade mobile parade train, as we spread joy, resilience, and PRIDE throughout all 8 Wards of Washington, DC!,” the message continues. “Participants are encouraged to use their creativity to display their pride with lively banners, flags, costumes, and decorations! Participants with the best decorated Pride mobiles or who have fund-raised the most will be eligible to win exciting prizes.”

According to the Capital Pride message announcing the Out Brigade event, proceeds from the event – including from a $100 entry fee for cars, trucks, or vans – will benefit the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community and Capital Pride Alliance “so that pride celebrations, important programming, and critical advocacy work can continue in 2021 and beyond.”

The announcement says participants are being asked to register their vehicles – either cars, trucks, motorcycles, scooters, or bicycles – in advance of the event so organizers can coordinate the planned route of the multiple “caravans” traveling in different parts of the city.

“Each registered vehicle will be assigned a designated checkpoint to check-in and start from,” the announcement says. “After checking in, you will make your way to each designated checkpoint, as part of a caravan of vehicles. All vehicles must follow traffic laws,” the message says.

“Participants are encouraged to let their Pride be SEEN and HEARD during their route!” it says.

Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos said the route and location of the checkpoints will not be publicly disclosed in an effort to discourage large gatherings of spectators, which would be a violation of the city’s social distancing requirements. Participants will be informed of the routes and checkpoint locations when they register for the event.

Information about registering and additional details can be accessed via capitalpride.org.