October 10, 2020
Equality Va.'s Trans Empowerment Summit goes digital
(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The four-day conference starts on Oct. 14 and will feature more than 20 workshops covering a range of topics from health insurance to racial justice to voting rights. Each day’s events start at noon and registration is free at equalityvirginia.org.

Events also include daily social events and networking options, a legal clinic for those looking to change their name and gender marker legally, and wellness center sessions where attendees can talk with a trans-affirming mental health or medical provider to ask questions and find resources. The programming is inclusive of trans and gender nonconforming youth, family members, and allies. Spanish and ASL interpreters will be available upon request.

