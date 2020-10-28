Chase Brexton gala raises $215,000

Chase Brexton Health Care (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Chase Brexton Health Care’s virtual gala raised $215,000 to support LGBTQ patients and other programs, the organization said Wednesday.

The gala, “An Evening at the Moulin Rouge”, was held digitally on Oct. 24 and attended by almost 700 people. The money raised goes to the company’s Hope Lives Here Fund, which works to ensure that LGBTQ patients have access to healthcare not covered by health insurance, and the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Chase Brexton is a Baltimore-based healthcare provider known for their inclusive care of LGBTQ patients. The Human Right Campaign labeled them a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” in September. Chase Brexton serves a diverse community through facilities located in Baltimore, Columbia and other locations throughout Maryland.

The gala featured a silent auction, cabaret performance and the presentation of several awards including the Community Partner Award, the Diversity, and the Equity, and Inclusion Award.

“This year has proved challenging,” Chase Brexton President and CEO Patrick Mutch said in a statement. “With the pandemic, we have all had to adjust to a new normal. As the world and our local communities continue to reinvent what it means to come together, we are overjoyed that so many could be with us for such an unforgettable evening.”

