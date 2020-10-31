The ‘Comings & Goings’ column chronicles important life changes of Blade readers.

The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: comingsandgoings@washblade.com.

Michael Ubertini

Congratulations and a warm welcome to Washington to Michael Ubertini who has started his new position with Long & Foster as Director of Growth and Partnerships. Upon accepting the position Michael said, “The family that Long and Foster has built over the last 50+ years is pretty inspiring, and the true testament to that is shown through the tenure of our agents. With all the Long and Foster resources, our agents can launch their career in real estate to the next level and know there are those who will be there every step of the way to support them.”

Prior to joining Long & Foster, Ubertini held a number of positions including with WeWork in both Boston and New York as sales lead account manager and special community lead for high-profile clients, including the U.S Air Force, Amazon Inc., J.P Morgan Chase Bank, and government agencies. He has worked as a property manager with tenant relations and community experience in 12 residential buildings. He also had what he describes as a fun position as executive assistant and business manager and brand negotiator for Kelly Bensimon, who appeared on the “Real Housewives of New York City.”

Congratulations to Jonathan Barrio on his new position as a development officer with SAGE located in their New York office. According to its website, the mission of SAGE is “to lead in addressing issues related to LGBT aging.”

Barrio has had a lot of experience in LGBTQ organizations and is an experienced fundraiser. Just prior to accepting the position with SAGE, he was founder and executive director of Queen City Prism, Inc. in Charlotte, N.C. Prior to that he was with Equality Florida as a Development Officer and with SAVE in Florida as Development Manager.

Jonathan Barrio

And congratulations to Blade editor Kevin Naff, who has joined the board of the Daily Collegian Alumni Interest Group at Penn State University, his alma mater. The AIG works to connect alumni of the student newspaper while assisting and mentoring current students. Naff worked as campus news editor and opinions editor during his four years at the award-winning Daily Collegian.

“The Daily Collegian remains one of the nation’s best college newspapers and it’s an honor to reconnect with this important institution and play a small role in its continued success,” Naff said.

Collegian alumni interested in getting involved can email Naff at knaff@washblade.com.