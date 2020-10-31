City Dogs to offer free daycare on Election Day

City Dogs, a locally-owned and operated dog daycare announced that for the first time, it will offer free dog daycare on Election Day – November 3, 2020.

“This is an important election, and City Dogs wants to make sure that everyone can go vote. If we can help make voting even slightly easier for people by offering them free pet care that day, it’s the least we can do,”

said Jesse Heier.

City Dogs has been a go-to for pet owners in Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan for the last 21 years. Five years ago, they opened a second location on H Street to serve Capitol Hill and Eastern Market.

“2020 has been challenging for small businesses like us, but we feel it is important to give back to ensure every voice is heard this election. Our democracy and our small business community depend on actively engaged

citizens,” added Heier.

To take advantage of free Election Day daycare, dogs must be currently registered with City Dogs. It’s easy to register on city-dogs.com. After registration, dogs are required to schedule a trial evaluation day before Election Day.