At home during COVID

Painting and improving your home during COVID? Know that contractors are extremely busy and backed up.

What home projects have you thought about doing since you have been living, working, eating, sleeping, and basically existing from home in March? Are kitchen and bath updates on your mind? Are we cleaning out closets and redecorating? Painting walls? Has this been a time of sprucing up the yard or porch or balcony? Or have we thought about if we need a new home? Sitting in our homes for the better part of a year has got to make us think about where we are, what we have, what we want, and what is possible. I have many clients who have reached out to me this year because they feel like they need to make a change.

Some of us are worried about making our rent or mortgage payment and we desperately want Congress to pass another relief package. But there are some of us who also have our employment situation figured out, we are able to work from home or work out a solution with our employers, and have sat in our houses all year and are maybe thinking of carving out a place to work from home or find a bigger place with a room for an office and maybe more outdoor space.

Whatever your situation is, if you are waiting until spring market 2021 to put your house on the market, or buy something, know this: Contractors are overbooked. Home inspectors are slammed. Lenders are working harder than ever. If you have a project that needs to get done and you are thinking about doing it in February, then start making calls now.

If you want to look for a house by next spring, you might want to call a lender today to start getting yourself best situated to buy. There are situations where calling a lender months before you want to buy is helpful because they can work with you to figure out the best plan of attack. Maybe you need to pay off a few credit cards and get your credit score up a few points. Maybe there is a loan program you would qualify for but you need to attend a class or fill out special paperwork. Interest rates are low right now and supply is also low. But the demand remains high.

Call a Realtor to help you figure out how to get where you want to go in 2021.

Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Oakley Group at Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or Joseph.hudson@compass.com.