Pro-Trump rally sparks violent clashes in D.C.

Members of Gays for Trump were among those who participated in the “Million MAGA March” in D.C. on Nov. 14, 2020. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Tens of thousands of people gathered in D.C. on Saturday to support President Trump and his false claims that he won the election.

Trump waved to “Million MAGA March” participants as his motorcade drove past them at Freedom Plaza shortly after 10 a.m. The march ended at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Members of the Proud Boys, a white nationalist group the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group, and Gays for Trump participated in the event. Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert is among those who spoke.

The event took place a week after President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris officially won the election. Trump continues to claim, without evidence, there was fraud.

Media reports indicate there was at least one scuffle between march participants and counter-protesters near Freedom Plaza.

Additional clashes took place a few hours later near Black Lives Plaza and outside the Capitol Hilton on 16th Street, N.W.

One incident involved fireworks thrown at a group of Trump supporters who were sitting in a nearby restaurant. The Washington Post reported a man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in the back during a melee that broke out a few blocks east of the White House.

The Metropolitan Police Department in an email to the Washington Blade said 10 people were arrested for firearm violations, simple assault, no permit, assault on a police officer and affray/disorderly. NBC Washington reports at least 20 people have been arrested.

The Blade will update this story with additional details when they become available.