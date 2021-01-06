2021 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations

Are you or a friend looking to find a little love in 2021? We are looking for the Top 20 LGBTQ singles in the Washington, D.C. region. Nominate you or your friends until January 17th using the form below or by clicking HERE.

The Top 20 will be announced online in February. Everyone will get a chance to meet the singles at our virtual Most Eligible LGBT Singles Party. More details to come.

View our 2020 singles HERE. For updates visit washingtonblade.com/singles