Comings & Goings

Suzanne McMahon

Congratulations to Suzanne McMahon on joining real estate company Coldwell Banker East in Westfield, N.J. Most everyone in D.C. knows McMahon from her years at Food and Friends. Upon joining Coldwell Banker she said, “My years at Food & Friends and the lifetime of experience I garnered working alongside such smart fun and passionate people – staff, volunteers, donors – was the perfect training to do almost anything – minus, perhaps, raising our 16-year-old twins, Audrey and Benji.”

Connections are where McMahon thrives. As a career fundraiser for several non-profits in Washington, D.C., she relied on her interpersonal skills and ability to build relationships. Nurturing those connections and understanding each person’s unique needs translates perfectly to meeting her client’s real estate needs.

McMahon also has a fundraising consulting company and over the years her clients have included Easter Seals, The Victory Fund, National Children’s Cancer Society, and Food & Friends. Suzanne worked for Food and Friends for 10 years as director of development and communications. She managed its media relations and organization-wide communications program resulting in multiple media hits in major newspapers (Washington Post, Washington Times) and broadcast stations (ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates). She was responsible for the oversight of the $8.7 million Capital Campaign to construct their new facility. McMahon directed the design and implementation of the successful Dining Out for Life fundraiser. Prior to that she worked for the Cleveland food bank.

McMahon earned her bachelor’s in history at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Congratulations also to Shawn Morris on his new position as General Manager at VIDA Fitness Gallery Place. Upon taking the position, Morris said: “I feel incredibly lucky to have stumbled into a career that I love. Not only that, I get to do it as part of a truly remarkable company, VIDA Fitness, where I love everything they stand for.”

Prior to accepting this position, Morris worked at VIDA in different positions including Assistant General Manager and Sweatbox Director. Before joining Vida he was at Balance Gym.

Morris has his bachelor’s degree in Special Education from the University of New Orleans.