January 20, 2021 at 4:52 am EST | by Peter Rosenstein
Comings & Goings
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Suzanne McMahon, gay news, Washington Blade
The ‘Comings & Goings’ column chronicles important life changes of Blade readers.

The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: comingsandgoings@washblade.com

The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success. 

Suzanne McMahon

Congratulations to Suzanne McMahon on joining real estate company Coldwell Banker East in Westfield, N.J. Most everyone in D.C. knows McMahon from her years at Food and Friends. Upon joining Coldwell Banker she said, “My years at Food & Friends and the lifetime of experience I garnered working alongside such smart fun and passionate people – staff, volunteers, donors – was the perfect training to do almost anything – minus, perhaps, raising our 16-year-old twins, Audrey and Benji.” 

Connections are where McMahon thrives. As a career fundraiser for several non-profits in Washington, D.C., she relied on her interpersonal skills and ability to build relationships. Nurturing those connections and understanding each person’s unique needs translates perfectly to meeting her client’s real estate needs.

McMahon also has a fundraising consulting company and over the years her clients have included Easter Seals, The Victory Fund, National Children’s Cancer Society, and Food & Friends. Suzanne worked for Food and Friends for 10 years as director of development and communications. She managed its media relations and organization-wide communications program resulting in multiple media hits in major newspapers (Washington Post, Washington Times) and broadcast stations (ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates). She was responsible for the oversight of the $8.7 million Capital Campaign to construct their new facility. McMahon directed the design and implementation of the successful Dining Out for Life fundraiser. Prior to that she worked for the Cleveland food bank. 

McMahon earned her bachelor’s in history at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. 

Congratulations also to Shawn Morris on his new position as General Manager at VIDA Fitness Gallery Place. Upon taking the position, Morris said: “I feel incredibly lucky to have stumbled into a career that I love. Not only that, I get to do it as part of a truly remarkable company, VIDA Fitness, where I love everything they stand for.” 

Prior to accepting this position, Morris worked at VIDA in different positions including Assistant General Manager and Sweatbox Director. Before joining Vida he was at Balance Gym. 

Morris has his bachelor’s degree in Special Education from the University of New Orleans. 

Shawn Morris
watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Md., Va. lawmakers introduce bills to ban LGBTQ panic defense
Inauguration security puts homeless trans people at increased risk
Maryland name change bill reintroduced
Former Md. Senate president Mike Miller dies
Bowser cabinet official named to Biden staff
watermark
National
Blinken pledges to ‘repudiate’ State Department human rights commission
Biden, Harris inauguration events mostly virtual
Transgender man murdered in Puerto Rico
Federal judge blocks Trump administration’s ‘death to asylum’ rule
Amid coup chaos, Trump quietly erases LGBTQ protections in adoption, health services
‘You’re nothing more than a plague rat’
watermark
World
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
Cayman Islands recognizes same-sex couple’s overseas marriage
Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill passes in historic vote
EXCLUSIVE: Mashrou’ Leila lead singer discusses struggles, activist’s suicide
Final vote on Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill to take place Friday
watermark
Opinions
Fox News doesn’t respect its viewers
The Business of Managing a DC Business During a Coup
How to live our best winter
Harvard, Stanford, Yale: Denounce sedition of your graduates
Storming of the Capitol should give you nightmares
In spite of it, how to live our best winter
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Mrs. Dalloway’ offers hope for our modern, COVID world
Restaurant Week returns with focus on dining at home
Calendar: Jan. 23-28
Red Bear’s ‘Dark Beer Journey’ begins Jan. 29
National Portrait Gallery art competition now open
Richard Blanco: Humanities can help country heal from Trump
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.