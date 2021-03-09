How has our definition of ‘home’ changed since the pandemic?

Pools, hot tubs, and other amenities are surging in popularity since the arrival of the pandemic.

I heard a quote the other day that the store Michael’s (the arts and crafts chain) stock is up 300% in the past year, as people are spending more time at home and need diversions. The question was asked, is a “craft room” going to become a more standard feature in a home the way that the “sewing room” was common around a century ago?

What other features are homes of the future and homes of the present going to include or be converted to once we get to the other side of this pandemic? I am guessing that a home office is going to become a standard feature when it is possible. I am sure people have been adding decks, porches, and roof decks at a record pace this year. Hot tubs and pools also.

A friend recently showed me a feature in his home that was built during Prohibition, in the basement there is a secret closet in the ceiling that has shelving and was for hiding liquor. I have also heard about houses around the District that have dance floors and bars in the basements and were places for people in the neighborhood to gather without being interrupted or at least party in private.

The home I grew up in had an indoor grill connected to the fireplace chimney so that we could grill steaks or burgers or pork chops inside the house year-round, regardless of the weather. Note that I come from a family of nine children so it was much easier and cheaper to “treat yourself” at home than to take everyone out for a steak dinner.

Are educators and teachers going to want a space in their home that can accommodate a white board and a camera so they can teach their lessons online? This pandemic has changed not only the way we spent the past year, but also the way we are constructing homes and using spaces for various purposes.

