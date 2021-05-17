Photos
PHOTOS: Dupont Circle fountain turns 100
Iconic landmark site of protests, vigils and meetings for decades
The 100th anniversary celebration of the dedication of the iconic Dupont Circle fountain is to be held from noon until sundown today. The fountain has long been considered a center for the LGBTQ community in Washington, D.C. The park in the circle has been the site of many protests, vigils and a place to meet people. Here are some photos from the Washington Blade archive documenting Dupont Circle through the years.
Photos
PHOTOS: ‘Pose’ Season 3 Red Carpet
Cast and crew attend premiere in New York City
The red carpet premiere for the third and final season of FX’s “Pose” was held on Thursday at JAZZ at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Cast in attendance included Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, Jason Rodriguez and guest stars Angelica Ross, Jeremy Pope, and Jeremy McClain.
The event was produced by FX Networks and the red carpet was designed by Nicholas Calhoun of Look Design Studios, LLC.
(Photos by Anthony Behar and Stephen Lovekin; courtesy of FX/PictureGroup)
Photos
PHOTOS: Our lost year
As D.C. inches toward normalcy, a look back at the year of COVID in photos
In March of 2020, the nation went into lockdown with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers and Michael Key)
homepage news
PHOTOS: D.C. braces for the inauguration
National Guard patrolling Capitol after insurrection
Thousands of National Guard troops have arrived in D.C. amid growing security concerns around President-elect Biden’s inauguration after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Troops are currently patrolling the U.S. Capitol and streets around it. Fencing has also been installed around the Capitol, the U.S. Supreme Court, the Treasury Building and other federal buildings.
Pennsylvania Avenue and many other streets in downtown D.C. have already been closed to traffic ahead of Inauguration Day, and authorities have installed barricades to limit access into the area. Businesses in downtown D.C. have also begun to board up their windows in anticipation of potential protests and violence.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)
