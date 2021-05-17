Connect with us

PHOTOS: Dupont Circle fountain turns 100

Iconic landmark site of protests, vigils and meetings for decades

Two young men read a copy of the Washington Blade at the Dupont Circle fountain on May 31, 1991. (Washington Blade archive photo by Doug Hinckle)

The 100th anniversary celebration of the dedication of the iconic Dupont Circle fountain is to be held from noon until sundown today. The fountain has long been considered a center for the LGBTQ community in Washington, D.C. The park in the circle has been the site of many protests, vigils and a place to meet people. Here are some photos from the Washington Blade archive documenting Dupont Circle through the years.

A group of Russian and Ukrainian activists hold a rally on Feb. 22, 2014 at Dupont Circle to bring light to the abuses of the Putin regime against the LGBTQ community before the Sochi Olympics. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The fountain has long been a gay cruising spot and a place to meet up with friends. Here is a scene from Nov. 3, 1990. (Washington Blade archive photo by Doug Hinckle)

Members of the community gather at the fountain on June 15, 2016 to mourn the deaths of dozens of people at the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

A view of Dupont Circle taken from above on July 22, 1985. (Washington Blade archive photo by Doug Hinckle)

Revelers cool off in the fountain following the 2012 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade file photo by Pete Exis)

Ruby Corado, executive director of the LGBTQ services organization Casa Ruby, stands with fellow trans activists at the fountain on June 21, 2019 to mourn the violent deaths of transgender women over the past few years. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Whitman-Walker holds an observance for World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, 2009 at the Dupont Circle fountain. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ+ marching band D.C. Different Drummers perform in a surprise flash mob at the fountain on Aug. 15, 2011. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Jane Gamble and Priscilla Hayner enjoy a meal at the fountain on Feb. 1, 1989. (Washington Blade archive photo by Doug Hinckle)

Religious and civic leaders attend a 20 year memorial for Matthew Shepard on Oct. 25, 2018. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Distenfano Kitchens dips his toes in the water at the Dupont Circle fountain. (Washington Blade archive photo by Doug Hinckle)

Human Rights Campaign President Chad Griffin speaks at an anti-violence rally at Dupont Circle on June 19, 2012. (Washington Blade file photo by Blake Bergen)

Local media covers a snowball fight at the fountain on Jan. 24, 2016. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael K. Lavers)

A march for transgender rights kicks off from a rally at Dupont Circle on May 17, 2015. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The DC Dyke March begins with a rally at Dupont Circle on June 7, 2019. (Washington Blade file photo by Molly Byrom)

Members of the community hold vigils for the slain of the Orlando massacre for several days at the Dupont Circle fountain. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Youth Pride Festival is held at Dupont Circle on May 2, 2015. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Comments

PHOTOS: ‘Pose’ Season 3 Red Carpet

Cast and crew attend premiere in New York City

April 30, 2021 at 6:38 pm EDT

TEST ALT
'Pose' star Dominique Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of season 3 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin; courtesy FX/Picture Group)

The red carpet premiere for the third and final season of FX’s “Pose” was held on Thursday at JAZZ at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Cast in attendance included Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Dyllón Burnside, Angel Bismark Curiel, Sandra Bernhard, Jason Rodriguez and guest stars Angelica Ross, Jeremy Pope, and Jeremy McClain.

The event was produced by FX Networks and the red carpet was designed by Nicholas Calhoun of Look Design Studios, LLC.

(Photos by Anthony Behar and Stephen Lovekin; courtesy of FX/PictureGroup)

‘Pray Tell’ Billy Porter. (Photo by Anthony Behar; courtesy FX/PictureGroup)

‘Candy Ferocity’ Angelica Ross. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin; courtesy FX/Picture Group)

‘Lil Papi Evangelista’ Angel Bismark Curiel. (Photo by Anthony Behar; courtesy FX/PictureGroup)

‘Ricky’ Dyllón Burnside. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin; courtesy of FX/PictureGroup)

‘Lulu’ Hailie Sahar. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin; courtesy FX/PictureGroup)

‘Cubby Wintour’ Jeremy McClain. (Photo by Anthony Behar; courtesy FX/PhotoGroup)

‘Lemar Wintour’ Jason Rodriguez. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin; courtesy FX/PictureGroup)

‘Judy Kubrak’ Sandra Bernhard. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin; courtesy FX/PictureGroup)

‘Archie’ Jeremy Pope (Photo by Anthony Behar; courtesy FX/PictureGroup)

‘Angel Evangelista’ Indya Moore. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin; courtesy FX/PictureGroup)

Alexis Martin Woodall, executive producer of ‘POSE.’ (Photo by Stephen Lovekin; courtesy FX/PictureGroup)

‘Pose’ Executive Producer Sherry Marsh. (Photo by Anthony Behar; courtesy FX/PictureGroup)

‘Pose’ Executive Producers Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson of Color Force. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin; courtesy of FX/PictureGroup)

‘Pose’ Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Writer/Director Steven Canals. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin; courtesy FX/PictureGroup)

(Photo courtesy of FX/PictureGroup)

‘Elektra Abundance’ Dominique Jackson. (Photo by Anthony Behar; courtesy FX/PictureGroup)

PHOTOS: Our lost year

As D.C. inches toward normalcy, a look back at the year of COVID in photos

April 22, 2021 at 9:33 am EDT

As COVID-19 became a new reality, someone erected a “HOPE” sign in a neighborhood in Virginia. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

In March of 2020, the nation went into lockdown with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers and Michael Key)

Riots erupt near the White House following the death of George Floyd. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Peaceful protesters gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza to call for police reform. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Peaceful protests against police brutality are held throughout the nation following the murder of George Floyd. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Whitman-Walker Health erects a mural on 14th Street, N.W. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The lion statue at the National Zoo sports a rainbow tie-dye mask. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

No Justice No Pride holds a rally on June 13. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The No Justice No Pride-run ‘Pride2020 March’ is more of a protest than Pride events of the past few years. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

No Justice No Pride holds a protest in front of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s House calling for the ‘defunding’ of the Metropolitan Police Department. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Local restaurants convert to outdoor dining to comply with restrictions during the pandemic. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The far-right Proud Boys march in a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally after Donald Trump loses the presidential election. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Drag Queen Goldie Grigio serves to-go food at Duplex Diner. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Grocery stores across the country experience shortages on basic items early in the pandemic. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

The streets of D.C. are empty and quiet during lockdown. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

The Blade holds it’s singles issue again this year, though COVID restrictions make dating a challenge. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Ruby Corado has her temperature taken at the entrance to Casa Ruby LGBTQ Community Center. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to give press briefings, though new restrictions involve social distancing and the use of masks. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Downtown D.C. goes on lockdown following the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Restaurants and small businesses struggle with new restrictions during the pandemic. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Mikko, gay news, Washington Blade

Mikko Kosonen opened Mikko almost two years ago and has been getting creative while coping with COVID restrictions. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Supporters of Donald Trump march on the U.S. Capitol in a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Thanksgiving in 2020 looks different for many families compared to family celebrations pre-COVID. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

homepage news

PHOTOS: D.C. braces for the inauguration

National Guard patrolling Capitol after insurrection

January 15, 2021 at 10:57 am EST

inauguration, gay news, Washington Blade
An electronic sign at the intersection of 17th and P Streets in Dupont Circle on Jan. 14, 2021, advises D.C. residents to avoid downtown on Inauguration Day. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Thousands of National Guard troops have arrived in D.C. amid growing security concerns around President-elect Biden’s inauguration after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Troops are currently patrolling the U.S. Capitol and streets around it. Fencing has also been installed around the Capitol, the U.S. Supreme Court, the Treasury Building and other federal buildings.

Pennsylvania Avenue and many other streets in downtown D.C. have already been closed to traffic ahead of Inauguration Day, and authorities have installed barricades to limit access into the area. Businesses in downtown D.C. have also begun to board up their windows in anticipation of potential protests and violence.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)

Fencing surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 10, 2021.
Workers install plywood over the windows of the Peet’s Coffee at 17th and I Streets, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021.
Fencing at the intersection of 17th and K Streets in Farragut Square.
A snow plow blocks the intersection of 15th and H Streets near McPherson Square.
American flag bunting placed on the outside of the Treasury Building along 15th Street on Jan. 14, 2021. The building — like the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court — are surrounded by fencing.
Pennsylvania Avenue near the Wilson Building and Freedom Plaza on Jan. 14, 2021.
A Metropolitan Police Department patrol car parked on Pennsylvania Avenue near the intersection of Third Street on Jan. 14, 2021.
Two members of the National Guard patrol the U.S. Capitol grounds along Third Street, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021.
A truck moves a Jersey barrier on Third Street, N.W., near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 14, 2021.
A hand-written pro-democracy sign on Third Street, N.W., near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 14, 2021.
An electronic FBI billboard in a bus shelter at the intersection of Ninth Street and Constitution Avenue, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021, asks the public for information about President Trump supporters who assaulted police officers during the U.S. Capitol siege.
A man jogs on Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021.
A boarded up business on F Street between Ninth and 10th Streets, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021.
Barricades at the intersection of 15th and K Streets, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021.
Official cars from New York and Virginia parked on 16th Street in front of the Capital Hilton on Jan. 14, 2021.
A Metropolitan Police Department patrol car parked behind barricades at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and K Street in Farragut Square on Jan. 14, 2021.
