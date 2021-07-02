National
Supreme Court rebuffs Wash. florist who refused to serve gay couple
Decade-old case appears to be at an end
The U.S. Supreme Court has rebuffed a wedding florist in Washington State who sought review of her case for a First Amendment right to refuse to serve same-sex couples.
In its orders list on Friday, the Supreme Court indicated it has denied certiorari, or refused to take up a case, in response to a petition for review from Arlene’s Flowers. The petition from the floral shop, owned by Barronelle Stutzman, is included among the denials on the orders lists without explanation or a vote tally of the justices, as is customary.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which had represented Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed, the same-sex couple denied service in 2013 at the floral shop for their wedding, declared victory as a result of the Supreme Court’s action.
“Planning a wedding was a joyful time for Rob and Curt until they were refused service at their local flower shop,” Ria Tabacco Mar, an ACLU lawyer representing the couple and the director of the ACLU Women’s Rights Project,” said in a statement. “No one should walk into a store and have to wonder whether they will be turned away because of who they are. Preventing that kind of humiliation and hurt is exactly why we have nondiscrimination laws.”
The Washington State Supreme Court found in 2017 Stutzman violated the Washington Law Against Discrimination, a state law that prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ people in public accommodations, ordering her to pay a fine of $1,000.
It’s the second petition from Arlene’s Flowers before the U.S. Supreme Court. Stutzman has twice sought from justices review of her case, asserting her penalty under the Washington State law contravened her rights to freedom of religion and freedom of speech under the First Amendment.
As a result of her first petition, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated the Washington State Supreme Court decision and remanded for review before the Washington State Supreme Court in light of the limited decision in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case. The Washington State Supreme Court, however, reaffirmed the decision it had reached earlier and upheld the $1,000 fine against Stutzman, who subsequent filed another petition before the U.S. Supreme Court.
The latest petition from Arlene’s Flowers has been pending before the Supreme Court for some time. Alliance Defending Freedom, a law firm that sought to undermine LGBTQ rights in the name of religious freedom, had made the legal filing before the court in 2019, so the petition has been pending for two years.
Kristen Waggoner, general counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, said in a statement in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the case the decision was “tragic.”
“Although the outcome of this case is tragic, the critical work of protecting the First Amendment freedoms of all Americans must continue,” Waggoner said. “No one should be forced to express a message or celebrate an event they disagree with. A government that can crush someone like Barronelle, who kindly served her gay customer for nearly a decade but simply declined to create art celebrating one sacred ceremony, can use its power to crush any of us regardless of our political ideology or views on important issues like marriage.”
It’s hard to see, however, where Alliance Defending Freedom can go with this case at this point, if anywhere. The course of the litigation appears to be complete.
National
‘Football is gay’ NFL vocalizes support of LGBTQ+ community in new ad
‘It’s imperative that we use our voice to drive positive change, supporting what our players care about and what they stand for’
NEW YORK – The National Football League released an advert this past weekend as Pride month ends that articulates the league’s support of the LGBTQ+ community following the announcement last week by Las Vegas Raiders’ Defensive end Carl Nassib that he is gay.
Nassib became the first openly gay player who is active on an NFL team franchise roster.
The 30-second spot begins with the line, “Football is gay” as light cheering plays in the background.
“Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is queer. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is accepting. Football is everything. Football is for everyone.”
“I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you,” NFL senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Sam Rapoport, told Outsports magazine’s Cyd Zeigler. “I will be playing its first line over and over in my head all season.”
The League’s chief marketing officer Tim Ellis noted in a statement, “This spot is about celebrating Pride, and the importance of inclusion. It’s imperative that we use our voice and leverage the NFL platform to drive positive change, which includes supporting what our players care about and what they stand for.”
Zeigler pointed out, “‘Imperative.’ Think about that. The NFL’s chief marketing officer called it “imperative” to make sure LGBTQ athletes and fans are accepted in the league. Please, stop telling me the NFL and America aren’t ready for a gay football player- Stop,” Zeigler wrote.
“For the league to release a video saying “football is gay” is revolutionary. For far too long people have held the belief that the NFL and the sport of football are anti-gay. They have been wrong for years. That the NFL would release this video knowing well that it will anger a segment of its fanbase is a huge societal statement. The NFL is the most powerful cultural institution in America. This statement of support and inclusion will resonate deeply,” he added.
National
Supreme Court declines to hear Gavin Grimm case
Transgender man challenged Va. school district’s bathroom policy
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the case of a former high school student who challenged his Virginia school district’s bathroom policy.
Gavin Grimm was a sophomore at Gloucester County High School when he filed a federal lawsuit against the Gloucester County School District’s policy that prohibited students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that did not correspond with their “biological gender.”
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond in 2016 ruled in Grimm’s favor.
The Supreme Court in 2017 was scheduled to hear oral arguments in his case, but the justices sent it back to the 4th Circuit after then-President Trump rescinded guidance to public schools that said Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 requires them to allow transgender students to use bathrooms based on their gender identity.
A federal judge in 2019 ruled in favor of Grimm, but the Gloucester County School District appealed the decision. The 4th Circuit in August 2020 once again ruled in favor of Grimm.
“I am glad that my years-long fight to have my school see me for who I am is over,” said Grimm in an American Civil Liberties Union press release. “Being forced to use the nurse’s room, a private bathroom, and the girl’s room was humiliating for me, and having to go to out-of-the-way bathrooms severely interfered with my education. Trans youth deserve to use the bathroom in peace without being humiliated and stigmatized by their own school boards and elected officials.”
Josh Block, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU LGBTQ and HIV Project, in the press release noted it “is the third time in recent years that the Supreme Court has allowed appeals court decisions in support of transgender students to stand.”
“This is an incredible victory for Gavin and for transgender students around the country,” said Block. “Our work is not yet done, and the ACLU is continuing to fight against anti-trans laws targeting trans youth in states around the country.”
Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David also praised the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Everyone has the right to high-quality, public education without the fear of being discriminated against simply for being brave enough to show up as you truly are,” said David. “This is a battle Gavin Grimm has been fighting for over four years — we are grateful that his resilience, courage and determination has finally been rewarded.”
The Supreme Court’s decision in the Grimm case comes against the backdrop of bills in Florida and other states that ban trans athletes from participating in high school and college sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.
The Loudoun County School Board last month suspended a physical education teacher who said he would not use a student’s preferred pronouns to refer to them. The teacher has been reinstated, but efforts to implement a Virginia Department of Education directive to school districts to make their policies more trans-friendly have been met with vocal opposition.
The Biden administration on June 16 officially announced that Title XI prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ students.
National
State Department flies Pride flag for first time
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman among ceremony participants
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley were among those who helped raise the Progress Pride flag at the State Department on Friday.
Sherman noted it is the first time “a flag recognizing the LGBTQI+ community will fly over State Department headquarters.” Sherman also pointed out the so-called “lavender scare” during which upwards of 1,000 State Department personnel lost their jobs because of their sexual orientation.
“Our mission is to serve the interests of the United States and to promote American values around the world,” said Sherman. “Our ability to stand up for human rights, for democracy and for justice overseas is utterly dependent on the actions we take here at home. As much as progress we have made, as we are celebrating today, we still have to work to do to guarantee equality for LGBTQI+ people in our workplaces, in our schools, at the Department of State, in our government and in our society.”
“We raise the Progress flag today as a signal to people everywhere that the United States is firmly committed to doing that work and for fighting for LGBTQI+ people at home and everywhere,” added Sherman. “We raise this flag in recognition as well as the countless civil service and foreign service officers, locally employed staff, contractors, even us appointees, past and present, who have worked to change the State Department, the country and the world for the better.”
Abercrombie-Winstanley, who Secretary of State Antony Blinken appointed as the State Department’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer in April, in her remarks noted her two children are gay. Abercrombie-Winstanley also reiterated her commitment to help ensure the State Department’s workforce becomes more diverse.
“We lead the department’s efforts to ensure that the workforce of the United States State Department comes to look like the country which we lovingly represent,” she said. “We must finally ensure equitable career outcomes for all of our employees.”
Jeff Anderson, president of GLIFAA, an association of LGBTQ employees of Foreign Service agencies, opened the ceremony.
“Today we are flying this Progress Pride flag for many people and in doing so we are remembering and honoring those who serve and have served our country with honor and dignity and we are inspiring a new generation of public servants to enter their doors, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation,” he said.
The ceremony took place less than five months after President Biden signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad.
Blinken in April announced the State Department will once again allow U.S. diplomatic institutions to fly the Pride flag. State Department spokesperson Ned Price a few weeks later told the Washington Blade that decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations is one of the five priorities for the White House in its efforts to promote LGBTQ rights abroad.
The White House on Friday announced it named Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, a global LGBTQ advocacy group, as the next special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad. Stern is among those who attended the flag raising ceremony.
Biden nominates lesbian for ambassador-level post
Supreme Court rebuffs Wash. florist who refused to serve gay couple
Opinion | Biden must stand up for LGBTQ Iranians
Celebrating resilience of LGBTQ-owned small businesses
When the A/C dies in the middle of a heat wave
Opinion | A queer space disrupted
Research into AIDS cure advancing but remains in ‘very early days’
Opinion | Rehoboth’s anti-business mayor strikes again
Remembering queer D.C. poet Venus Thrash
Vandalism of Logan Circle Barbie doll display goes viral
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions4 days ago
Opinion | A queer space disrupted
-
Health4 days ago
Research into AIDS cure advancing but remains in ‘very early days’
-
Opinions4 days ago
Opinion | Rehoboth’s anti-business mayor strikes again
-
Local7 days ago
July 4 in Rehoboth: fireworks return but Freddie’s is delayed
-
Obituary4 days ago
Remembering queer D.C. poet Venus Thrash
-
National6 days ago
‘Football is gay’ NFL vocalizes support of LGBTQ+ community in new ad
-
World7 days ago
Inter-American court rules Honduras responsible for transgender woman’s murder
-
Local5 days ago
Vandalism of Logan Circle Barbie doll display goes viral