Chamber Dance Project is back with ‘Tear the Edge’

‘Tear the Edge’

Saturday, July 17 (11am and 6pm)

Chamber Dance Project

The Amphitheater at the Washington National Cathedral

3101 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.

$30-$40

Chamberdance.org

In an exciting return to live performance after 24 months, Chamber Dance Project (CDP), Washington’s contemporary ballet company known for bringing dancers and musicians together on the same stage, is presenting new work titled “Tear the Edge.”

Comprised of five world premieres by four choreographers, “Tear the Edge” will be performed in two prized Washington venues, the ballroom of the Perry Belmont House in Dupont Circle on July 14 and 15 (sold out) and twice at the All Hallows Amphitheater at the Washington National Cathedral on July 17 (tickets available).

Included among the CDP’s company are two gay artists — Christian Denice, a dancer and choreographer who spent most of his professional life at Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal, and dancer Alexander Sargent, a May 2020 graduate of the Juilliard School in New York.

In one of the new pieces, “Four Men,” choreographed by CDP’s dynamic artistic director Diane Coburn Bruning pairs Denice and Sargent in a duet.

While two men partnered in dance isn’t an earthshakingly new development, it can still feel fresh and powerful.

Denice, 33, a physical and nuanced dancer, likes the athleticism of two men working together. He also likes how it “allows you to push boundaries, and expand your idea of a dancer. Stripping away specific gender roles can be exciting. Male dancers aren’t usually lifted off the ground.”

Sargent concurs – it’s a very different experience from biological men and women dancing together.

“With men, because the way our bodies are built, we’re able to take more weight, force, and pressure. There’s more freedom in the back and forth of energy transfer. And that’s something I really enjoy.”

While on the subject of biology and gender roles, Sargent, 23, adds, “I look forward to a world where every cast call reads ‘seeking dancers.’ The reason men and women dance the way they do is because they’re put into that space when they’re five years old and put in that box ever onwards. It’s trained not inherent.”

In addition to dancing, Denice is choreographing two new pieces. Admittedly, he says, it’s been challenging. There hasn’t been a lot of time for Denice to work in person with the dancers.

Nonetheless, Sargent is impressed with Denice’s ability to get things done. “It works because Christian has a well-developed lexicon of his own; visually he creates a very distinct language. Of course, we would love to have weeks to build this piece, but on the flip side building it so fast gives it a ‘Mad Max’ energy. No pauses. No stops. It’s pedal to the metal and go.”

The prospect of performing indoors before a live audience — something neither of the dancers have done since before the pandemic — is particularly exciting. Denice describes it as a return to what feels very familiar but at the same time, “we’re bringing something new — what we’ve learned during experience.”

He continues, “For me, the last year has been very internal in terms of my artistry. The performance energy was removed. I’m eager to see how I’ll relate with audiences again.”

Both Denice and Sargent discovered dance through their sisters (think Mike who sings “I Can Do That” in “A Chorus Line).

As a very energetic 10-year-old, Denice fell in love with dance watching through the window of his younger sister’s class. Similarly, at six or seven, Sargent, a D.C. native, became enthralled with dance while watching his sister dance in “The Nutcracker,” and soon after enrolled at the Washington School of Ballet. Two years later his sister stopped, but he continued.

After “Tear the Edge,” Sargent plans to return to New York where he dances but also operates a photography and videography studio that specializes in performing arts (his primary source of income during the pandemic), and Denice will spend some time being a new uncle in San Diego before heading back east to teach dance at Johns Hopkins Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore.

Neither dancer ascribes sexuality as the singular driving force in his art. Sargent thinks perhaps that’s because he’s come of age at a time when being gay isn’t quite the same pain point it once was.

Denice, says “Not so much as a dancer, but as a choreographer I’m inspired by the queer art community. There’s a lot of beautiful things happening there. It’s a part of what I want to express creatively.”