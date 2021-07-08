Theater
Chamber Dance Project is back with ‘Tear the Edge’
Five premieres by four choreographers at two prized D.C. venues
‘Tear the Edge’
Saturday, July 17 (11am and 6pm)
Chamber Dance Project
The Amphitheater at the Washington National Cathedral
3101 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
$30-$40
Chamberdance.org
In an exciting return to live performance after 24 months, Chamber Dance Project (CDP), Washington’s contemporary ballet company known for bringing dancers and musicians together on the same stage, is presenting new work titled “Tear the Edge.”
Comprised of five world premieres by four choreographers, “Tear the Edge” will be performed in two prized Washington venues, the ballroom of the Perry Belmont House in Dupont Circle on July 14 and 15 (sold out) and twice at the All Hallows Amphitheater at the Washington National Cathedral on July 17 (tickets available).
Included among the CDP’s company are two gay artists — Christian Denice, a dancer and choreographer who spent most of his professional life at Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal, and dancer Alexander Sargent, a May 2020 graduate of the Juilliard School in New York.
In one of the new pieces, “Four Men,” choreographed by CDP’s dynamic artistic director Diane Coburn Bruning pairs Denice and Sargent in a duet.
While two men partnered in dance isn’t an earthshakingly new development, it can still feel fresh and powerful.
Denice, 33, a physical and nuanced dancer, likes the athleticism of two men working together. He also likes how it “allows you to push boundaries, and expand your idea of a dancer. Stripping away specific gender roles can be exciting. Male dancers aren’t usually lifted off the ground.”
Sargent concurs – it’s a very different experience from biological men and women dancing together.
“With men, because the way our bodies are built, we’re able to take more weight, force, and pressure. There’s more freedom in the back and forth of energy transfer. And that’s something I really enjoy.”
While on the subject of biology and gender roles, Sargent, 23, adds, “I look forward to a world where every cast call reads ‘seeking dancers.’ The reason men and women dance the way they do is because they’re put into that space when they’re five years old and put in that box ever onwards. It’s trained not inherent.”
In addition to dancing, Denice is choreographing two new pieces. Admittedly, he says, it’s been challenging. There hasn’t been a lot of time for Denice to work in person with the dancers.
Nonetheless, Sargent is impressed with Denice’s ability to get things done. “It works because Christian has a well-developed lexicon of his own; visually he creates a very distinct language. Of course, we would love to have weeks to build this piece, but on the flip side building it so fast gives it a ‘Mad Max’ energy. No pauses. No stops. It’s pedal to the metal and go.”
The prospect of performing indoors before a live audience — something neither of the dancers have done since before the pandemic — is particularly exciting. Denice describes it as a return to what feels very familiar but at the same time, “we’re bringing something new — what we’ve learned during experience.”
He continues, “For me, the last year has been very internal in terms of my artistry. The performance energy was removed. I’m eager to see how I’ll relate with audiences again.”
Both Denice and Sargent discovered dance through their sisters (think Mike who sings “I Can Do That” in “A Chorus Line).
As a very energetic 10-year-old, Denice fell in love with dance watching through the window of his younger sister’s class. Similarly, at six or seven, Sargent, a D.C. native, became enthralled with dance while watching his sister dance in “The Nutcracker,” and soon after enrolled at the Washington School of Ballet. Two years later his sister stopped, but he continued.
After “Tear the Edge,” Sargent plans to return to New York where he dances but also operates a photography and videography studio that specializes in performing arts (his primary source of income during the pandemic), and Denice will spend some time being a new uncle in San Diego before heading back east to teach dance at Johns Hopkins Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore.
Neither dancer ascribes sexuality as the singular driving force in his art. Sargent thinks perhaps that’s because he’s come of age at a time when being gay isn’t quite the same pain point it once was.
Denice, says “Not so much as a dancer, but as a choreographer I’m inspired by the queer art community. There’s a lot of beautiful things happening there. It’s a part of what I want to express creatively.”
Theater
‘Where We Belong’ explores connection between past, present
Indigenous playwright/actor traces a life that feels split
‘Where We Belong’
Streaming through July 11
Woolly Mammoth Theater Company in association with the Folger Theatre Library
$21
Woollymammoth.net
In 2015, Madeline Sayet chased a dream. The indigenous playwright/actor jumped the pond to England to pursue a Ph.D. in Shakespeare with a personal slant on colonization and native people. But once there, Sayet was met with resistance, blinkered Bard scholars weren’t sold on her approach.
In her revealing 80-minute solo show, “Where We Belong” (presented by Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with the Folger Theatre Library), Sayet energetically assays herself and different characters as she traces a life that has sometimes left her feeling split.
Sayet’s mother, a medicine woman in the Mohegan tribe based in Connecticut, encouraged her young daughter to speak Mohegan (which Sayet does intermittently throughout the show), a dying language that’s been almost entirely snuffed out after years of ethnic cleansing by European settlers.
Her mission is to educate the world about native experience. Rather than write an assigned report on white settlers’ notion of Manifest Destiny, she turns in a paper on the Wounded Knee Massacre hoping her teachers might learn something.
Then, in rather high tone adolescent rebellion, teenage Sayet immersed herself in the language of Shakespeare, performing in his plays with a local company.
Initially, she fell in love with Shakespeare’s words. Her favorite work was “The Tempest.” She imagines it as a colonization; Caliban wasn’t a monster but indigenous, and Ariel, like Sayet (whose Mohegan name means “Blackbird”) was a bird.
“Fly, fly” is a phrase repeated throughout “Where We Belong.” As a kid, Sayet was deathly afraid of flying. But as she grew older, flying became an integral part of who she is. She flew away to the UK to study Shakespeare and later flew to far-flung places to share her native experience and the Mohegan culture.
When Sayet studied Shakespeare abroad, her mother accused her of wanting to be white. She preferred her daughter remain in Mohegan territory, or close to it. And while for many of us Mohegan conjures up images of the tribe’s lucrative Mohegan Sun casino, nightclub, and last stops on Cher’s never-ending final tour, it’s the adjacent historic sacred lands that are especially vital to the tribe. Sayet’s intention wasn’t to be white, but to spread her wings.
During her frustrating stay in England, Sayet makes a pilgrimage to the gravesite of Mahomet, a Mohegan chief who traveled to London to in 1735 to petition King George II with complaints against Connecticut colony regarding land theft and broken treaties. While waiting for his appointment with the monarch, he contracted smallpox and died. He was buried in a then-unmarked grave at Southwark Cathedral just outside of London. Though impressed with his courage, she is saddened by the ultimate futility of her ancestor’s journey.
Things get worse. A visit to a British museum accompanied by a callous curator ends badly when Sayet learns that the building’s inventory includes numerous indigenous skulls stored in unlabeled boxes. Soon after she considers a return to North America. She’s grown weary of being among the dead and wants to return to the living.
Beautifully reimagined for an online performance by director Mei Ann Teo, “Where We Belong” was filmed at an empty theater at Woolly Mammoth in April.
Sayet’s performance is prefaced with a nod (in a voiceover) to a brave tribal chief of the Piscataway whose people lived along the Potomac for many thousands of years. That chief demanded renumeration from colonial authorities after her daughter’s grave was robbed. It’s unclear whether justice was served. That is the Piscataway’s story to tell, says Sayet.
Borders and barriers crisscross Sayet’s mind. Fittingly, the set is a low boundary of earth that ribbons diagonally across the otherwise bare stage. Above hang beautiful, glittering stars The haunting voices of ancestors remind Sayet, and all of us, of the connection between past and present.
Theater
‘We’re Gonna Die’ includes themes of grief, death, depression
But don’t let that deter you from Round House production
‘We’re Gonna Die’
Streaming through July 11
Round House Theatre
$30
Roundhousetheatre.org
Round House Theatre’s current filmed offering, “We’re Gonna Die,” could be described as sad words interrupted by upbeat melodies. But it’s not that simple.
Penned by Young Jean Lee, the hour-long solo show is based on real experiences but without details specific to place or year. Its monologues are the memories of a youngish woman (simply called the Singer in the program) who arrives at the harsh conclusion that horrible things happen all the time, and in the end, we die. But it’s not all gloom and doom. The playwright – who’s been called the queen of unease – peppers her work with the unexpected and the uncomfortable as well as some fun surprises and humor. And after every gloomy tale the singer shares, there’s a pop-sounding song with equally unsettling lyrics.
This kind of back and forth between the serious and the not so serious, makes the show interesting.
Director Paige Hernandez, who also provides the show’s happy, informal choreography, brings a fresh unpretentiousness to the piece that gels nicely with the available energy of Helen Hayes Award-winning Filipinx American actor Regina Aquino.
Sporting a knotted T-shirt and black leather pants, Aquino comes ready to work. She barrels through (in a good way) a litany of brutal memories with an inviting intensity while radiating an emotional suppleness that keeps you with her throughout the evening’s various twists and turns.
As the Singer, Aquino wastes no time in apprising the audience of the miseries of life. Childhood and tween years aren’t pleasant: she’s shunned by alleged best friends; learning to ride a bike is violently traumatic; and during a playful game of spy, she witnesses her weird Uncle John become reduced to a puddle of tears after reciting his nightly mantra: “I am shit. I am shit.” The singer learns early that life isn’t easy.
Romance proves illusive. There’s no dating in high school. College is a series of one-sided relationships with guys who drink too much. When she finally gets together with what seems the ideal man, he leaves her.
Things continue uncomfortably. At a family reunion she overhears her mother describing her as less lovable than her sister. But it’s her father’s seemingly unfair and tragic death from lung cancer that hits hardest. She knows then that despite what we may want to believe, we all die and rarely prettily.
It’s oddly comforting how she concludes that none of us are special; no one is immune to unhappiness, pain, disease, and the long dirt nap. We all have this in common.
Lee (the first Asian-American woman to have a play on Broadway with “Straight White Men”) wrote “We’re Gonna Die” not long after her father’s death. Perhaps that’s why the harrowing monologue describing the patriarch’s demise is the show’s most affecting. And it’s definitely where Aquino’s gifts for pathos and sensitivity come to the fore.
This is a solo show, indeed, but Aquino isn’t alone on stage. She’s joined by The Chance Club, a four-person rock band featuring Laura Van Duzer, Matthew Schleigh, Jason Wilson, and Manny Arciniega. Aquino and band’s interactions feel spontaneous and not over-rehearsed, infusing the show with the charm of a small live concert.
“We’re Gonna Die” comes with a content advisory: “This production includes themes of loss, grief, death, and depression.” But please, don’t let that deter you. It’s in fact peculiarly uplifting.
And by show’s end, you’ll be humming along to a catchy tune with the memorable chorus: “I’m gonna die / I’m gonna die someday / Then I’ll be gone / And it will be OK.”
Theater
Local theaters come to life to celebrate Pride
Kennedy Center, GALA, Olney and more offer live and virtual events
With reopening comes opportunities to celebrate Pride with live performances.
For the first time in more than a year, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s Potomac Fever Ensemble will be performing together live. The small, close-knit harmony a cappella group is presenting a fun mix of contemporary pop, crowd favorites, and Broadway songs at National Christian City Church at 5 Thomas Circle, N.W., on Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m. Admission is free. Gmcw.org
And if you move fast, there’s still time to catch an outdoor performance of Solas Nua’s production of “In the Middle of the Fields.” Penned by Deirdre Kinahan (“Wild Sky,” “The Frederick Douglass Project”), the new work “centers on Eithne, who is undergoing chemo-therapy for breast cancer. Stepping out of her house and into the nearby fields, she wonders what her life will be like on the other side of recovery from a deadly disease.”
Directed by Laley Lippard and featuring talented local actors Jessica Lefkow, Caroline Dubberly, and Ryan Sellers, the aptly titled play is staged outdoors at P Street Beach in Dupont Circle. Audiences are seated at a distance; blankets and chairs are available for seating options. Solasnua.org
GALA Hispanic Theatre continues its return to live performances with “Ella es tango” (“She is tango”) through the end of June. An original musical revue conceived by GALA artistic director Hugo Medrano with texts by Patricia Suárez and featuring artists from Argentina and the U.S., it highlights the contribution of women composers and singers to sexy but traditionally male dominated genre.
“Ella es tango” is performed indoors at GALA’s bijou space in Columbia Heights, and starting June 11, 2021, the theatre capacity increases and seats will be assigned three feet apart (every third seat) instead of six feet apart (every fifth seat). Galatheatre.org
The Olney Theatre Center (OTC) boasts an impressive lineup of summer offerings for its outdoor, open air amphitheater, the Root Family Stage.
Beginning late July through the end of August, OTC presents the weekly Friday night Andrew A. Isen Cabaret Series featuring some of the DMV’s top musical talents featured in some exciting combinations.
The pairs include Awa Sal Secka and out actor Bobby Smith (July 23); Ines Nassara and Tracy Lynn Olivera (July 30); Donna Migliaccio, and Nova Payton (August 6); Rayanne Gonzales and local gay performer Rayshun Lamarr who appeared as a contestant on TV’s “The Voice” (August 13); Greg Maheu and Vishal Vaidya (August 20); and finally, Malinda Kathleen Reese and Alan Wiggins (August 27).
And for two free performances on consecutive Wednesday nights in August, OTC presents “Olney in Drag” where audiences are asked to “enjoy a drink as these fabulous drag queens shine brighter than the stars in the evening sky.” The first show (August 18) features Brooklyn Heights, Betty O’Hellno, Ariel Von Quinn, and Evon Michelle.
Queens taking the stage for the second show (August 25) include Kristina Kelly, Vagenesis, Tiara Missou (David Singleton who appeared in “Elf the Musical” at OTC), and Echinacea Monroe (terrific out actor Solomon Parker). Olneytheatre.org
Also this summer, the Kennedy Center has big outdoor plans for its wide-open, riverside REACH campus.
The Millennium Stage is scheduled to present free outdoor experiences ranging from live music and film screenings to dance lessons, yoga sessions, arts markets, and more.
Slated programming promises to celebrate varied cultures and styles, and work in partnership with the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, National Theater for the Deaf, Smithsonian Asian American Center, Creative Nomads, SAMASAMA, D.C. Legendary Musicians, Step Afrika, and members of the Drag community, as well as internal collaborations with the Kennedy Center’s Culture Caucus. Kennedy-center.org
And while the Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) isn’t venturing outdoors yet, they are continuing to present “Blindness,” a brilliant piece about pandemic and societal breakdown featuring the voice of Juliet Stevenson, at Sidney Harman Hall through July 3. The unforgettable experience remains an in-person theatrical installation with socially distanced seating; 40 audience members per event; and masks required indoors).
And “All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain starring Patrick Page” continues to stream until July 28.
Looking forward to September, STC’s first full production will be a two-week limited engagement of gay writer James Baldwin’s “The Amen Corner” from Sept. 14-26 in Sidney Harman Hall, completing its glorious run that was cut short by COVID in March 2020. Shakespearetheatre.org
