Budapest Pride takes place amid Hungary LGBTQ rights crackdown
City’s mayor among parade participants
Thousands of people attended a Pride parade in the Hungarian capital of Budapest on Saturday that took place against the backdrop of the government’s ongoing efforts to curtail LGBTQ rights.
Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, who is challenging Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in next year’s presidential election, is among those who participated in the Budapest Pride parade. Event organizers said upwards of 30,000 people took part.
“There were a lot of supporters and allies, lots of young people and some older people,” one Budapest Pride participant told the Washington Blade.
The participant said someone shouted an anti-gay slur at them and their friends as they walked home while holding a rainbow flag. They said the parade was nevertheless peaceful.
“The mood was more like a protest, solidarity and marching for equal rights than a party,” they told the Blade. “I didn’t see drag queens and it felt a bit muted, but I’m happy we had such a peaceful and fun Pride.”
Budapest Pride took place less than a week after Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced he wants to hold a referendum on a new law that bans the promotion of homosexuality and sex-reassignment surgery to minors in the country.
The law took effect on July 8. The European Commission a week later announced it would take legal action against Hungary.
Hungarian lawmakers late last year amended the country’s constitution to define family as “based on marriage and the parent-child relation” with “the mother is a woman, the father a man” and effectively banned same-sex couples from adopting children. The Hungarian Parliament in April 2020 approved a bill that bans transgender and intersex people from legally changing their gender.
Puerto Rico activists condemn police raid on LGBTQ-friendly bar
More than 20 officers descended on Loverbar near the University of Puerto Rico
Activists in Puerto Rico have condemned a police raid on an LGBTQ-friendly bar that took place on Thursday night.
Local media reports indicate more than 20 officers with the San Juan Municipal Police Department entered Loverbar, which is near the campus of the University of Puerto Rico, at around 11 p.m.
A video posted to social media shows that some of the officers who entered the bar were armed with what appear to be shot guns.
Media reports cite local authorities who said Loverbar did not have the necessary permits to operate as a bar, and the officers arrived there to fine them. San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero in a statement said officers fined Loverbar and seven other businesses in the city on Thursday for either not having the necessary permits or excessive noise.
“The Municipal Police of San Juan led by Miguel Romero intervened last night with a queer bar,” tweeted Pedro Julio Serrano, founder of Puerto Rico Para [email protected], a Puerto Rican LGBTQ advocacy group. “This reminds us of a time when LGBTQI+ people were prosecuted, criminalized and villified.”
“We won’t tolerate homophobia and transphobia in San Juan,” added Serrano.
Comité Amplio Para la Búsqueda de Equidad (CABE), another Puerto Rican LGBTQ advocacy group, has called for an “exhaustive and independent investigation into the excessive use of force and intimidation by the Municipal Police of San Juan last night” at Loverbar.
Argentina becomes first Latin America country to issue non-binary IDs
Country remains at forefront of trans, gender non-conforming rights
Argentina on Wednesday became the first country in Latin America to issue ID cards that are specifically for non-binary people.
President Alberto Fernández issued a decree that allows non-binary Argentines to choose an “X” gender marker on their National Identity Document or DNI.
“The recognition of the gender identity of people who identify themselves outside gender binary norms is a big advance for the entire society, because it puts to an end the mandatory imposition of ‘male’ or ‘female’ categories,” reads Fernández’s decree. “The decree implements the rights recognized under the Gender Identity Law, interpreting its scope beyond binaryism.”
The Gender Rights Law that took effect in 2012, among other things, allows Argentines to legally change their gender without medical intervention. Fernández last September signed a decree that requires at least 1 percent of all jobs in the country’s public sector to go to transgender people.
Marcela Romero, a Buenos Aires-based trans activist who is also a member of REDLACTRANS (The Latin America and Caribbean Network of Transgender People) Executive Board, in a statement said the decree “once again positions Argentina” as a world leader in extending rights to gender non-conforming people.
#Argentina @marcela__romero coord regional de RedLacTrans y presidenta @ATTTA_Nacional estuvo en acto presidencial donde se entregaron DNI No Binaries. “La Ley de Identidad de Género es el marco legal para los DNI no binaries ¡Leyes de Identidad de Genero para toda la región YA!” pic.twitter.com/OY1n1Qcr50
— RedLacTrans (@REDLACTRANS) July 21, 2021
Mariano Ruiz, another Argentine LGBTQ rights activist, echoed Romero.
“The recognition of the identity of non-binary people by the State leaves no doubt about the interpretation of the Gender Identity Law,” Ruiz told the Washington Blade on Wednesday.
Ruiz also noted the public sector employment law is named after two trans activists — Diana Sacayán, who was killed in 2016, and Lohana Berlina, who died in 2012.
“Once again and after the recent approval of the Diana Sacayán-Lohana Berlina Labor Quota Law, the Argentine government has shown its firm commitment to sexual and gender diversity and sets the course for where the Latin America region should go,” said Ruiz. “We hope that this is only the beginning and we will soon have a new law against discriminatory acts, a comprehensive law for trans people and a new law for HIV and viral hepatitis.”
Chilean Senate approves marriage equality bill
President Sebastián Piñera has urged lawmakers to support measure
The Chilean Senate on Wednesday by a 28-14 vote margin approved a bill that would extend marriage rights to same-sex couples.
The vote took place less than a month after President Sebastián Piñera announced he supports marriage equality and urged lawmakers in the South American country to quickly act on the issue. The bill now goes to the Chilean House of Representatives.
The Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation (Movilh), a Chilean LGBTQ advocacy group, described the vote as a “triumph of justice and equality.”
“The Senate, four years after of processing, finally approves and dispatches (the) marriage equality (bill),” tweeted the organization. “The end of discrimination against same-sex partners and same-sex parents is near. A better path for new generations.”
TRIUNFA LA JUSTICIA Y LA IGUALDAD: el Senado, tras cuatro años de trámite, aprueba y despacha por fin el #MatrimonioIgualitario. Se acerca el fin de la discriminación a las parejas del mismo sexo y a las familias homoparentales. Un mejor camino para las nuevas generaciones ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dbX5z05OPo
— Movilh Chile (@Movilh) July 21, 2021
Lorena Recabarren, undersecretary for human rights in Chile’s Justice Ministry, in a statement applauded Piñera for his position in support of the bill. Recabarren stressed the president will continue to urge members of the House of Representatives to quickly approve it.
“Our goal is that this bill gets done as soon as possible and will be signed into law for everyone in our country,” she said.
Same-sex couples have been able to enter into civil unions in Chile since 2015.
Movilh in 2012 filed a lawsuit with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on behalf of three same-sex couples who were seeking marriage rights in the country. The group entered into an agreement with the Chilean government over marriage equality and adoption rights for same-sex couples, but withdrew from it last October.
