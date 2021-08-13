Opinions
Opinion | The case for informed consent in trans healthcare
Combatting the toxic influence of medical gatekeeping
Transgender and nonbinary folk face a whole host of issues when trying to get medical treatment. One of those issues is gatekeeping, in which trans folk have to convince doctors and mental health professionals that they are the right fit and “trans enough” for hormones and surgery.
Medical gatekeeping occurs among trans women, transmen, and nonbinary folk (people who feel neither male nor female).
Currently, most medical guidelines for transgender folk are set out by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, also known as WPATH.
WPATH is a nonprofit that was founded by a mix of medical professionals set out on a mission to regulate trans healthcare. WPATH is not a government institution, and has no connection to any state or federal legislative body. It also is not directly connected to a hospital institution. It is essentially a bunch of people who just came together to embark on a “savior mission” to presumably make sure that trans people are tended to medically.
The medical field has come to embody WPATH as the norm, and doctors adopt WPATH protocol when prescribing surgeries and hormones to us.
Unfortunately, WPATH mandates that trans folk have to receive letters from mental health caretakers before receiving testosterone or estrogen. During these visits with mental health professionals, transmen have to sit down on a couch and convince the therapist that they are sane enough, and “trans enough”, to go on testosterone.
While coming from a supposed place of “care,” WPATH standards are actually antiquated and harmful to trans folk, and especially nonbinary people, who have a hard time convincing mental health professionals that they are “manly” enough or “feminine” enough to receive care.
The truth is that all sorts of gender nonconforming folk—some not presenting as strictly masculine or feminine—have the right to receive affirming surgeries and hormones.
However, doctors often block nonbinary people from seeking these medical treatments. They do so out of an obsolete and bigoted notion that transgender people must conform to being either male (transman) or female (transwomen).
At Yale University, where I attended college, a doctor within Yale Health denied a nonbinary peer top surgery because they deemed them “not male enough.”
In addition to these horror stories, visits with mental health professionals are both costly and potentially traumatizing for trans folk. Many trans folk lack adequate money to pay hundreds of dollars to see a therapist, oftentimes out of pocket from insurance.
Additionally, we feel the need to conform to these therapists’ views of what is trans and what is not trans. In the process of doing so, we are marginalizing our own experiences of gender fluidity.
The solution to this issue of gatekeeping is something called the informed consent model. In the informed consent model, doctors and other medical professionals do not write letters for recipients of surgery and hormones. Instead, they read patients their rights, and inform them of the risks, liabilities, side effects, and benefits of hormone treatment and surgery. Doctors make a reasonable assessment, without mandating a letter, that the patient is fit for treatment.
Many trans positive clinics across the United States have adopted the informed consent model, mainly because they understand the toxic influence that gatekeeping has had on trans people already. These clinics are usually partly run by trans and queer folk. Whitman-Walker Health in D.C. and Callen Lorde Community Health Center in New York City practice informed consent.
The informed consent model will birth a new generation of trans patients who are not forced to prove their masculinity or femininity just to get testosterone, estrogen, or surgeries.
Already, doctors don’t require breast augmentation or reduction patients to get a letter from a mental health professional—so why should trans people?
It’s time for the medical establishment to reconsider WPATH standards in favor of informed consent. Doing so will greatly enrich the trans experience.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a transgender man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Isaac is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
Opinion | Outing of a priest and data privacy in the LGBTQ community
The story was impossible to miss. A top official in the Catholic Church resigned after a Catholic newsletter obtained mobile location data from his cellphone without his knowledge to track his activity on gay dating app Grindr and determined that he was visiting gay bars and other locations, including a Las Vegas “gay bathhouse.” According to the newsletter, this information was gathered through “commercially available app signal data,” which is “aggregated and sold by vendors.” The data itself did not contain the priest’s real name or phone number but the newsletter was able to identify him and track his mobile location precisely as the priest traveled between his residence, headquarters, meetings he attended as well as his lake house and an apartment he rented.
While gay twitter lit up with the schadenfreude and hypocrisy of the story, data security experts expressed grave concern about the data privacy implications of this incident. The newsletter managed to easily unmask and identify a specific person and their movements from an anonymous dataset. This is precisely the type of scenario data privacy experts have been warning against for a long time. Putting aside what we may think of the particular individual being outed, this gross privacy violation where private data is being used to out someone should be of concern to every single LGBTQ+ individual.
The LGBTQ+ community is particularly susceptible to online data security breaches, abuse, or misuse. According to our research, more than 80 percent of LGBTQ+ respondents say they utilize social media, compared to 58 percent of the general population. We rely on the security of our devices to protect our community and allow vulnerable populations to more openly and freely share their personal stories and struggles online, as well as to access information on health and other critically important and sensitive topics securely. These devices also collect vast amounts of particularly sensitive data that, in the wrong hands, can endanger or harm LGBTQ+ individuals.
Social apps, dating apps, health apps and location tracking services all collect very personalized data and though most of these apps claim to anonymize and protect your data, in fact, it has been shown over and over again that, in fact, with just a few data points (such as your work location and home or school location) individuals can be identified from anonymized data rather easily. Data regarding an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or details about their sex life can be important to the provision of social and healthcare services, public health, and medical research. However, the same data can be incredibly sensitive — and the collection, use, and sharing of this data raises unique privacy risks and challenges.
As the outing of the Catholic priest has shown, for LGBTQ+ people, the sensitivity of where they travel, and for what purpose, carries much higher stakes, especially if they have not come out publicly. The existence of technologies that track movements in real-time, whether it’s a ride to a medical appointment, a place of worship, or your own home, opens too many doors for abuse. Beyond potential embarrassment, individuals can still lose their jobs and face rejection by their families and communities if data tying them to LGBTQ+ apps or locations is exposed. Even more problematic, in too many countries around the world where LGBTQ+ acts or identities are still criminalized, the consequences can be far more severe.
In addition to mobile app tracking, a range of new technological innovations has the potential to put the safety and civil liberties of LGBTQ+ individuals at risk. Rapidly advancing facial recognition technology, for example, is being embraced and employed by several local, state, and federal government entities without much, if any, oversight or safeguard. These technologies have a discriminatory track record against minorities and are especially vulnerable to error for non-binary and transgender individuals and are ill equipped to identify individuals that do not fit neatly into gender boxes.
Lawmakers need to act now to make sure that sensitive data is not being used in harmful ways. Legislators need to make it a point to develop strong, common sense federal privacy laws.
We ask this administration and Congress to prioritize bipartisan data privacy legislation that ensures all people’s location, biometric, and other data remains private, and reflects the unique needs of minority communities by explicitly including heightened protection for SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity) data.
Carlos Gutierrez is deputy director and general counsel for the LGBT Technology Partnership & Institute, which works to improve access, increase inclusion, ensure safety and empower entrepreneurship for LGBTQ+ communities around technology.
Opinion | Vaccine mandates — in D.C., LGBTQ bars lead the way
We should follow NYC’s example in requiring COVID jabs
As the Washington Blade reported, “At least six D.C. gay bars announced on social media that they will require patrons to show proof that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 as a condition for being admitted to the bars. They include the Logan Circle area gay bars Number Nine and Trade; the Adams Morgan gay sports bars Pitchers and A League of Her Own; the 17th Street, N.W. gay bar JR.’s; and the U Street, N.W. gay bar The Dirty Goose.”
As in many instances it is the LGBTQ+ community that takes the initiative and acts. Each time they do I am reminded how proud I am to be a part of the community. In D.C., they have been followed by 13 theaters, led by the Shakespeare Theatre Company, that have mandated patrons will have to prove they have been vaccinated. The major standout not joining yet is the Kennedy Center and I hope they will add their name to the list shortly.
Now Mayor Bowser needs to follow New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s lead when the city as reported became “the first U.S. city to require proof of vaccination for a variety of activities for workers and customers — indoor dining, gyms and movie theaters — a move intended to put pressure on people to get vaccinated.” New York theaters had already announced this policy on their own. New York City also launched a mobile app for residents to use to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Following the announcement from de Blasio, President Biden said he believed other cities should follow New York City’s lead in requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants and gyms. Los Angeles is now considering doing the same thing.
The time has come for the D.C. government to take a stronger stand and begin to mandate vaccinations for full participation in life as we knew it before the pandemic. This is a public health emergency and it must be treated as such. We cannot continue to coddle those who would put themselves and the rest of us in danger. It is very simple: If you don’t want to get vaccinated stay home. We know D.C. has a list of all those who have been vaccinated here as LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health, recently sent thank you cards to all those who have been vaccinated. Since they have that list it’s time to set up a mobile app similar to the one being used in New York City so people don’t have to carry around their vaccination card. Anyone living in D.C. who was not vaccinated here can submit their name and vaccine information to the District Department of Health or directly on the app once it’s developed.
As I have written before, President Biden must act quickly to have the federal government set up a national document so there is one proof of vaccination that will be accepted both nationally and internationally. This would make a lot more sense than waiting for each city and state to set up their own and trying to get them accepted somewhere else. At the same time it would mitigate problems for those who have done the right thing and been vaccinated in states like Florida and Texas whose governors would object to setting up their own apps. We cannot continue to be held hostage by the likes of idiots such as Gov. DeSantis in Florida and Gov. Abbott in Texas. The only way to go around them is for the federal government to act.
It is clear countries in Europe and those like Israel are already ahead of us and setting up national proof of vaccination systems. I understand it may be easier for them but we have passports and even a voluntary Global Entry system set up so we already have the blueprint for this. It has recently been reported “The Biden administration is working on plans that would require nearly all foreign visitors to show proof of vaccination when travel restrictions to the U.S. are eventually lifted.” If we are demanding that of visitors surely we can set up the system for our citizens to visit other countries safely.
Mayor Bowser you have done an incredible job trying to keep us safe; let’s move forward on this next step in D.C. now.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinion | Most people are transphobic
Nearly half of Americans oppose inclusive military service
Most people are transphobic.
Start with the fact that in 2020, 45 trans people were killed in the United States, most of them Black trans women. Worldwide, that number jumped to above 350 people.
Seventy percent of Republican parents say they’d be unhappy if their child’s spouse identified as transgender. That’s a mild statistic, so let’s jump to the fact that at least 28 Republican state legislatures pushed bills this year that would ban trans athletes from competing in high school sports, and ban trans children from receiving medical care.
But Republicans are the obvious culprits in American society’s hatred toward trans people. Let’s turn to the less obvious culprits.
If you think Democrats were angels, think again. About 30 percent of parents who identify as Democrats state they would be unhappy if their child’s spouse married a trans person. That poll was conducted by PRRI-Atlantic in February 2019, not 10 years ago, or five years ago, but just two years ago.
Migrate to Hillary Clinton’s offhanded remarks to Britain’s The Sunday Times that for trans people, “it’s going to take a lot more time and effort to understand what it means to be defining yourself differently.”
Move on to corporate CEOs, mainly white guys with a lot of ambition and agendas to push. Elon Musk tweeted “pronouns suck.” Even if there was not that much thought behind the tweet (at best), Musk still alienated all of the trans employees who actually work at Tesla or SpaceX.
And, of course, how could I write a piece about transphobia without mentioning JK Rowling, who famously stuck up for Donald Trump’s bigoted policies tweet after tweet, only to essentially state that trans women are not real women, and outline “five reasons for being worried about the new trans activism.”
Take a look at corporate America: big companies, with billions in revenue and company outings to Europe, love to post rainbow flags come June, but seemingly would never hire a trans woman in 1,000 years. If that trans woman doesn’t pass well, you can forget about her job prospects at a Fortune 500 company.
Certain statistics that are used to signal growing support for trans people, are actually quite dismal. Some like to tout the fact that 63 percent of the United States population wants trans people to serve in the military, as a positive statistic On the flip side, this still means that almost 4 out of 10 Americans don’t want trans people to serve in the armed forces, just because of their gender orientation.
That’s dangerously close to half of the American population that would deny a well meaning soldier from potentially sacrificing their life to serve this country. Why would you ever not want someone to give their life for your homeland when you wouldn’t give your life to begin with?
But what is most shocking, is the seamlessness in which almost half of all Americans would be uncomfortable with their own child being trans. According to PRRI, around 48 percent of Americans would be “uncomfortable” with their own child being trans. In the same poll, only 60 percent of Democrats would be “somewhat or very comfortable” with their child being trans. This means that 40 percent of polled Democrats would be overtly uncomfortable with their own child living their truth.
Then take a step back, and evaluate all of the day-to-day, quotidian occurrences that highlight how weird and transphobic the public is. I’m talking about small gestures, like when your boss would rather have you not use pronouns in email correspondence to clients. Or when That Guy You Went To High School With just loves tearing Caitlyn Jenner apart, uncontrollably, ferociously.
Or when your favorite buddy just loves Joe Rogan, who happens to go on regular tirades against trans athletes in his podcast. Or when you pray to God that a consulting firm you’re applying to actually doesn’t learn you are trans, so you can get the job. Or when you can’t find a priest for your Indian wedding.
I repeat: most people are transphobic.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a trans man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Isaac is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
