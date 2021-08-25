Opinion | We call on governments to stand up for LGBTI human rights

WorldPride 2021 has kicked off and we – the ministers for equality from the Nordic countries – are there to show our support for equal rights. We will continue working to improve our legislation and counteract hate, ignorance, and prejudice so that LGBTI persons can live free, open, and good lives in the Nordic Region.

We want it to be completely clear: For as long as there is resistance to LGBTI equality in our region and around the world, we will unapologetically stand up for the full and equal enjoyment of LGBTI persons’ human rights.

We represent seven small nations – among the most progressive in the world when it comes to equality. Our countries stand out in international comparisons thanks to measures for LGBTI people to start a family and for our non-discrimination efforts.

But whoever flies the flag high must also be open to scrutiny. We are committed to collaborating with Nordic LGBTI organizations to work on and speak openly about our shortcomings. To this end:

Finland will be training social and health care professionals to give full consideration to LGBTI children and teenagers and improve knowledge on their specific needs.

In Greenland, the government is working on interactive tools for young people in school to improve equality and raise awareness of LGBTI rights.

The government of Åland has, together with the organization Regnbågsfyren, developed an LGBTI certification system for workplaces and institutions, with the aim of making them more inclusive and free from bias and discrimination.

Denmark is improving its legislation to explicitly outlaw discrimination, hate speech and hate crime based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics.

In Iceland, individuals older than 15 and children with parental consent now have the right to change their gender registration and register as gender neutral. Unnecessary medical interventions on minors born with atypical sex characteristics are prohibited until the child themselves can give informed consent.

Sweden is working to further modernize its family law to better reflect different family constellations and to make the law more inclusive and gender neutral.

In Norway, the government is taking legislative steps to protect against conversion therapy, a discredited practice often referred to as actions to make a person change or suppress their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Despite this progress, the Nordic countries still have work to do.

We know that young LGBTI people face harassment and discrimination at school, online and within their own families. A Nordic study shows that LGBTI pupils, to a greater degree than their peers, lack a supportive school environment, which can then lead to bullying and higher absence, school fatigue, and insecurity.

We share a common obligation to make sure that health, education and care professionals are trained on LGBTI issues. Authorities need to help ensure that young LGBTI people feel free being out at school and that elderly LGBTI people are not forced back into the closet in old age.

We still do not know enough about the extent of multiple discrimination in the Nordic Region. Consequently, we want to uncover how inequality and discrimination of LGBTI people vary and are compounded by age, disability, ethnicity, indigenous status, religion or belief, urban/rural location or socioeconomic status.

The Nordic countries have recently made LGBTI policy part of the official regional governmental co-operation. For us, leaving no one behind is one of the keys to a prosperous and cohesive society. In the new strategy of the Nordic Council of Ministers, we have endorsed three goals: We will work to promote greater freedom and openness for LGBTI people; promote a better quality of life and living conditions and ensure healthcare is accessible equally; and strengthen networks and civil society in the LGBTI area.

Against the backdrop of WorldPride 2021, we reaffirm our commitment to further action on these goals. We call upon other governments to speak up for equality, for the full and equal enjoyment of human rights and to denounce all forms of discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics.

Our support for civil society and our shared political commitment to give everyone the means to fully enjoy all their human rights come at a critical time and will change the world for the better.

This open letter was signed by: Thomas Blomqvist, minister for Nordic Cooperation and Equality, Finland; Annika Hambrudd, minister of Education and Culture, Åland; Abid Raja, minister of Culture and Equality, Norway; Katrín Jakobsdóttir, prime minister, Iceland; Märta Stenevi, minister for Gender Equality and Housing, Sweden; Naaja H. Nathanielsen, minister for Housing, Infrastructure, Minerals and Gender Equality, Greenland; and Peter Hummelgaard, minister for Equal Opportunities, Denmark.