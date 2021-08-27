National
Trans inmate sues Va. corrections department over denial of surgery
Lawsuit says refusal of medical care is ‘cruel and unusual punishment’
The LGBTQ litigation group Lambda Legal on Aug. 26 filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Virginia Department of Corrections on behalf of a transgender man incarcerated at a state prison on grounds that he was illegally denied “medically necessary” care, including breast removal surgery.
The lawsuit charges that the denial of surgery for Jason Yoakam, 42, who has been assigned to the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Troy, Va., since 2004, violates the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishment.”
According to the lawsuit, prison officials also denied Yoakam treatment from qualified mental healthcare providers for gender dysphoria, a medical condition experienced by transgender people widely recognized by professional associations representing the medical and mental health professions, including the American Psychiatric Association.
A statement released by Lambda Legal points out that gender dysphoria is listed as a medical condition that some transgender people experience as significant distress when their gender identity is not congruent with their sex assigned at birth.
“Mr. Yoakam is not seeking special treatment, just access to medically necessary health care and reasonable accommodations,” said Richard Saenz, a senior attorney for Lambda Legal and one of a team of attorneys representing Yoakam in the lawsuit. “Every incarcerated person has a right to basic health care based on their medical needs and should not face discrimination because of their sex,” Saenz said in the Lambda Legal statement.
“The only thing I am asking is to be treated fairly and have access to the same standard of healthcare that other incarcerated people receive,” Yoakam said in the statement. “It has been traumatizing, isolating, and stigmatizing to be denied health care services to treat the gender dysphoria that VDOC’s own providers have diagnosed,” he said.
The lawsuit says that from an early age Yoakam has believed his female body was a “mistake” and he finds his breasts an image of “shame and disgust.” It says prison officials did provide him with a “chest binder” that compresses his breasts, but which also causes pain and skin irritation and cannot provide the necessary treatment and remedy that only surgery can bring about.
By denying him surgery and other needed medical or mental health care, the lawsuit charges, prison authorities have also violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment as well as nondiscrimination provisions under the Americans with Disability Act and the Affordable Care Act.
A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections and the facility where Yoakam is being held could not immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit
Lambda Legal says in its statement that prison officials told Yoakam he could not be approved for the bilateral mastectomy or chest surgery he requested because it considered the surgery an “elective” procedure that was not medically necessary for treatment of gender dysphoria.
The Washington Post reports that a Department of Corrections official told the Post in an email message that its internal guidelines for medical care for inmates calls for deciding on treatment and care requests on a case-by-case basis.
“All medically necessary treatment is available,” the spokesperson told the Post. “We follow the community standard of care.”
Court records show that Yoakam pleaded guilty in 2004 to a charge of first-degree murder and was sentenced by a Virginia judge to 30 years in prison, with nine years suspended for a total of 21 years of incarceration. An inmate information page on the Fluvanna Correctional Center’s website shows that Yoakam is scheduled to complete his sentence and to be released on May 23, 2022, after serving just over 18 years.
A corrections department spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached about Yoakam’s release schedule, but correctional systems often reduce the time served for inmates based on a number of factors, including good behavior.
Court records and all official references to Yoakam at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women refer to him by his legal female birth name. Saenz of Lambda Legal said Yoakam is in the process of legally changing his name to Jason Yoakam.
The court records and news media reports show that Yoakam, at age 24, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and other related charges, including illegal firearms possession, on March 3, 2004, just over four months after he allegedly shot and killed James “Jamie” Lane, 39, on Oct. 15, 2003.
The incident occurred in Lee County, Va., located in the southwestern corner of the state near the Kentucky and Tennessee borders. The Kingsport, Tenn., Times-News reported in a Dec. 3, 2003, story that Yoakam was identified at that time as a lesbian woman who became enraged when his girlfriend left him to begin a relationship with Lane.
“Testimony from a number of witnesses indicated that the shooting may have stemmed from a love triangle with a twist,” the Times-News reported.
The newspaper reported that Lane’s ex-wife, Tonya Garrett Lane, 30, who is Yoakam’s half-sister, was charged with allegedly conspiring to murder the ex-girlfriend of Yoakam who reportedly left Yoakam to begin a relationship with her ex-husband.
“The ex-Mrs. Lane was apparently involved because she didn’t want her children ‘being raised by a (expletives deleted) lesbian,’” the Times-News reported based on testimony in court.
National
BYU announces Office of Belonging; LDS Elder attacks LGBTQ+ people
“To use such antagonistic and warlike language in reference to LGBTQ+ people is indefensible. All students should feel safe.”
PROVO, Ut. – Brigham Young University President Kevin J Worthen announced earlier this week in the annual university conference for faculty and staff, the formation of a new Office of Belonging at the university to be led by a vice-president level official. The office’s creation follows a report from BYU’s Committee on Race, Equity and Belonging that was finished in February.
The new office will focus on helping campus members achieve the community of belonging outlined in a newly created statement on belonging. The office will focus primarily on coordinating and enhancing belonging services and efforts on campus.
Worthen emphasized that the Office of Belonging will not only be core to BYU’s efforts to root out racism, but also to combat “prejudice of any kind, including that based on race, ethnicity, nationality, tribe, gender, age, disability, socioeconomic status, religious belief and sexual orientation.”
Notably absent from Worthen’s statement was any mention of Gender identity.
Also in attendance at the conference delivering remarks was Latter Day Saints Church, (LDS) Apostle Jeff Roy Holland, who attacked the premise of extending the idea of ‘belonging’ to the LGBTQ community at large.
The 80-year-old member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is the second-highest presiding body in the government of the LDS Church, had served as the ninth president of the university.
“We must have the will to stand alone, to be different, if necessary. Being a university second to none in its role primarily as an undergraduate teaching institution that is unequivocally true to the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. If at a future time, that mission means forgoing some professional affiliations and certifications, then so be it,” Holland said. University faculty and staff should take up their intellectual “muskets” to defend the Mormon Church, especially “the doctrine of the family and…marriage as the union of a man and a woman.”
Holland also launched into a denouncement of university alumni Matt Easton, his class year’s valedictorian who had come out as gay during his commencement address to his classmates. Easton in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune noted that he was proud of what he did.
“I wasn’t trying to grandstand or ‘commandeer’ the event. I drew on my personal experiences because they shaped my time at BYU — authenticity is not the same as ‘agenda-pushing,’” Easton said.
Paul Southwick, the Director of the Portland, Oregon Religious Exemption Accountability Project, (REAP) told the Blade in an emailed statement, “To use such antagonistic and warlike language in reference to LGBTQ+ ideology is indefensible, particularly when so many LGBTQ+ students attend BYU. Quoting Mr. Holland’s own language, it is ‘more divisive than unifying, at a time we want to show love for all of God’s children.’
“Every student should be have the freedom to be honest and open about who they are, without being subjected to dangerous rhetoric that puts them in harm’s way. All students should feel safe in their campus environments,” Southwick added.
“Being LGBTQ+ is not a ‘challenge’ and Holland’s statement and overall speech demonstrates the “unkindness” and “crushing cruel[ty]” that he claims to condemn. We stand united against this speech and the message of exclusion that it sends to our LGBTQ+ youth at an extremely vulnerable time in their lives. We invite Mr. Holland, BYU, the LDS church, and all other religiously affiliated universities to join us in embracing these young people. These are your children and they deserve our unconditional love and acceptance.”
Commentators on multiple social media platforms were quick to rail against Holland’s remarks. One person on Twitter pointing out the direct line being drawn between the church Elder’s homophobia and the recent murder of a married lesbian couple in Grant County, Utah.
a newlywed lesbian couple were literally murdered via gunshots in utah, and jeff holland decided to use musket fire as a metaphor for “protecting” the “family”— ☁️cherub☁️ (@cozyquartz) August 24, 2021
disgusting https://t.co/3Boyup4gMT
National
OnlyFans reverses decision to ban sexually explicit content
LGBTQ performers part of backlash against restricting porn
The London-based website known as OnlyFans, which has at least 130 million users and more than 2 million people who create and sell content on the site, including sexually explicit performances, announced on Wednesday that it has reversed a decision made less than two weeks earlier to ban sexually explicit content on its site beginning in October.
The reversal came after a groundswell of opposition to the proposed ban surfaced from its performers and customers, many of whom are members of the LGBTQ community who, like their straight counterparts, used the site to generate income over the past year and a half during the COVID pandemic.
OnlyFans stated at the time it announced on Aug. 19 its earlier plan to ban sexually explicit content that it did so in response to concerns raised by banks and credit card companies that in recent years have threatened to stop processing payments to adult websites.
“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard,” OnlyFans said in a statement released on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
“We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change,” the statement says. “OnlyFans stands for inclusion, and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”
When asked by CNN whether OnlyFans’ use of the word “suspension” to halt its planned ban on sexually explicit content means that it could reinstate the ban at a later date if credit card companies continue to raise objections, OnlyFans replied by stating, “The proposed October 1, 2021, changes are no longer required due to banking partners’ assurance that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators.”
An official with the Free Speech Coalition, which serves as an adult industry trade association, told the Washington Blade a policy by OnlyFans to ban sexually explicit content from its site would have an especially harsh impact on the most vulnerable groups, including LGBTQ people, that rely on the site and other similar sites to earn a living through sex work.
Mike Stabile, the Los Angeles-based Free Speech Coalition’s director of public affairs, said sites like OnlyFans have enabled sex workers to generate a substantial income by performing from their homes rather than working on the streets, in providing content to “fans” or customers who pay them directly to view their performances.
“These platforms have enabled them not just to survive but build equity and thrive,” Stabile said.
In an Aug. 19 statement, Free Speech Coalition said OnlyFans and other sites providing adult content have been targeted over the past two years by conservative religious groups and churches that the coalition says have falsely attempted to link adult websites to sex trafficking of children.
Stabile told the Blade that adult sites have longstanding safeguards in place that prevent sex traffickers from placing content on their sites. He said during the past two years in which the controversial federal law passed by Congress to hold adult sites liable for sex trafficking, known as SESTA-FOSTA, has been in effect, the law has rarely been used to prosecute sex traffickers and has yet to be used to shut down any of the sites used by consenting adults.
He noted that prior to the time SESTA-FOSTA took effect, prosecutors used existing statutes to shut down Backpage, an adult site widely used by sex workers to interact with customers on grounds that the site allegedly allowed sex traffickers to use the site.
Around that same time, Craigslist on its own removed all “personal” classified ads from its site, saying it could not risk being held liable for allegations of sex traffickers using its personal ads under the SESTA-FOSTA law, even though Craigslist prohibited its site from being used for sex trafficking or any nonconsensual practices.
While no credible evidence has emerged that adult sites are in any way allowing sex traffickers to use those sites, Free Speech Coalition has said conservative religious groups that oppose all sex work and want to ban all pornography on the Internet have begun to put pressure on banks and credit card companies to stop servicing the adult sites.
Stabile points out that studies have shown that far more sex traffickers have succeeded in slipping through safeguards to prevent them from posting on sites with Facebook and Twitter than with the adult sites. No online platforms can be 100 percent effective in preventing a few traffickers from getting on their sites, Stabile said, but the anti-trafficking groups hold the adult sites to a greater degree of blame than mainline sites like Facebook.
The adult sites have stated repeatedly they will cooperate with law enforcement officials to identity and help prosecute sex traffickers who target underage people.
“Banks and credit card companies are risk-averse institutions, easily scared by potential bad publicity,” Free Speech Coalition says in its Aug. 19 statement. “Religious groups know this and have made no secret of targeting them in their quest to eliminate sex workers altogether,” the statement says.
“In doing so, companies like Mastercard have become enablers of these anti-porn, anti-LGBTQ, misogynist groups,” the statement continues. “Companies like Mastercard are now accomplices in the disenfranchisement of millions of sex workers, complicit in pushing workers away from independence into potentially more dangerous and exploitative conditions.”
A Mastercard spokesperson told CNN earlier this week that it was not involved in OnlyFans’ initial decision to ban or restrict sexually explicit content from its site.
“It’s a decision they came to themselves,” spokesperson Seth Eisen told CNN.
But Free Speech Coalition and other adult industry advocates point to a Mastercard policy announced in April that requires adult sites to put in place strict safeguards to prevent “illegal content” from being uploaded on their sites. Stabile noted that the new policy comes shortly after Mastercard and other credit card companies stopped servicing Pornhub, the largest of the adult sites after allegations surfaced that sex traffickers were using that site.
These developments have had a chilling effect on the adult sites and sex workers who rely on them to support themselves financially, adult industry advocates have said.
Cyndee Clay, executive director of the D.C. sex worker advocacy group HIPS, which provides support for local gay and trans sex workers, said the OnlyFans decision to ban sexually explicit content from its site, if left in place, would have an especially harmful impact on D.C. sex workers.
“The OnlyFans announcement comes as yet another devastating blow to sex workers’ ability to work and care for themselves and their families in an industry already full of stress and hardship during the pandemic,” Clay told the Blade before OnlyFans reversed its decision.
“Under the threat of SESTA/FOSTA and when platforms like Backpage went down, HIPS saw a 100 percent increase in street-based sex work, because folks turned back to the streets to survive when safer, more autonomous online options were taken away,” Clay said. “We haven’t outlawed all house cleaning services because of a few documented instances of forced domestic trafficking,” she said.
Clay, like officials with the Free Speech Coalition, pointed out that OnlyFans, which launched its site in 2016, became a multimillion-dollar operation through the income it generated by sex workers and their online customers who used the site far more than any other “fans” or content creators.
When it announced its decision to ban or restrict sexually explicit content from its site, OnlyFans said the decision was based in part on concerns raised by banks and credit card companies as well as on its efforts to secure funding from investors who are reluctant to be associated with companies that provide sexually explicit material.
“In order to ensure long-term sustainability of the platform, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said in a statement last week.
“Sites like OnlyFans provided a safer online option for many sex workers during the pandemic,” said HIPS director Clay before OnlyFans reversed its earlier decision. “OnlyFans was a harm reduction alternative for sex workers who were trying to be safe by avoiding personal contact, working in clubs, or working the streets,” she said. “It’s immoral that we are now punishing sex workers for these efforts by taking away this platform.”
Matt Lownik, an OnlyFans performer who lives in London, contacted the Blade to express his concern about the OnlyFans initial decision to ban sexually explicit content before the company reversed the policy change.
Lownik said he currently has 144,000 followers on OnlyFans, one of its rival sites called JustForFans, and on a Twitter account.
“There are performers all across the world who use OnlyFans, and a huge number across the U.S.,” he said. “I’ve met several performers who live in or near D.C., but I would say the majority that I’ve met are from New York or Los Angeles,” he told the Blade.
He said the fees that performers charge for their subscribers vary widely, but most charge approximately $10 to $15 per month, with many performers having dozens or hundreds of subscribers. He said OnlyFans takes a cut of 20 percent of its performers’ earnings.
National
Human Rights Campaign nixes annual D.C. dinner due to coronavirus
Annual event one of several nixed in 2021
The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s leading LGBTQ group, has cancelled its annual national dinner in D.C., citing ongoing issues with planning events due to the coronavirus, the Washington Blade has learned.
Laurel Powell, a Human Rights Campaign spokesperson, confirmed to the Blade via email on Wednesday the annual dinner would be moved to a virtual format in 2021.
“In light of the continued devastating impact of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and the new CDC guidance recommending booster shots for most people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) will be shifting our fall in person events to a nationwide virtual event,” Powell said. “We have watched the growing impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant with great concern and made this decision to prioritize the health & safety of the thousands of people who would otherwise be attending indoor HRC fundraising dinners.”
In previous years, the national dinner was a fall event headlined by high-profile guests, such as former President Obama and now President Biden.
The decision marks the second year in a row the Human Rights Campaign has opted to move its annual dinner to an online platform. Last year, Biden as then-Democratic presidential nominee, made a live appearance to speak to supporters of the LGBTQ group.
“As we did last year, we look forward to continuing engagement with our members, supporters and partners through exciting, informative virtual events as we close out the year,” Powell added.
The Human Rights Campaign isn’t alone in reversing plans to hold events in the fall as coronavirus continues to spread despite pleas for additional vaccinations from health officials. Other events are cancelled amid breakthrough infections and a stubborn portion of the populace that refuses to take the shot.
The LGBTQ group nixes its annual event after its president, Alphonso David, was named in the report that forced Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign over sexual misconduct allegations. The Human Rights Campaign has hired an outside law firm, Sidley Austin LLP, to conduct an independent review of David’s role, though critics have pointed out a conflict of interest that could impact results of those findings.
Trans inmate sues Va. corrections department over denial of surgery
BYU announces Office of Belonging; LDS Elder attacks LGBTQ+ people
Lil Nas X heads up new role at Taco Bell
March on Washington rally to feature prominent LGBTQ speakers
White’s Ferry closure hurts businesses, real estate market
The Best Bitcoin Dice Gambling Sites (2021 Reviews & Buyer’s Guide)
‘Firebird’ is an instantly classic LGBTQ love story
Gay Afro-Latino man running for Md. House of Delegates
EXCLUSIVE: 64 members of Congress urge US to evacuate LGBTQ Afghans
Equality Virginia executive director to step down
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Technology2 days ago
The Best Bitcoin Dice Gambling Sites (2021 Reviews & Buyer’s Guide)
-
World6 days ago
Sweden detains two activists en route to human rights conference
-
Movies4 days ago
‘Firebird’ is an instantly classic LGBTQ love story
-
Local5 days ago
Gay Afro-Latino man running for Md. House of Delegates
-
National7 days ago
Back-to-School Message for LGBTQ+ Students from Federal Officials
-
Politics3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: 64 members of Congress urge US to evacuate LGBTQ Afghans
-
Photos6 days ago
PHOTOS: Awesome Con 2021
-
Local4 days ago
Equality Virginia executive director to step down