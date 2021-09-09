Texas is our Afghanistan and the Republicans in control of their legislature are our Taliban. They are passing laws controlling the lives of women and allowing their citizens to be randomly armed. They are trying to pass laws repressive to the LGBTQ community and one anti-trans bill only missed passing because it didn’t get a vote in this session before it came to a close. Wait until next year.

The people of Texas have yet to rise up and say “no more.” Their governor, Greg Abbott, says you can’t mandate people to wear a mask to protect themselves, their children and the community at-large from COVID, but it’s just fine to tell a woman the government will now control and tell her what she can do with her body.

According to The Agenda published by the Victory Fund “On September 1st a barrage of legislation (666 pieces in all) went into effect in Texas. Among the new laws is the horrific bill that aims to overturn Roe v. Wade in the state and offers financial incentives for citizens to police their neighbors seeking reproductive healthcare. There’s a new law that allows anyone to carry a gun in public without training or a permit.” Another bill passed by the legislature but not yet signed by the governor, though he has committed to signing it, will make it much more difficult to vote in Texas. The bill is directed at the poor and minorities to keep them from the polls. That is the bill that had Democrats in the legislature leave the state in an unsuccessful effort to keep it from passing.

So like the people of Afghanistan who will have to fight if they want to take back their country from the Taliban, it will be up to Texans themselves to fight to stop this attack on the decent people of their state. In Texas they should do it not with guns but with their vote. Many believe this latest attack on a woman’s right to control her own body may just have gone too far and could be the impetus for people to finally stand up and say ‘enough.’ The only way Democrats can win in Texas, even with the new bill making it more difficult to vote, is if Democrats get people out to vote in huge numbers. Texas Democrats need to follow the lead of Stacey Abrams in Georgia. It isn’t just about money and we saw that in a number of races in 2020. One example was Jamie Harrison’s race in South Carolina against Ms. Lindsay Graham. Yes, those of us who care must help and can invest money, provide data and talent; but we don’t vote in Texas and it is the voters there who will win or lose this fight.

We are seeing with unfortunate clarity what voting means and the repercussions when people in a state don’t vote. Democrats and Democratic leaning independents are a majority in this country and we saw it with the election of President Joe Biden.

The three Supreme Court Justices President Trump was able to get confirmed all refused to stop the Texas anti-abortion law, which in essence strips all the rights women have under Roe v. Wade. Saying you can’t have an abortion after six weeks in most cases means you can’t have an abortion as many women don’t even know they are pregnant by six weeks. Prevaricating by the court majority saying they were not deciding the constitutionality of the bill, simply not enjoining it from going into effect, really means they allowed a clearly unconstitutional bill to go into effect as if Roe v. Wade was no longer the law of the land.

Without Democratic senators from states like Texas we will not be able to pass legislation on a national level to deal with a host of issues from LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, voting rights, climate change, healthcare, and civil rights.

So yes, Texas is our Afghanistan, and there are other states we can say the same thing. The Republican Taliban are taking over other states where treatment of women will become more like Sharia law and where people have a convoluted sense of what is appropriate for government to do. Where it is acceptable to force a woman to bring a child into the world and yet when that child is born they won’t allow it to be protected from illness with a simple vaccination or wearing of a mask.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.