Celebrity News
“Sex and The City” star Willie Garson has died at age 57
‘Favorite job happened when the cameras stopped rolling’
NEW YORK – In a tweet on Tuesday, actor Titus Welliver broke the news of the death from pancreatic cancer of his friend and fellow actor Willie Garson. Garson’s 20 year-old son Nathan, a student at The College of Wooster, a private liberal arts college in Wooster, Ohio, added his own heartbreaking tribute to his father in an Instagram post.
There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer pic.twitter.com/Q4Sblb7Nqw— TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) September 21, 2021
The actor was in New York City reprising his role of Stanford Blatch in HBO’s Sex and the City‘s revival series, And Just Like That.
According to an exclusive interview by Page Six in 2020, the actor’s favorite role however was that of ‘Dad.’
Willie Garson found professional success on shows including “Sex and the City” and “White Collar,” but his favorite job happened when the cameras stopped rolling. […] “He’s an adult and soon to be taking care of me which is really why I got him to be honest,” Garson said at the time. “He’s lovely and a really special guy. He’s wonderful and he’s in college in Ohio.”
The New Jersey-born actor also told us that he “always wanted to have a child,” so he decided to pursue adoption as a single parent.
********************
Arts & Entertainment
Colton Underwood, Greyson Chance+ more Amazon Live Pride Festival!
Greyson Chance and former Bachelor star, Colton Underwood, will be streaming live to discuss how they show their Pride, answer fan questions
SEATTLE, WA. – Happy Pride Month! Amazon Live is hosting its first-ever Pride Festival this Thursday (6/10) and Friday (6/11) from 3-6pm ET. Your favorite celebrities and influencers, including recording artist, Greyson Chance and former Bachelor star, Colton Underwood, will be streaming live to discuss how they show their Pride, answer fan questions, and share their top Pride picks across fashion, beauty, books, movies, and TV.
Customers can watch HERE via desktop, mobile, or through the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. Customers can interact directly with the celebrities and influencers via live chat, and easily shop the products and brands discussed through a carousel that updates in real-time.
The scheduled events are as follows:
DAY ONE (6/10):
- 3PM ET: Greyson Chance will perform from his upcoming EP Trophies, releasing on June 25, and share his curated selection of Pride merch.
- 4PM ET: Jo Duree will stream a “get ready with me,” inviting viewers to do their makeup alongside her as she shows top tips and tricks.
- 5PM ET: Pride House LA is throwing the ULTIMATE pride variety show! Featuring top products, you will be fully entertained with special guest performances and amazing talent!
DAY TWO (6/11):
- 3PM ET: Colton Underwood will discuss his life, answer viewer questions, and share the products that help him show off his pride.
- 4PM ET: Jake Warden will demo a Pride makeup look.
- 5PM ET: Olga Von Light will discuss her coming out story, and share some favorite Pride related merchandise and why the products are meaningful to her.
We’d love to have you join! Check out this blog post for more information about how Amazon is celebrating Pride Month.
Celebrity News
Elliot Page tweets; Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful
The actor celebrates his new look in an Instagram Post expressing his joy with his first guy’s swim trunks
From Instagram:
“Sex and The City” star Willie Garson has died at age 57
A conversation with Bruce LaBruce
Capital Pride bids for D.C. to host World Pride 2025
Recalling the struggle to repeal ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’
Roundup of cities hosting Pride events next month — and those that cancelled
2021 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting
McAuliffe participates in Virginia Pride roundtable
Biden highlights LGBTQ rights in UN General Assembly speech
Trudeau’s party wins Canada election
RuPaul makes Emmy history with 11 wins, most ever for a Black artist
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Arts & Entertainment2 days ago
2021 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting
-
Local6 days ago
McAuliffe: School boards should make ‘own decisions’ on trans students policy
-
Opinions6 days ago
Congrats to Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky on coming out
-
Local3 days ago
McAuliffe participates in Virginia Pride roundtable
-
World2 days ago
Biden highlights LGBTQ rights in UN General Assembly speech
-
Local6 days ago
Black gay man hopes to ‘shatter lavender ceiling’ in Annapolis
-
World3 days ago
Trudeau’s party wins Canada election
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
RuPaul makes Emmy history with 11 wins, most ever for a Black artist