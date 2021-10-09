Opinions
U.S. must resettle LGBT refugees
Taliban spells disaster for gay, transgender people
At the end of August, the last U.S. passenger plane disappeared from Afghanistan’s horizons. The Taliban had finally taken control of the entire country after several days of battles and fire within the capital city. The leaders of the Taliban declared a new state of rule from the presidential palace formerly occupied by President Ashraf Ghani.
Soon after the Taliban’s taking of Kabul, Afghan men and women panicked in troves to the airport to flee oppressive rule. Getting a ticket onto an American bound plane was like winning the lottery for many Afghans.
Canada declared it would help resettle 20,000 Afghans, purposefully including LGBT Afghans among that mix. Canada made its intention to resettle those who would suffer tremendously under Taliban rule: Gay and trans folk, and any other kind of queer person, among a few other marginalized groups.
In early August of 2021, when the Afghan crisis was unfolding, a group of Democratic senators urged Biden to prioritize LGBT refugees. This group of senators, including Amy Klobuchar, wrote a letter to the State Department asking them to explain in greater detail a statement that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken made regarding LGBT asylum seekers.
In February of 2021, President Biden signed a memorandum that instructed U.S. agencies to ensure the rights of LGBT persons around the world. After that memorandum was signed, the State Department under Sec. Blinken said that it would make an enhanced effort to protect LGBT asylum seekers.
But the group of senators, in their letter, are still asking what has specifically been done to protect LGBT asylum seekers. What new steps has the Biden administration taken? And specifically, what steps has it taken to protect these LGBT refugees in Afghanistan?
It’s time that the United States not only resettle Afghan refugees, but purposefully make it part of its mission statement to resettle LGBT people. Although, since 1994, the U.S. has acknowledged asylum claims based on homosexuality, during the latest Afghan crisis, the Biden administration never made any intentional effort to prioritize LGBT folk as refugees. Biden never came out and aggressively prioritized LGBT Afghans.
Under Taliban rule, gay people are killed and thrown off buildings. Under the former Afghan administration, being gay was a punishable crime and LGBT folk who were outed were sent to jail.
Taliban rule also spells disaster for trans people: Being trans is not even an option in Afghanistan, where the Taliban would surely kill trans people as well as those who are gay.
Article 130 of the Afghan constitution implements Sharia law, which bans homosexuality. In these cases, men who have sex with men or women who have sex with women can be put to death. Moreover, Sections 645 and 646 of the constitution punish intimacy between two women with jail time.
Some recent victims of Taliban rule describe how the Taliban is asking LGBT folk to identify others in the LGBT community within the country. They are promising a safe rite of passage to those who identify members of the queer community. Such targeting is inordinately cruel—asking members of the LGBT community to turn on each other.
The Biden administration, armed with a liberal agenda, should create an LGBT refugee resettlement initiative. Some details about this kind of initiative have to be ironed out—take, for instance, the issue of metrics. How would the U.S. accurately assess someone’s LGBT status? If you were to argue that this initiative already exists, then I must ask—where is it? Where are these concrete steps that Biden has taken to make the lives of LGBT Afghans safer? Has he given a speech on this topic?
Perhaps the administration can start by reaching out to LGBT nonprofits in these uncertain regions—Rainbow Railroad, is, for instance, an organization that helps LGBT people in the Middle East find better lives in safe countries. Other groups in countries such as Jordan help smuggle trans people to safer countries, such as Turkey. Preexisting LGBT citizens who seek help from these nonprofits can be identified by the Biden administration to come to the United States, seeking a safe rite of passage.
Afghanistan serves as an example to help LGBT people who suffer in crisis. It’s high time that the U.S. government not only acknowledge LGBT asylum seekers, but place them on a pedestal, along with other groups who are immune to abuse.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a transgender man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Isaac is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
Dave Chappelle can kiss my Black gay ass
Comedian targets transgender people in new Netflix special
By Alvin McEwen — There is no other way to say this. Dave Chappelle is an ignorant son of a bitch whose embrace of stereotypes about LGBTQ people do more to hurt both the LGBTQ and Black community than any words or actions of the anti-LGBTQ right.
First, a little background;
‘Comedian Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special, The Closer, is his last for the service as he concludes a multi-project deal spanning several years and while he tries to pass it off as an examination of racism and LGBTQ issues, it comes across more as a hypocritical justification of a career spent making vulnerable people feel like shit. To cap off his numerous comedy specials, Chappelle pledged not to make jokes about the LGBTQ community any longer, offered to negotiate terms for rapper DaBaby, and announced he is a transgender exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) before launching into a derogatory diatribe about transgender women’s genitals.”
That’s not all. Chappelle proceeded to attack all LGBTQ people:
Throughout the special, he repeatedly circles back to pitting racism against anti-LGBTQ animus. After pointing out that DaBaby had killed another man and still continued to perform and escaped punishment, but got “cancelled” after making incredibly derogatory comments about gay people, Chappelle made the comparison direct. “Do you see where I’m going with this?” he quipped. “In our country, you can shoot and kill a n****r, but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings!”
Then he proceeded with more junk:
“Gender is a fact,” he continued. “Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact. Now, I am not saying that to say trans women aren’t women, I am just saying that those pussies that they got … you know what I mean? I’m not saying it’s not pussy, but it’s Beyond Pussy or Impossible Pussy. It tastes like pussy, but that’s not quite what it is, is it? That’s not blood, that’s beet juice.”
… In the end, he proclaims that he’s done making jokes about “LBGTQ, LMNOPQXYZ people,” saying “it is over.” “I am not telling another joke about you,” he said, “until we are both sure that we are laughing together.”
“All I ask from your community, with all humility, will you please stop punching down on my community?”
I could say a lot of things about this man’s ignorance, but I want to focus on one thing because it infuriated me the most. This comment:
“All I ask from your community, with all humility, will you please stop punching down on my community?”
That is the epitome of all of the bullshit LGBTQ people of color have had to deal with from Black heterosexual people—the entitlement mentality.
That’s the belief that whenever there is talk about issues of the Black community, problems of the Black community, or the survival of the Black community, it’s all about Black heterosexuals. God forbid you point to out that heterosexuality is not prerequisite of being Black.
No matter how many times it is proven to some heterosexual Black people that LGBTQs of color exist, that we have families and children, and should be acknowledge as full members of the Black community, they will cling to their fantasies of toxic Black masculinity and oversexed Black femininity with as much passion as a demented Trump voter still holding on to the lie that he was cheated out of victory in the 2020 election. And there is no room in these fantasies for LGBTQ people of color.
For phony ideas of blackness to survive in the minds of some Black heterosexuals, people like me have to be mentally placed in a box where we are pulled out when they want someone to make fun of or even worse, assure themselves of how “tolerant” they are because they have chosen not to knock us upside the head or scream passages of the Bible at us which they themselves do not adhere to.
The latter is even more insulting. That’s when they give us false assurances that they “have no problem with our lifestyle” or our “sexual preferences.” They want us to believe that, but the way they say it always makes me feel like dog shit on the sidewalk.
When it comes to LGBTQs of color and the Black community, some Black heterosexuals want to have the first, middle and last word in the conversation. LGBTQs of color are supposed to be silent. We are supposed allow ourselves to be dictated to and psychologically dissected to fulfill someone’s bullshit ideas of what the Black people are supposed to be. The implication is that no real Black person is LGBTQ so we don’t matter.
If you Black heterosexuals have no problem with us, then acknowledge us. Stop with this nonsense about LGBTQ and Black people being different. Whether you like it or not, our identities intersect in our daily lives and especially in our history. Does anyone think that it was only heterosexual Black people who went through slavery, segregation, lynchings, rapes and all of the uglies which come with historic systemic racism in America? Where the hell do you think we were when this stuff was happening? On an island somewhere? In outer space? Do you think we don’t feel the pangs of racism now? We do, but it is difficult for us to voice how it especially affects us because some of you heterosexual Black folks are dominating the conversation and won’t let us get a word in edgewise.
If you would just shut up for a second and let us talk, you would hear how racism does affect LGBTQ people of color in a way it doesn’t affect you.
Personally, I am both Black and gay. And as such, my life matters, my issues matters, my rage matters, and my need for justice matters. Not as either a Black person or a gay person, but as BOTH, together, inseparable. No one has the right to make me choose my identity.
Lastly, let me go back to Mr. Chappelle, because I haven’t forgotten about him.
I would suggest, Mr. Chappelle, that before you start on another one of your stupid routines about LGBTQ people, take your bony ass to the library or better yet, google some names—Bayard Rustin, Monica Roberts, Barbara Jordan, Bessie Smith, Ma Rainey, Angela Davis, James Baldwin, Audre Lorde. You did not get to the place where you can make millions on stage talking shit solely on the backs of Black heterosexuals. And you need to know that.
Lastly, when you are done with that, go the bank and count your millions. Then google the number of Black trans men and women who have been murdered this year and the last. Read each of their names. Compare their lives to yours.
That way, you will truly understand when someone is punching down.
Alvin McEwen is 50-year-old African American gay man who resides in Columbia, SC. McEwen’s blog, Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters, and writings have been mentioned by Americablog.com, Goodasyou.org, People for the American Way, Raw Story, the Advocate, Media Matters for America, Crooksandliars.com, Thinkprogress.org, Andrew Sullivan’s Daily Dish, Melissa Harris-Perry, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Newsweek, the Daily Beast, the Washington Blade, and Foxnews.com.
He is the 2007 recipient of the Harriet Daniels Hancock Volunteer of the Year Award and the 2010 recipient of the Order of the Pink Palmetto from the SC Pride Movement as well as the 2009 recipient of the Audre Lorde/James Baldwin Civil Rights Activist Award from SC Black Pride. In addition, he is a 3-time nominee of the Ed Madden Media Advocacy Award from SC Pride.
The preceding commentary was previously published at McEwen’s blog, Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters, and is republished by permission.
Democrats don’t screw it up!
Biden confident ‘it will get done’
Democrats could potentially still sabotage their own chances for 2022 and in the process screw with Virginia in 2021. Terry McAuliffe needs Congressional Democrats to act and make a difference for Virginia.
President Biden went to the Hill last Friday and spoke with Democrats, asking them to come together. He did it to save his presidency because that is what is at stake here. The two bills in question are the major part of what he promised the American people he would do for them if elected. One problem for Democrats is in the debate over the cost of the bills; they seem to have forgotten to explain to people what is in them.
It is possible this column may come out after an agreement is reached, but whether it does or not we must look at how the process is working. It is beyond time for both moderates, represented in the Senate by Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and progressives, represented by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and in the House by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), head of the Progressive Caucus, to get over themselves and reach a compromise and pass both a hard and soft infrastructure bill.
After Biden’s visit to the Hill, Sen. Manchin said he is willing to go with a bill up to $1.5 trillion and the president said he is now is looking at a bill in the $2 trillion range. So, let’s stop talking about $3.5 trillion and start talking about what can be done for the people. It will still be the greatest step forward since the New Deal. It will take children out of poverty, provide for childcare, help with college and a host of other services making life better for the middle class.
After Biden’s visit Jayapal said, “We’re going to have to come down on our number.” Progressive Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said “there were ways to cut the bill’s price tag while preserving many of the programs Democrats want to include. The sweeping bill was to provide funding for universal preschool for all Americans, affordable housing and making homes more energy efficient.” Raskin added, “Maybe not everything can be funded for 10 years; maybe it’s going to be a lesser period of time. At least we’ll be able to develop these programs and make a commitment to the American people. Then we’ll be able to make a judgment after four years or five years about the programs and whether they are working.”
The president has now said he will wait for agreement on the soft infrastructure bill, accepting the bill the Senate passed will wait for a House vote until there is. He said “whether it takes six minutes, six hours or six weeks. It will get done.” Sanders and House progressives need to come to agreement with moderates on the soft infrastructure bill and then let the House vote yes on the hard infrastructure bill he already voted for in the Senate. Sanders must stop what he has done for 35 years in Congress, not compromising, which is why he has no major accomplishments to his credit.
As Democrats now determine what will go into a roughly $2 trillion bill they must ensure the American people understand the programs, not just the dollars. They need to show how they will tax the rich and corporations to pay for this over the years and turn the Republicans into the bad guys for opposing what people by large majorities want. If that is done Democrats have a real chance to keep the Congress and thereby have another chance to pass more of what many believe needs to happen.
Hopefully the president’s visit to the Hill changed the dynamic and signals a move to real compromise. If it doesn’t it will continue to look like Democrats are doing what they have done best for years, form a circular firing squad. Joe Biden is the first president since Johnson to have a real understanding of, and experience with, how Congress works. His problem in trying to move forward like FDR and Johnson is he only has a 50/50 Senate. But if he can get these two bills across the finish line in his first year along with ending the war in Afghanistan, Democrats will be able to run in the mid-term elections with a winner.
It’s past time to stop the shenanigans and for Democrats in the Congress to grow up, recognize to make progress compromise is necessary, and move on to victory.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Paving the path to success in the District
Pepco prepares local residents for well-paying careers in the energy industry
Pepco and the District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) recently celebrated the second graduating cohort from the 2021 Pepco Utility Training Program, part of the D.C. Infrastructure Academy (DCIA). Pepco and DOES held an in-person celebration for graduates, families, and friends to recognize this achievement – including being the first class to return to in-person learning and continuous training services to District residents since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Pepco, we are committed to ensuring our workforce reflects the diverse communities we serve. In support of the District’s objectives of providing pathways to success for all residents, and our company’s goals of advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within our company and the communities we serve, our program prepares District of Columbia residents for well-paying careers in the energy industry. Participants train for jobs including line mechanics, cable splicer mechanics, helper transformer testers, meter technicians, and other roles that are essential to building and maintaining the city’s infrastructure.
The focus on modernized and stable infrastructure is at the forefront of the current administration and the reliance for clean, safe, and reliable power is at a peak. With only 22 percent of the energy industry comprised of women, the demand for gender equity in the field is increasing. We had one female graduate who completed the recent 14-week program and another 10 women who have completed the program since DCIA’s inception in 2019. In support of our commitment to workforce development initiatives that advance economic opportunity in our communities and combat the poverty rates in Wards 7 and 8, 93 percent of the graduating cohort were from those Wards.
All of the 20 graduates who successfully completed the program are on track to receive employment offers from Pepco, our contractors, or other companies committed to employment programs. Including this graduating class, the Pepco Utility Training program has graduated 105 participants since the program was established in 2019.
“This in-person graduation ceremony marks another significant milestone for the Pepco Utility Training School, as we were able to safely conduct the program under the challenging conditions posed by the pandemic,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer of Pepco Holdings. “We thank Mayor Bowser and the D.C. Infrastructure Academy for continuing this partnership to expand workforce training opportunities and career services for local residents. This graduation is a celebration of a significant amount of hard work, and we view the achievements of each participant as building block for the next generation of the District’s critical infrastructure workforce.”
“Today’s graduates took a chance to pursue training and education in the midst of the pandemic,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We are proud of their accomplishments and the work they will do. Thanks to Mayor Bowser’s budget investments to reimagine our workforce, even more District residents will have the opportunity to pursue their path to the middle class. We are also exceptionally grateful for our partner, Pepco, who helped provide this world-class training.”
Participants were well prepared for their future energy careers despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The training received as part of the DCIA program is directly focused on providing students with the skills and experience necessary to begin working safely on the local energy grid, including customized training for the Construction and Skills Trades (CAST) exam, certification in OSHA safety, proper work zone flagging techniques, and CPR/first aid safety.
To learn more about Pepco’s Utility Training Program and DCIA, visit dcinfrastructureacademy.org.
