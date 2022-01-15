Local
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Va. governor
Republican backed teacher who opposed trans student guidelines
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office on Saturday amid concerns that he will seek to curtail LGBTQ rights in the state.
“Today we gather not as individuals, not as Republicans and Democrats,” said Youngkin after his swearing in. “Today we gather as Virginians.”
Former Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) are among those who attended the ceremony that took place at the State Capitol. Terry McAuliffe, who Youngkin defeated in the general election, did not attend because of a COVID-19 scare.
Youngkin during his campaign against McAuliffe expressed support for Tanner Cross, a gym teacher at a Leesburg elementary school who was suspended from his job after he spoke out against Virginia Department of Education guidelines that are designed to protect transgender and non-binary students. Youngkin has also said he does not support allowing trans children to play on sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity.
Youngkin on Thursday named Elizabeth Schultz, an anti-LGBTQ former member of the Fairfax County School Board, to his administration.
“We will remove politics from the classroom and focus on the essentials,” said Youngkin in his inaugural speech, without specifically mentioning LGBTQ students.
He added “parents should have a say in what is taught in schools.”
Youngkin has also expressed his opposition to marriage equality, but stressed it is “legally acceptable” in Virginia and would “support that” as governor.
Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares also took office on Saturday.
Winsome, a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, is the first woman and first female of color elected lieutenant governor. Miyares, a former House member whose mother was born in Cuba, is Virginia’s first Latino attorney general.
Youngkin in his inaugural speech noted “the people of Virginia just elected the most diverse leadership” in the state’s history. Youngkin’s first executive order ends “the use of” so-called “critical race theory” (which is not taught in Virginia schools) and other “divisive concepts” in Virginia’s public schools.
The General Assembly’s 2022 legislative session began on Wednesday.
Republicans control the House by a 52-48 margin. Democrats have a 21-19 edge in the Virginia Senate.
Local
Va. school board names new chair who called for burning books
Kirk Twigg backed torching of materials with “sexually explicit” content
The Spotsylvania County School Board voted Monday to name Kirk Twigg, who advocated for burning books he deemed “sexually explicit” in November, as its new chair.
His win gives conservatives the majority on the board as Republicans across the country continue an effort to ban books dealing with LGBTQ issues and racism from schools.
Spotsylvania County has been involved in the controversy from the beginning, voting last year to remove books containing “sexually explicit” materials — only to rescind the order a week later.
Monday’s board meeting, Twigg’s first as chair, would prove to be disorganized and, at times, unruly.
Twigg’s first order of business was to call an unscheduled, closed-door session, which may have violated Virginia’s open meeting requirements. According to Virginia Code, a closed meeting cannot be called without a public body approving a motion that states the subject matter and the purpose of the meeting, as well as an applicable exemption from open meeting requirements.
After the board returned from the closed-door session, Twigg said well-regarded Superintendent Dr. Scott Baker would be fired without cause. Baker had already announced he would be resigning at the end of the school year in December.
After Baker decided to resign, a longtime Spotsylvania resident penned a letter in the Free Lance-Star, calling him “the finest superintendent, by far.”
“Dr. Baker is trusted and respected by parents, students and employees of Spotsylvania Schools; and he never lost sight of his mission for good reason,” it read. “He did so despite the noise and disruption from those few board members dedicated to bringing political disruption and dissidence into our public educational system. Shame on the few.”
As Twigg made the announcement, another member of the board interrupted him, saying: “Um, Mr. Twigg, no he is not. You need to make a motion — there needs to be a motion and a vote.”
Board members continued to speak over each other as conservative members attempted a vote. But Board Member Nicole Cole told the chairman she had comments.
“I believe that the board members who have lodged this termination owe our citizens and our students of Spotsylvania County a justification for firing Dr. Baker,” said Cole. “You have not stated any justification or ability to fill the position. How is this good for the students, the children of Spotsylvania? How does this make sense?”
In a rebuke of the chaotic meeting, she added that Twigg “couldn’t even properly chair a meeting.”
After approximately 7 minutes of heated discussion where members from both sides got noticeably frustrated, the board voted 4-3 to fire Baker.
Twigg, Lisa Phelps, April Gillespie and Rabih Abuismail, who also advocated for burning books, voted in favor.
The Free Lance-Star reported that Baker was escorted from the building before the board returned from the second closed-door meeting.
An emergency meeting has been scheduled for Friday to name an interim superintendent.
“It’s just very sad to hear that a superintendent who has been fully engaged in this community for 10 years is just let go with no rhyme or reason,” said Board Member Dawn Shelley, while noting Baker’s accomplishments.
Local
Melissa Etheridge to host Heather Mizeur fundraiser
Virtual event to take place on Tuesday
Singer Melissa Etheridge next week will hold a virtual fundraiser for Heather Mizeur’s congressional campaign.
The fundraiser will take place on Tuesday at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $50. Supporters who donate at least $250 will be able to speak with Etheridge and Mizeur in a private Zoom room.
Mizeur, a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates who lives on the Eastern Shore with her wife, is running against anti-LGBTQ Republican Congressman Andy Harris in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District. Mizeur ran for Maryland governor in 2014.
Mizeur on Thursday noted to the Washington Blade that her congressional campaign has raised more than $1 million.
“It’s going really, really great,” said Mizeur.
Local
LGBTQ contingent to join D.C.’s MLK Day Peace Walk
King family members to participate in commemorating civil rights leader
Members of Check It Enterprises, an LGBTQ youth-organized clothing store in Anacostia that provides community services and music events, were expected to participate as a contingent in D.C.’s Martin Luther King Day Peace Walk scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17.
Ron Motten, one of Check It Enterprises’ lead organizers, said he was hopeful that predictions of rain and possible snow would not materialize and as many people as possible would turn out for the event.
It couldn’t immediately be confirmed whether other LGBTQ organizations and activists would be joining this year’s annual MLK Day Peace Walk, but LGBTQ advocates have participated in the event in past years.
Among those expressing strong support for this year’s King Day Peace Walk is longtime gay activist Bo Shuff, who serves as executive director of DC Vote, the lead organization advocating for D.C. statehood.
Shuff told the Washington Informer that the King family, including Martin Luther King III, who will be playing a lead role in this year’s King Day Peace Walk, are strong supporters of D.C. statehood.
A large number of local LGBTQ activists have been involved with DC Vote, and a number of them were expected to participate in the Peace Walk.
Information posted on the Peace Walk website states that participants in the event will begin to assemble at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Potomac Avenue and South Capitol Street, S.E., across from Washington Nationals Stadium.
The Peace Walk was scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. with hundreds of participants walking on and across the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge.
Martin Luther King III, his wife Andrea Waters King, and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, along with other civil rights and human rights activists were scheduled to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. midway across the span of the bridge to call on the U.S. Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act
Supporters say both bills are aimed at ensuring that all eligible Americans, especially members of minority groups, can vote without hurdles put in place by numerous state laws passed by Republican controlled state legislatures over the past year.
After crossing the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, the Peace Walk was scheduled to travel southeast along Howard Road and South Capitol Street and make its way to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, S.E., and Good Hope Road, S.E., before reaching its final destination — Ambassador Baptist Church at 1412 Minnesota Ave., S.E.
