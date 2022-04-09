Meet director of Ford’s Theatre’s ‘Grace’

‘Grace’

Through May 14

Ford’s Theatre

511 10th St., N.W.

$22 -$81

Fords.org

Robert Barry Fleming is a big believer in collaboration. “One of my strengths as a director/choreographer is to have everyone work together rather than as silos,” he says. “Seeing the piece blossom into something bigger than what any of us could have done alone is a real joy.”

And for Fleming, helming the world premiere production of “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre has proved no different. Created by Nolan Williams, Jr., and co-librettist Nikkole Salter, the musical explores the history of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses as experienced through the personal lens of Philadelphia’s Minton family.

“The production has been a living, breathing thing,” he says. “Everyone involved gave their most to the actualization of this project. And ultimately, I’m deeply in love with the story. It’s true and filled with grace, empathy and love and willingness to look at difficulty without fear.”

Now based in his native Kentucky, Fleming, 58, is artistic director of Actors Theatre of Louisville, but he’s no stranger to the D.C. scene. Past professional experiences include an exciting, formative stretch as director of programming at Arena Stage where he worked with esteemed playwrights Katori Hall and Karen Zacarías, helped bring alive “Dear Evan Hansen,” and learned about leadership from mentors including Arena’s artistic director Molly Smith.

Fleming recently shared some insights into what makes him tick artistically.

WASHINGTON BLADE: Were traditional African-American foods a big part of your upbringing?

ROBERT BARRY FLEMING: Yes and no. When we visited my mother’s family in D.C., we had macaroni and cheese, homemade pumpkin pie and coconut cake, all the food traditions that are resonant in “Grace.” But my mother didn’t cook the same as her mother. It was more like “here’s a Swanson TV dinner because I’m a PhD at the University of Kentucky and I need to be at a board meeting.”

It’s a nontraditional narrative. I know what it like to enjoy great ham as well the mixed vegetables in a frozen dinner.

BLADE: Is that unusual?

FLEMING: Black culture has been framed as one monolithic thing. In “Grace” there’s great diversity of experience with the characters and that’s part of the conflict and part of the beauty of what it means for them to come together.

It’s easy to talk about the polarization of the left and right or white and Black people. But what’s not often discussed is that dominant culture mores inform every system and relationship and that includes our own families of origin. These mores are sometimes embedded in historically marginalized communities in such deep and insidious ways that we’re often not aware.

And for queer people, heteronormativity can make us suspicious of other gay people.

BLADE: Can you share about your queer identity?

FLEMING: Sometimes it’s hard to separate early trauma from queer identity. For me, before healing and wellness happened, some early molestation was conflated with what it means to be queer. That’s why I’m so grateful to the arts, just the magical “as if” with therapeutic intervention, created the ability to have a radical perspective about the world and my place in it that needed imagination to get closer to the truth.

Being introduced the arts early is powerful. My mom was an arts lover and she had us at the Chinese opera, dance concerts, and puppet shows when we were young children. Those experiences informed how I understood the world.

BLADE: When did you really get into theater?

FLEMING: I come from a dance background intertwined with my period of life when I was a gymnast. I first formally studied dance at college but I’d been choreographing gymnastic routines since I was 12. My first acting job was at six years old at Kentucky State University where I played Travis in Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun. Living in that space at just six, I was getting it viscerally. That kind of experience allows you know in your core how to make a text come to life.

BLADE: Would you say the arts rescue you in some way?

FLEMING: Without question. When I think about the potentially self-destructive behaviors that were part of my internal oppression, I think how very lucky I was not have ended up a casualty. Through the arts and therapy, I’m privileged to have a different understanding of who I am in the world and to help others tell their stories.

Now I’m able to say, “Hey, if I survived that and ended up something of a light or facilitator who’s willing to be a radical fighter for justice, then that’s my life’s duty for whatever time I have left.”