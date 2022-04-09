Meet director of Ford’s Theatre’s ‘Grace’

Theater
Robert Barry Fleming is a big believer in collaboration. “One of my strengths as a director/choreographer is to have everyone work together rather than as silos,” he says. “Seeing the piece blossom into something bigger than what any of us could have done alone is a real joy.”
And for Fleming, helming the world premiere production of “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre has proved no different. Created by Nolan Williams, Jr., and co-librettist Nikkole Salter, the musical explores the history of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses as experienced through the personal lens of Philadelphia’s Minton family.
“The production has been a living, breathing thing,” he says. “Everyone involved gave their most to the actualization of this project. And ultimately, I’m deeply in love with the story. It’s true and filled with grace, empathy and love and willingness to look at difficulty without fear.”
Now based in his native Kentucky, Fleming, 58, is artistic director of Actors Theatre of Louisville, but he’s no stranger to the D.C. scene. Past professional experiences include an exciting, formative stretch as director of programming at Arena Stage where he worked with esteemed playwrights Katori Hall and Karen Zacarías, helped bring alive “Dear Evan Hansen,” and learned about leadership from mentors including Arena’s artistic director Molly Smith.
Fleming recently shared some insights into what makes him tick artistically.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Were traditional African-American foods a big part of your upbringing?
ROBERT BARRY FLEMING: Yes and no. When we visited my mother’s family in D.C., we had macaroni and cheese, homemade pumpkin pie and coconut cake, all the food traditions that are resonant in “Grace.” But my mother didn’t cook the same as her mother. It was more like “here’s a Swanson TV dinner because I’m a PhD at the University of Kentucky and I need to be at a board meeting.”
It’s a nontraditional narrative. I know what it like to enjoy great ham as well the mixed vegetables in a frozen dinner.
BLADE: Is that unusual?
FLEMING: Black culture has been framed as one monolithic thing. In “Grace” there’s great diversity of experience with the characters and that’s part of the conflict and part of the beauty of what it means for them to come together.
It’s easy to talk about the polarization of the left and right or white and Black people. But what’s not often discussed is that dominant culture mores inform every system and relationship and that includes our own families of origin. These mores are sometimes embedded in historically marginalized communities in such deep and insidious ways that we’re often not aware.
And for queer people, heteronormativity can make us suspicious of other gay people.
BLADE: Can you share about your queer identity?
FLEMING: Sometimes it’s hard to separate early trauma from queer identity. For me, before healing and wellness happened, some early molestation was conflated with what it means to be queer. That’s why I’m so grateful to the arts, just the magical “as if” with therapeutic intervention, created the ability to have a radical perspective about the world and my place in it that needed imagination to get closer to the truth.
Being introduced the arts early is powerful. My mom was an arts lover and she had us at the Chinese opera, dance concerts, and puppet shows when we were young children. Those experiences informed how I understood the world.
BLADE: When did you really get into theater?
FLEMING: I come from a dance background intertwined with my period of life when I was a gymnast. I first formally studied dance at college but I’d been choreographing gymnastic routines since I was 12. My first acting job was at six years old at Kentucky State University where I played Travis in Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun. Living in that space at just six, I was getting it viscerally. That kind of experience allows you know in your core how to make a text come to life.
BLADE: Would you say the arts rescue you in some way?
FLEMING: Without question. When I think about the potentially self-destructive behaviors that were part of my internal oppression, I think how very lucky I was not have ended up a casualty. Through the arts and therapy, I’m privileged to have a different understanding of who I am in the world and to help others tell their stories.
Now I’m able to say, “Hey, if I survived that and ended up something of a light or facilitator who’s willing to be a radical fighter for justice, then that’s my life’s duty for whatever time I have left.”
Would you take a dream job if it meant nonstop surveillance?
New Mosaic play explores privacy as a commodity
‘Private’
Through April 17
Mosaic Theater
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St., N.E.
$20-$68
“Private” also streams from April 6 to 17. $40 for individuals and $70 for groups
Mosaictheater.org
In “Private,” a provocative new work now in production at Mosaic Theater, playwright Mona Pirnot portrays a not-too-distant future where privacy is no longer a right but a commodity – so much so that folks are buying privacy insurance to cover data leaks.
The deceptively straightforward plot unfolds without flourish when Corbin (Eric Berryman), a mid-level product engineer, is tapped for a life-changing promotion by his company’s CEO. But there’s a catch – said dream opportunity requires that he submit to nonstop surveillance at work and at home.
That same evening, Corbin shares what he perceives as good news with wife Georgia (Tẹmídayọ Amay), a frustrated musician eager to quit a tiresome day job. Incrementally, he reveals the advantages of what’s in store, leaving the lack of privacy bit until last. Georgia is initially pleased, then incredulous, and on hearing more, appalled.
The savvier and seemingly more decisive of the two, Georgia insists her husband negotiate the privacy aspects of the deal, making it clear that there are deal-breakers. For instance, the apartment cannot be monitored. The idea that technology allow strangers to know the intimacies of the couple’s sex life, or that she experiences dark days when she’s unable to drag herself out of bed is understandably unendurable to her.
Impeccably staged by Knud Adams, a New York-based director of artful new plays, the production gracefully melds naturalistic acting with more stylized design. Yet, these varying elements are never at odds. In 70 minutes without intermission, unstilted conversations, meaningful lengthy pauses, and penetrating monologues are delivered on a beautifully spare Tuscan yellow space lit by overhead fluorescent tubes (compliments of scenic designer Luciana Stecconi and lighting designer Masha Tsimring).
Whether displaying affection or battling, there’s a palpable chemistry between Berryman’s excellently assayed everyman Corbin and Amay’s sleekly dressed, occasionally snappish Georgia. Here, Amay, a non-binary actor who won a Helen Hayes Award in 2020 for their scene stealing turn as Gifty, a gangly teen in Round House’s production of Jocelyn Bioh’s “School Girls or, the African Mean Girls Play,” uses their rangy frame to convey seductive elegance and coiled resentment without entirely forsaking their delightfully quirky brand of humor.
Loathe to upset his wife yet eager to please her with the things like a bigger apartment (where the bedroom has its own door) and the luxury to exclusively pursue her passion — music — Corbin is unsure of his next move. At the same time, Georgia deems Corbin as soft because of his comparatively comfortable upbringing, and usually assumes he’ll do as she suggests.
And while Georgia freely stakes claim to all facets of her husband’s life, she enjoys an intimate friendship with likeable Jordan (Ben Katz), a freewheeling musician. When they meet up, she proffers unsolicited dating advice and increasingly uses him as a sounding board concerning her uneven relationship with Corbin. Yet, their bond is easy. Over drinks, they laugh as Jordan regales Georgia with stories from his livelier social life, specifically alluding to a recent trip to a gallery where the performance art involved a naked woman and a flagpole.
Several office scenes in which Corbin, and later Georgia, interact with Abbey (Sophie Schulman), the annoyingly perky self-described “eyes and ears” of Raina, the company’s monomynous start-up queen who hand-picked Corbin for promotion, change the couple’s dynamic. Without spoiling anything, let’s say the play makes a sharp turn from unemotional surveillance to intensely personal communication.
And suddenly, we, the audience, become the eavesdroppers.
GALA dance-theater piece tackles immigration
Gay performance artist debuts ‘English with an Accent’
‘English with an Accent’
April 1 (one night only)
GALA Theatre
3333 14th St., N.W.
$40
Galatheatre.org
When Venezuelan-born performance artist Migguel Anggelo immigrated to the states almost 17 years ago, he was frequently asked whether he spoke English. “I do, but with an accent” became his pat reply.
Grappling with a new language instantly became a part of his story. Acting and voice teachers advised him to lose the accent for a part in a show, but never for life. “Oh, I’ll have my accent forever, but I really can drop it when I need to,” he says breaking into a belle’s slow southern drawl followed by a whoop of laughter. “But it’s not easy.”
His latest show, aptly titled “English with an Accent,” references language but focuses mainly on the immigrant experience. Co-presented by Washington Performing Arts and GALA Hispanic Theatre for one night only on April 1 at GALA in Columbia Heights, the autobiographical hybrid dance-theater piece features Anggelo along with 10 international dancers selected for their talent and personal back stories in relation to migration.
Via phone from New York, the high-energy performer explains the genesis of his new work. The concept evolved during the darkest days of the pandemic when live performance was verboten. While working on what he thought would be his third album, he thought to himself, “If I change the order of the songs, this could be a compelling immigration story.”
“Immigrating is difficult. You leave a lot behind but you have to adapt,” he says. “When you first come to a country, they think of you as a worm or, more nicely, a caterpillar, but then when you succeed, suddenly you’re a butterfly. That’s a lot of what the show’s about.”
His music ranges from operatic to Latin mixed with tango to cumbia. At a little over an hour, the poignant yet funny piece has 13 songs (music and lyrics by Anggelo and Jaime Lozano), and when it’s not song, there’s lots of modern and contemporary movement. Its costumes subtly suggest anthropomorphized insects and the lighting design lends a cinematic affect.
Preternaturally busy, Anggelo’s varied vita boasts ballet, music, musical theater, painting, and Manhattan cabaret performances including his acclaimed gender-bending musical concert experience “LatinXoxo” in 2020. And now with “English with an Accent” he stretches himself further: “I’m doing a modern dance/ballet with song — we’re singing, dancing, and acting. Through my songs I tell the story, mine and the other caterpillars on stage.”
The last time Anggelo, 49, danced with an ensemble was 20 years ago during a Latin American tour of Broadway’s “Fame.” “I was a dancer before I was an actor and a singer. Still, I thought dancing like this again would kill me. Instead, I’m killing it.”
Growing up on the family farm in Venezuela, if Anggelo wanted milk, he looked for the cow.
“I was kind of like Heidi, the girl of the Alps, and very innocent. But I always knew what I was that I liked boys,” he continues. “I never had a good relationship with my father. He was very macho. Sometimes I’d describe a guy as beautiful and I’d be sent to my room without dinner. I never quite understood what I did wrong. But fortunately, his mother who now lives in Miami with his twin sister, supported him in all things, including boys.
His immigration journey began in earnest when he left Venezuela. “I’d been in Germany studying opera, and returned to find Hugo Chávez running the country. Friends told me he was a man of the people and that all would be well. Of course, that proved wrong. And his successor Madura is even worse. It’s a disaster.”
So Anggelo packed his bags and headed to Miami where he connected with an artists’ lawyer who helped him to obtain an 0-1 Visa for people with special talents in the arts, athletics, and sciences. Scrambling to find work and learning English by watching “The Golden Girls,” he adjusted to American life.
Now he lives in New York with his husband, event designer David Stark. He loves the city, and in fact, there’s a nod to Gotham in his show – a line from one of the songs reads, “I love to listen to the subway hum and watch the rats play with the trash.” Another song hilariously relates closer to D.C. It’s titled “Fat White House Clown.”
In 2020, Anggelo became a U.S. citizen. “It hasn’t been easy, but others have it much harder,” he says, empathizing with people who prefer to be illegal in America rather than hungry in their native country. “Immigrants are brave people.”
D.C.’s spring theater scene feels like the before times
A renewed sense of excitement and embarrassment of stage riches
With such a broad selection of live theater on offer this spring, it almost feels like the before times. Well, almost. Masks and proof of vaccination are still required at DMV venues, but there’s also a renewed feeling that productions will complete their runs. Here’s a smattering of some plays and musicals blossoming around town.
Through March 27, Washington Stage Guild presents George Bernard Shaw’s classic “Mrs. Warren’s Profession,” the story of a mother and daughter who sharply disagree on aspects of morality and business. When Shaw’s play premiered in 1905, it was considered scandalous for its candid discussion of the hypocrisy surrounding prostitution. Michael Rothhaar directs. Stageguild.org
Arena Stage brings a little con-artistry to its campus this spring with “Catch Me If You Can” (through April 17). First a book, then a Leonardo DiCaprio film, and lastly a Broadway musical with a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and libretto by Terrence McNally, the late great out playwright who died from COVID-19 early in the pandemic, the show is about Abagnale Jr. who “posed as an airline pilot, a lawyer and a doctor — and then escaped police custody, all before he turned 22.” Arena’s out artistic director Molly Smith directs. Arenastage.org
In Arlington, Signature Theatre presents “She Loves Me” (through April 24), a romantic musical comedy by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, the creators of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Set in a 1930s perfumery, it’s the story of quarrelsome co-workers who don’t realize each is the other’s besotted secret pen pal.
Helmed by Signature’s out artistic director Matthew Gardiner, the promising production brings together musical director Jon Kalbfleisch, choreographer Kelly Crandall d’Amboise, set designer Lee Savage, and a terrific cast that includes, among many others, Helen Hayes Award-winning actors Bobby Smith and Maria Rizzo. Sig-theatre.org
Ford’s Theatre dives into spring with “Grace” (March 19-May 14). A world premiere musical by D.C. composer Nolan Williams, Jr., “Grace” celebrates African-American tradition as experienced through a day in the life of a Philadelphia family who come together to mourn the loss of their matriarch and deal with the future of their family restaurant in a changing neighborhood. Staged by out director and choreography Robert Barry Fleming. Fords.org
Celebrated non-binary actor and queer activist Temídayo Amay plays opposite New York actor Eric Berryman in Mona Pirnot’s play “Private” (March 23 – April 17) at Mosaic Theater Company. What once might be deemed a far-fetched plot now sounds more than feasible: “Set in the not-too-distant future, Corbin has just been offered his dream job at an industry leading technology company. But there’s a catch. The terms of his employment stipulate that Corbin and his wife Georgia must both agree to round-the-clock monitoring and audio surveillance by Corbin’s potential employer.” Knud Adams directs.
Also upcoming at Mosaic, it’s young playwright Benjamin Benne’s queer romantic comedy “In His Hands” (June 22 – July 17). Directed by out director José Carrasquillo, it’s the story of video game wizard and aspiring Lutheran pastor Daniel (Michael J. Mainwariing), who develops feelings for Christian (Josh Adams), but as the pair explore relationship possibilities, voices from Christian’s past threaten to put the kibosh on shared feelings. Mosaictheater.org
Keegan Theatre presents the regional premiere of Dipika Guha’s “Yoga Play” (March 26-April 23), a sharp comedy in which fat shaming, enlightenment, and commerce collide. Keegan’s dynamic artistic director Susan Marie Rhea directs. Keegantheatre.com
At Shakespeare Theatre Company, Arin Arbus is directing a modern-dress take on “The Merchant of Venice” (March 22-April 17). The Bard’s exploration of prejudice and mercy features renowned African-American actor John Douglas Thompson making his STC debut as Shylock, the eponymous moneylender.
Following “Merchant,” it’s gay playwright Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece “Our Town” (May 12 – June 11), a poignant portrayal of shared human experience set in turn-of-the-century smalltown Grover’s Corners, N.H. Staged by out director Alan Paul, the production –rescheduled from February to May due to COVID – features a truly stunning array of local talent including out actors Sarah Marshall, Tom Story, and Holly Twyford. Shakespearetheatre.org
In April, Round House Theatre launches the National Capital New Play Festival, an annual event celebrating new work by some of the country’s leading playwrights and newer voices. Included among the premieres is playwright Charly Evon Simpson’s “it’s not a trip it’s a journey” (April 5-May 8). Four exceedingly disparate girlfriends leave behind New York City and their cell phones for an eye-opening road trip to the Grand Canyon. Nicole A. Watson directs.
Another festival offering is Tim J. Lord’s “We declare you a terrorist…” (April 7-May 8), a taut thriller inspired by Moscow’s real life 2002 Dubrovka Theater crisis in which Chechen rebels took hundreds hostage with deadly results. Ryan Rilett and Jared Mezzocchi co-direct. Roundhousetheatre.org
In Tysons, 1st Stage presents Lisa B. Thompson’s “The Mamalogues” (April 21-May 8), a satirical comedy about three friends who share the joys, challenges, and anxieties of being middle class single Black mothers in predominantly white suburbs. Angelisa Gillyard directs. 1ststage.org
Olney Theatre presents “Black Parade: A Drag Show Tribute to the Black Icons in Music” (April 29). For one night only, queens of color take the stage for some “fabulous strutting, lip-synching and dancing.”
In May, Olney presents “The Joy That Carries You” (May 11-June 12), a drama about an interracial couple in crisis by local playwriting team Awa Sal Secka and Dani Stoller Olney’s out artistic director Jason Loewith and Kevin McAllister co-direct.
And in June, Olney’s mainstage goes to River City with Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” (June 17-July 24), the Broadway hit about a con-artist whose best scam involves posing as a boys’ band organizer in smalltown America. Olney’s revolutionary production is performed in American Sign Language and English is staged by Michael Baron and Sandra Mae Frank and features terrific actor James Caverly who is deaf as confidence man, Professor Harold Hill. Olneytheatre.org
Studio Theatre turns the witchy history of Salem Village on its ear with the world premiere of Kimberly Belflower’s “John Proctor Is the Villain” (April 17-June 6). In present day rural Georgia, high schoolers are reading “The Crucible.” But the assignment becomes all too relevant when scandal rocks their town. Marti Lyons directs. Studiotheatre.org
At Theater J, spring brings “Nathan the Wise” (March 16-April 10). Here’s the gist of the play: In 12th century Jerusalem, Jews, Christians, and Muslims live side by side in peace. But when tensions inevitably rise, the ruling sultan asks which religion is most beloved by God. Jewish merchant Nathan attempts to answer the question. Adapted by Michael Bloom, Gotthold Ephraim Lessing’s 18th century fable is filled with mistaken identities, foiled romances, and relationships across cultural and religious divides. Theater J’s out artistic director Adam Immerwahr directs.
And next up, it’s “Fires in the Mirror: Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and Other Identities” (June 9–July 3). Conceived, written, and originally performed remarkably by Anna Deavere Smith, the documentary play time travels back to August 1991 when Brooklyn’s racially divided Crown Heights neighborhood erupted into riots after a Black child was killed by a car in a prominent Orthodox rabbi’s motorcade and a white Jewish scholar was killed in retaliation. The work uses verbatim testimony from individuals throughout the diverse community. January LaVoy is the sole actor (she plays 25+ characters) and she is co-directing with Adam Immerwahr. Theaterj.org
