Cherry: Moodio 54
Party at Soundcheck featured DJ Joe Gauthreaux
The 25th anniversary of Cherry Weekend, a series of parties produced by the Cherry Fund that raise money for HIV/AIDS and mental health services, continued on Saturday with a “Moodio 54 – Birthday LXV” event at Soundcheck. DJ Joe Gauthreaux provided the music.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: LGBTQ Ukrainian refugee fundraiser
Event at Number Nine raised $50,000 for ORAM
The Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation Inc. hosted a fundraising event for LGBTQ refugees from Ukraine on Saturday, April 2 at Number Nine. Local drag legend Banaka was the emcee and there were performances by KC B Yoncé and Carlos Cello.
The event raised $50,000 for ORAM: Organization for Refuge, Asylum & Migration.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Coming Out Party
Impulse DC, Flux DC hold event for Transgender Day of Visibility
Impulse DC, Flux DC and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs held a ‘Coming Out Party’ for Transgender Day of Visibility at Sachi Nightclub on Thursday, March 31.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: As You Are
New Capitol Hill LGBTQ venue open for business
D.C.’s newest LGBTQ venue As You Are is open to patrons for its first Saturday night on March 26 following a soft opening on March 22. As You Are features a dining area, a dance floor and an art-filled lounge area and is located at 500 8th St., S.E.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
