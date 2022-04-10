Connect with us

Cherry: Moodio 54

Party at Soundcheck featured DJ Joe Gauthreaux

Dancers perform at Cherry's 'Moodio 54.' (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 25th anniversary of Cherry Weekend, a series of parties produced by the Cherry Fund that raise money for HIV/AIDS and mental health services, continued on Saturday with a “Moodio 54 – Birthday LXV” event at Soundcheck. DJ Joe Gauthreaux provided the music.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: LGBTQ Ukrainian refugee fundraiser

Event at Number Nine raised $50,000 for ORAM

April 2, 2022

By

Matthew Siegal displays a check for $50,000 for ORAM at a fundraiser for LGBTQ Ukrainian refugees at Number Nine on Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation Inc. hosted a fundraising event for LGBTQ refugees from Ukraine on Saturday, April 2 at Number Nine. Local drag legend Banaka was the emcee and there were performances by KC B Yoncé and Carlos Cello.

The event raised $50,000 for ORAM: Organization for Refuge, Asylum & Migration.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Coming Out Party

Impulse DC, Flux DC hold event for Transgender Day of Visibility

April 1, 2022

By

Coming Out Party at Sachi Nightclub. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Impulse DC, Flux DC and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs held a ‘Coming Out Party’ for Transgender Day of Visibility at Sachi Nightclub on Thursday, March 31.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: As You Are

New Capitol Hill LGBTQ venue open for business

March 27, 2022

By

Owners Jo McDaniel and Rachel Pike at As You Are on Saturday, March 26. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

D.C.’s newest LGBTQ venue As You Are is open to patrons for its first Saturday night on March 26 following a soft opening on March 22. As You Are features a dining area, a dance floor and an art-filled lounge area and is located at 500 8th St., S.E.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

