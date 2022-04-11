Virginia
New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel
Family offers $5,000 reward for tip leading to Shaun Spaulding’s whereabouts
An investigation by Arlington County, Va., police into a gay man who initially was reported missing and last seen on March 15 by his roommate at his residence in Arlington was seen again on March 17 at a Northeast D.C. hotel but remains missing, according to an Arlington police spokesperson.
News that Shaun M. Spaulding, 39, was seen at the Homewood Suites Hotel at 501 New York Ave., N.E. on March 17 was first reported by his family in a flier posted on Facebook. The family’s posted message also announces the family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Spaulding’s whereabouts.
In addition, the new flier released by the family includes more recent photos of Spaulding than the photo released in the earlier announcement by the family and police.
The hotel’s website lists its full name as the Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington, D.C. NoMa hotel, referring to its location in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood near Union Station and the recently opened Union Market gourmet food and retail center.
Arlington police spokesperson Ashley Savage told the Washington Blade the Arlington Police Department has shared information about Spaulding’s disappearance with D.C. police.
“During the course of the missing person investigation, detectives confirmed he was last seen on New York Avenue in Northeast D.C. on March 17,” Savage said.
Neither Arlington police nor the family has disclosed who it was who saw Spaulding at the hotel. Savage has said police do not release specific details of an ongoing investigation.
Family members have posted on Facebook that Spaulding was a regular user of Grindr, and they were concerned his disappearance could be related to someone he met on that site.
The Arlington police missing person announcement describes Spaulding as a white male, five feet, seven inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. The announcement says his last known address is 1400 South Joyce Street in Arlington, which is one of three large apartment buildings known as the River House Apartments in the Pentagon City neighborhood.
“Mr. Spaulding suffers from medical health conditions requiring him to take medications, which he is not taking,” the police announcement says.
The flier released by Spaulding’s family this past weekend says Spaulding also goes by the name Mike or Conrad.
Arlington police are asking anyone with information about Spaulding’s whereabouts to contact Detective Rosa Ortiz at 703-228-7402 or at [email protected]. Information may also be provided through the Arlington Police Department tip Line at 703-228-4180.
Virginia
Va. lawmakers leave LGBTQ students in precarious position
‘Politicizing and censoring our nation’s history’
Legislation proposed during the Virginia General Assembly’s 60-day session has angered LGBTQ activists in the state as they say it will bar self-expression in schools and uphold troublesome relics of past homophobic legislation.
A bill giving parents the power to review sexually explicit content before it is taught in the classroom was passed by both chambers of the General Assembly and is likely to be signed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Officially listed as SB 656, it also requires educators to provide alternatives to instructional material and related academic activities that include sexually explicit content.
The bill, spearheaded by Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, is in line with Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign during which he promised to give parents a more involved role in determining their children’s curriculum.
“This administration has made it a priority to enact classroom censorship, politicizing and censoring our nation’s history and the lived experience of marginalized communities,” said Breanna Diaz, policy and advocacy counsel at American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia. ACLU of Virginia is a private non-profit organization that advocates for LGBTQ individuals in the commonwealth through public education, litigation, and advocacy.
“[This bill], arguably, is going to erase LGBTQ history and LGBTQ figures and movement leaders from the classroom,” she said.
Although lawmakers proposed the bill with one of the goals being to facilitate curricula lucidity between schools and parents, various local school divisions already had systems in place that kept parents aware of any controversial content that would be discussed in classes.
“Parents always get copies of the reading lists that their children are expected to go through,” said Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, in a February interview with the Virginia Mercury.
The goal of the bill, activists say, is to remove literature from the classroom that explicitly discusses race and sexuality and thwarts students’ and teachers’ ability to express their identities.
“SB 656 is duplicative and redundant and adds an additional layer of labor on educators to avoid confusion and possibly getting in trouble for doing their job and teaching everything,” said Diaz. “They might have to develop multiple curricula, or just outright remove entire books, lessons, and studies.”
The General Assembly also struck down legislation that would have given voters a chance to decide on whether to overturn a now-defunct provision in the commonwealth that bans same-sex marriage.
The Marshall-Newman Amendment — approved in 2006 — defines marriage as between a man and a woman, and anti-LGBTQ groups argued that repealing the bill would help legalize polygamy and child marriage in the state.
“It is defunct, discriminatory, bigoted, and it has no place in our constitution,” said Narissa Rahaman, executive director of Equality Virginia. “Marriage equality is the law of the land,” she said.
Gov. Youngkin has opposed marriage equality. He, however, has also stressed that it is “legally acceptable” in Virginia and he would “support that” as governor, the Washington Blade reported in January.
Activists in other states, such as Texas, are also pushing to amend parts of the constitutions that clutch onto homophobic relics of history in legislation.
These efforts have been in vain as the Texas Legislature failed to repeal a homophobic law that has been unenforceable since 2003, The Guardian reported in 2019.
“That bad example in Texas is what we’re seeing play out in Virginia,” said Diaz.
Virginia
AHF opens clinic in Falls Church
Center offers ‘state-of-the-art HIV/AIDS medical care and services’
About 50 people attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) clinic in Falls Church, Va., on Thursday, March 10. The health center offers “state-of-the-art HIV/AIDS medical care and services to patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay,” according to an AHF statement.
Speakers at the ceremony included AHF Regional Director Michel McVicker, AHF Vice President Donna Tempesta, Virginia Department of Health Deputy Director Elaine Martin, D.C. Department of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis, STD, Tuberculosis Administration (HAHSTA) Senior Director Clover Barnes, NOVA Salud Executive Director Hugo Delgado and Falls Church Healthcare Center AHF Medical Director Dr. Danbi Martinez.
“Today is an important day in HIV,” McVicker told the crowd. “It is National Women and Girls HIV and AIDS Awareness Day. There are over 30 million people worldwide that are living with HIV and more than half of those are women and girls. We chose this day deliberately because we wanted to draw attention to the disparities that exist because of institutional sexism, racism and homophobia. These are the things that drive the epidemic that have allowed HIV to persist for decades despite the fact that we have science and medicine and resources to bring it to an end.”
“In 1987, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation founders made a commitment to provide quality compassionate care to anyone affected by the HIV virus,” the center’s medical director Dr. Martinez said. “I am here today to announce that we want to continue that commitment here in the state of Virginia. I believe that we can make a positive impact in people’s lives and that we will fulfill a need here.”
The Falls Church facility located at 2946 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Suite 4B is the first AHF clinic in Virginia, though is now the fifth center open to clients in the DMV. Other AHF centers in the area include two centers in Washington, D.C.: the Blair Underwood Healthcare Center and Pharmacy at 2141 K St., N.W., Suite 707 and the Capitol Hill Healthcare Center at 650 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 310; as well as two centers in Maryland: the Temple Hills Healthcare Center, 4302 St. Barnabas Rd., Suite D and the Wellness Center, 11 E. Lexington St., Suite 100 in Baltimore.
Virginia
Fairfax school shuts down anti-LGBTQ Instagram account
Student group says platform ‘outed, attacked’ students
The principal at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Va., announced on Tuesday that the school’s cybersecurity team shut down an Instagram account created by one of the school’s students who used it to “harass and bully” LGBTQ students at the school.
The announcement by Principal Daniel W. Smith came hours after the Pride Liberation Project, an LGBTQ group operated by students in the Fairfax County Public Schools, issued a press release reporting that the Instagram site appeared one day earlier on March 7.
“On Monday, an Instagram account emerged that outed, attacked, and used slurs against LGBTQIA+ students at Lake Braddock Secondary School,” according to Pride Liberation Project’s press release. “Although the account has since been removed, it has – and continues to – foster an unsafe school environment for LGBTQIA+ students,” the group said.
“We were able to work with our cybersecurity team to have the account shut down and we have identified the student responsible,” said Smith said in a letter to the Lake Braddock Middle School community. “Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the Fairfax Public Schools Students Rights and Responsibilities,” he wrote.
“I am deeply troubled that any student at Lake Braddock feels that this is acceptable behavior,” Smith said in his letter. “This is not the kind of school community we seek to cultivate. Our shared vision at Lake Braddock emphasizes our commitment to developing students’ understanding of self and community with a focus on responsibility, service, empathy, social-emotional learning, equity, and inclusion,” Smith stated.
The school’s website says it enrolls students from grades 7 through 12.
The Pride Liberation Project released several screenshots taken by its members of the Instagram account. One of the screenshots appears to show the site’s home page, which identifies itself as “lbsshomos” and “Comedian.”
“The official Instagram page for homos at lbss [Lake Braddock Secondary School],” a message on the site says. “Owned and operated by the Lake Braddock Gimmick Association,” the message continues. “Pronouns: Attack/Helicopter,” it says.
Another screenshot released by Pride Liberation Project includes photos of three young people that the group says are Lake Braddock students appearing to be walking inside the school. The group blacked out the students’ faces, saying it did so to protect their anonymity.
“Given that this harassment coincided with a rise in anti-Queer policies across the country, it is imperative that FCPS leadership take strong action immediately,” the group says in its press release.
Principal Smith did not disclose the name of the student identified as the one who created the Instagram account or what specific action the school will take against the student.
“Every student at Lake Braddock has the right to feel safe and respected,” he said in his letter. “I am meeting with members of our LGBTQIA+ student groups this week to listen, learn, and continue the dialogue around their experiences in our school community.”
