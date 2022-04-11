New information on missing gay man leads to D.C. hotel

An investigation by Arlington County, Va., police into a gay man who initially was reported missing and last seen on March 15 by his roommate at his residence in Arlington was seen again on March 17 at a Northeast D.C. hotel but remains missing, according to an Arlington police spokesperson.

News that Shaun M. Spaulding, 39, was seen at the Homewood Suites Hotel at 501 New York Ave., N.E. on March 17 was first reported by his family in a flier posted on Facebook. The family’s posted message also announces the family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Spaulding’s whereabouts.

In addition, the new flier released by the family includes more recent photos of Spaulding than the photo released in the earlier announcement by the family and police.

The hotel’s website lists its full name as the Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington, D.C. NoMa hotel, referring to its location in D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood near Union Station and the recently opened Union Market gourmet food and retail center.

Arlington police spokesperson Ashley Savage told the Washington Blade the Arlington Police Department has shared information about Spaulding’s disappearance with D.C. police.

“During the course of the missing person investigation, detectives confirmed he was last seen on New York Avenue in Northeast D.C. on March 17,” Savage said.

Neither Arlington police nor the family has disclosed who it was who saw Spaulding at the hotel. Savage has said police do not release specific details of an ongoing investigation.

Family members have posted on Facebook that Spaulding was a regular user of Grindr, and they were concerned his disappearance could be related to someone he met on that site.

The Arlington police missing person announcement describes Spaulding as a white male, five feet, seven inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. The announcement says his last known address is 1400 South Joyce Street in Arlington, which is one of three large apartment buildings known as the River House Apartments in the Pentagon City neighborhood.

“Mr. Spaulding suffers from medical health conditions requiring him to take medications, which he is not taking,” the police announcement says.

The flier released by Spaulding’s family this past weekend says Spaulding also goes by the name Mike or Conrad.

Arlington police are asking anyone with information about Spaulding’s whereabouts to contact Detective Rosa Ortiz at 703-228-7402 or at [email protected]. Information may also be provided through the Arlington Police Department tip Line at 703-228-4180.