Author’s life a winding path of queerness, art, pride and disability lineage
Fink explores familial exclusion in new book
When Jennifer Natalya Fink, 55, an English professor and director of the Disabilities Studies program at Georgetown University, was growing up, her grandfather’s house overflowed with his extended family – from aunts to second cousins.
“Though my gruff grandfather argued with everyone,” Fink, who is queer and Jewish, writes in her new book “All Our Families: Disability Lineage and the Future of Kinship,” “his household included far-flung family members in his ever-expanding mishpacha–Yiddish for family, extended family, and that aunt who’s really just your mother’s best friend.”
Yet one family member wasn’t welcome there, Fink, who is married to a Korean-American, gender nonconforming spouse, told the Blade in an interview. She never saw her first cousin, Cousin XY, (her grandfather’s grandson) at family gatherings.
As a child, Fink knew that she had a cousin who no one mentioned. A geneticist’s daughter, she named her “lost” cousin “Cousin XY.”
“My grandfather had an expanded idea of family,” Fink said, “But Cousin XY had Down syndrome.”
Fink’s grandfather was a doctor. His mishpacha included vulnerable people who were unable to provide for themselves. But “there wasn’t room for someone with an extra chromosome,” Fink said, “he said my aunt and uncle should ‘give away’ their child with Down Syndrome.”
There was so much shame around disability when Cousin XY was born, Fink said. “It was like how it was for me growing up queer in the 1970s and 1980s,” she said. “No one talked about it then. The stories of queer people were erased.”
Her grandfather’s vision of family had “one limit,” Fink said. “It didn’t include disability.”
After he was born, Cousin XY was taken from his parents. At first, a nurse cared for him. Then, he was institutionalized.
“Cousin XY’s story was erased,” Fink said. “He wasn’t even given a name.”
The 1970s was the “tail end” of the mass institutionalization of disabled people, Fink said.
Institutionalization of people with disabilities is much less common now. “Yet disabled people are still often being culturally and psychologically delineated from our idea of family,” Fink said.
Nearly one in five people has a disability, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. So, it’s not surprising that Fink’s family (like many families) has had more than one disabled person in its history.
Fink’s grandmother Adina was extremely hard of hearing. “Yet, we never talked about her deafness,” Fink said. “She took no pride in her disability.”
Just as, until recently, many families erased the stories of their LGBTQ mother, fathers, husbands, wives, children, grandmas, grandpas – “guncles,” families still erase disabled people from their family history.
Fink, born in Washington, D.C., grew up in Ithaca, N.Y. “Growing up, I felt like I was the only queer person in the universe,” Fink said, “being queer wasn’t considered to be ‘normal.’”
Many families have at least one family member who is LGBTQ. Fink’s parents were loving and liberal. But, when she was young, “it was as if there had never ever been a queer person in my family,” Fink said. “It felt like being cut off from my family’s story.”
Now, Fink’s parents are supportive of her sexual orientation.
In this era of LGBTQ pride, being queer is more often seen not as “abnormal” or “traumatic” but as a “normal” part of being human.
This hasn’t been the case for disabled people, Fink said.
The stigma and shame around disability became up close and personal for Fink when her daughter Nadia Sohn Fink, now 15, was two-and-a-half-years old.
Then, Fink learned that Nadia was autistic. Fink was gobsmacked.
Nadia, who is biracial, was an intelligent, playful child. Now Nadia is a bright teen who writes stories and poetry.
“It felt traumatic to get this paper saying Nadia is autistic,” Fink said, “as if we were being cut off from what is normal.”
Fink, who isn’t disabled, had internalized society’s perceptions of disability. She’d imbibed the ableist Kool Aid: the idea that disability is shameful – that disabled people should be feared, patronized and/or shunned.
To deal with her daughter’s autism diagnosis, Fink leaned into her experience of being queer.
“Because I’m queer, I’m used to being an outsider,” she said, “I drew on what I know of homophobia. On what it’s like to be excluded – to be considered abnormal – not a part of the family.”
Fink is an introvert. “If I weren’t queer, I’d never have gone into a bar,” she joked.
But connecting with other LGBTQ people had made her feel pride in herself. Her queer connection made her feel part of a chosen family and think about her family of origin’s stories.
She and Nadia connected with other autistic people and their families. Fink came to think of being disabled not as something to be ashamed of, but as a normal part of being human.
Fink began to look into her family’s disability history. She found that Rhona (now deceased), another cousin in the United Kingdom, had Down Syndrome. Rhona, Fink discovered, led a happy, fulfilled life.
“Rhona lived with her family through her childhood,” Fink said, “her mother started a progressive care center where Rhona lived the rest of her life.”
There’s a parallel between families being out and proud about their queer and disability history, Fink said.
“Reclaiming your family’s disability stories will change how you think about disability,” Fink said.
Take her hard-of-hearing grandmother. Fink now looks on her grandmother’s disability with pride. “She didn’t transcend her disability,” Fink said, “but because she was hard-of-hearing, my grandmother had to pay attention. She was a great listener.”
Fink’s daughter Nadia feels pride in her disabled ancestors. “Disability lineage empowers me,” Nadia emailed the Blade, “To know my people were always there. To know I have a people.”
Creativity runs in the Fink family. Like her daughter, Fink is a writer. She was the winner of the Dana Award for the novel and of the Catherine Doctorow Prize for Fiction.
“I write experimental fiction,” said Fink who was a Lambda Literary Award finalist for her 2018 novel “Bhopal Dance.”
“Bhopal Dance” “focuses on disaster, activism, white savior complex, and queer world making,” Corinne Manning wrote in the “Lambda Literary Review. “The book is an astonishing sun-posed magnifying glass on our radical failures and desires.”
In 1988, Fink graduated from Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in a self-designed major in feminist performance art. She earned an M.F.A. in performance from the Art Institute of Chicago in 1990 and a Ph.D. in performance studies from New York University in 1997.
For a time, Fink was based in New York City, where she supervised art teachers in public schools. She noticed that often there were no books, and that the students were frequently alienated from books.
But “the kids loved to draw, paint, cartoon, etc.,” Fink said, “I learn best through making. So did these kids.”
To promote youth literacy, Fink was one of the founders of the (now defunct) Gorilla Press.
Fink’s life has been a winding path of queerness, art, pride and disability lineage. She wears her grandmother’s ring to honor her disability ancestors.
You can’t help but think that her grandmother would be proud.
Haters should read this new book
‘Conversations with People Who Hate Me’ could help build bridges
‘Conversations with People Who Hate Me’
By Dylan Marron
c.2022, Atria
$27/272 pages
Sometimes, it just makes you feel gruff.
Seriously, the Internet should be the G.O.A.T. invention. It should be a place to connect with friends and share laughs, a safe place to go when you want to be yourself. It should be a place to tell your story, free of danger and full of truth. Nobody should butt heads online, or be victim of a bullygoat. Instead, as in “Conversations with People Who Hate Me” by Dylan Marron, we gotta deal with the trolls.
The fact that Marron had a “HATE FOLDER” in his email should speak volumes.
As a gay man and a writer-performer, he expected a certain amount of negativity online; that’s the nature of the Internet. But as a creative employee of Seriously.TV, the emailed hate, death threats, and homophobia just got to be too much.
Before his job at Seriously.TV, he’d acted, reported, waited tables, and cultivated a “prompt” that served him well. “What am I going to do about it?” is what he asked himself every time he was faced with something that bothered him and this time, the answer was a series of conversations with haters who’d commented.
He began to mine the HATE FOLDER for people to talk with.
The first was a guy Marron calls “Josh,” a decent guy who was a lot like Marron. Their conversation, done remotely, was a hit with fans and it gained Marron a lot of “points.” In a small way, it gained him a friend, since he and Josh came to an understanding. Marron was happy with that, and with subsequent “Conversations.”
But after he quit his job at Seriously.TV to go it alone, he found himself at an impasse.
The old way of doing his conversations needed to expand to include a wider angle and different guests. Marron imagined himself bringing together hater and target on bigger subjects. He’d learn more about people – and in the process, he’d learn more about himself.
The lesson was underscored a few Sundays ago: something huge happens, something loud, and everybody’s got an opinion. “Conversations with People Who Hate Me” helps show that we can talk civilly about issues without insults.
But will haters – the people who presumably need this book – be willing to read it?
Surprisingly, on one side of this book, author Dylan Marron shows that that’s entirely possible: once he approached his interviewees, many people who hid behind the ‘net rued their actions and words. Granted, the haters he hosted were highly, carefully curated, but Marron’s approach shows hope.
The other side of the book is the one that teaches tolerance and a sort of Zen approach when you’re the target of a troll. Haters gonna hate, as they say, but with enormous grace and thoughtfulness, Marron offers better ways to perceive it.
Readers looking for another way to invite open dialogue, and those who are aghast at spewing commenters on social media will love this book. If you want to do better, “Conversations with People Who Hate Me” could help make happy bridges.
‘Truly, Madly’ full of dish, glam, and eccentricities
Exploring the fiery romance of Olivier and Vivien Leigh
‘Truly, Madly’
By Stephen Galloway
c.2022, Grand Central Publishing
$30/406 pages
“Real passion — I’ve only seen it that once,” actress Jill Esmond told her son Tarquin. “If you are ever hit by it, God help you.”
Esmond, the first wife of actor Laurence Olivier, was speaking of the fiery romance of Olivier and the actress Vivien Leigh.
Decades before paparazzi trailed the tempestuous trysts of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, there was the love-struck coupling of Hollywood royalty Olivier and Leigh.
You might think love and passion are only dramatic in Shakespeare or movies from Hollywood’s Golden Age. But “Truly, Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier, and the Romance of the Century” by Stephen Galloway, former executive editor of The Hollywood Reporter, tells a story as steamy and spellbinding as any of Will’s tales or Tinseltown’s plots.
Much has been written about Olivier, who lived from 1907 to 1989, and Leigh, who died in 1967 at age 53, – from Donald Spoto’s superb 1992 biography of Olivier to Alan Strachan’s engaging Leigh bio “Dark Star.” Olivier wrote two memoirs “Confessions of an Actor” and “On Acting.”
Yet Galloway, now dean of Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, provides a fresh take on this well-trod ground.
It’s tempting to view Olivier and Leigh as Tinseltown mavens who had it all. But Galloway makes it clear that there was much pain in the midst of the glittering surface of their relationship.
Olivier, born in Dorking, Surrey, England, was renowned for his work on stage and screen. “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Entertainer” were among his many acclaimed productions in the theater. He received numerous honors, including a Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Hamlet.” In 1947, he was knighted.
Leigh was born in India. After studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, she married Leigh Holman. She took her stage name “Leigh” from him. Leigh and Holman had a daughter named Suzanne.
Leigh is remembered most for her portrayal of Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone with the Wind” and her performance as Blanche DuBois in “A Streetcar Named Desire.” She won the best actress Oscar for both movies.
Olivier became transfixed by Leigh when he saw her perform on stage in 1935. For two years, “Day in and day out, they would sneak off the set of their new movie,” Galloway writes, “or sit lost amid a swirl of dreams, real-life versions of the lovers they would later play, Romeo and Juliet.”
In 1937, Olivier and Leigh ran away together, though they were both married to other people. The couple carried out their affair at a time when divorce wasn’t common. Then, Hollywood wanted its stars’ extra-marital liaisons to be kept secret.
After Esmond and Holman divorced them, Olivier and Leigh got married in 1940.
Katharine Hepburn was the maid of honor and writer Garson Kanin was the best man at their wedding. Kanin’s account of the nuptials (Hepburn says she’s a “prude” – the newlyweds talk is too “racy” for her) is laugh-out-loud funny.
“Truly, Madly” is full of dish, glam and eccentricities. Celebs from Noel Coward to Marilyn Monroe appear. Along with a lemur named Tony. Olivier gives Tony to Esmond to cheer her up when their marriage is on the rocks.
Galloway doesn’t shy from or overly emphasize speculations about sexuality. Friends talk of Esmond having “liaisons” with women. Despite Olivier’s denials, Spoto and others claim that Olivier had affairs with Danny Kaye and Noel Coward.
Though they adored each other, Olivier and Leigh’s marriage wasn’t a Coward cocktail party.
Leigh had bipolar disorder. At that time, there wasn’t the treatment for this condition that there is today, and there was much stigma around mental illness. It’s easy to romanticize or sensationalize mental illness. By talking with Kay Redford Jamison and other mental health experts, Galloway avoids these pitfalls.
A friend visited Olivier shortly before he died, Galloway reports. Olivier was watching Leigh in one of her movies. “This, this was love,” Olivier told his friend.
“Truly, Madly” is a fab read. Warning: have a handkerchief in hand.
Celebrating and understanding Ballroom culture
Book explores fearlessness in reinventing oneself in front of a crowd
“And the Category Is”
By Ricky Tucker
c.2021, Beacon Press $25.95 248 pages
You love Bette Davis.
Always have, always will. Ever since Madonna vowed that she did, too, you’ve voiced your passion while you Vogued, white-gloved hands splayed, slap the floor, frame, pose, pose, pose. It’s not “All About Eve” this time; it’s all about you when you dance like that. And in the new book “And the Category Is…” by Ricky Tucker, you know where you do it.
The culture known as Ballroom is a little hard to define.
It’s not a single song, although you can’t have Ballroom without music. It’s not one specific place; you can attend Ballroom classes in many places and dance wherever there’s a Ball. Ballroom is “a freedom, a fearlessness… in deconstructing and reinventing oneself in front of a crowd.” And it’s “a thriving arts-based culture founded over a century ago by LGBTQ African-American and Latinx people of Harlem.”
“In so many ways, house-Ballroom culture is… the invisible creating visibility for themselves,” says Tucker.
In his eyes, Ballroom is “smart, innovative, loving, and funny.” At its very basic, it’s pageantry, masquerade, and glitz, and awards are given in various categories that exhibit “realness.” Hand-movements are graded, as are spins, dips, and the way one walks; what you wear is as important as how you dance. And yes, taking a Ballroom class is better than making a fool of yourself and bringing shame to your House. That, by the way, could be a literal home led by a house mother or father and a multi-member, created family for anyone who might need one.
Ballroom gives trans and gay people a safe place to be themselves and maybe win a trophy for it. It also offers Black dancers a chance to unite “under one cause: freedom” and to display “a powerful performative act of defiance” toward rich, straight, white cis people – even though there are many cis people who are Ballroom fans.
There are two ways of approaching “And the Category Is…”: one, if you’re a Ballroom follower or participant. Another, if you’re not.
Aficionados of Ballroom will devour every page of this personal memoir-mixed-with-cultural-history. They’ll love author Ricky Tucker’s breathlessly told tale of finding Ballroom, and himself in it; his experiences in learning how to dance properly; and the sense of insider that he lends overall. Readers will also enjoy Tucker’s extensive interviews with LGBTQ BIPOC: Ballroom members, legends, organizers, activists, house parents, his own “fathers,” and other performers.
There, and in his analysis of the interviews, we see how defying racism is a large part of the essence of Ballroom, how HIV activism fits in, and how Ballroom has been appropriated for wider audiences.
On the other side of the dance floor, if you’re not into Ballroom, this book will take some getting used to. Tucker jumps in with both feet and very little preamble to prepare readers unfamiliar with Ballroom culture. Stick around; you’ll get it eventually, if you have patience.
If you don’t, then fasten those seatbelts. Reading “And the Category Is…” will make for a bumpy night.
