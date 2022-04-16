Photos
PHOTOS: Stonewall Kickball REMIX Tournament and Afterparty
Red Bottoms emerge victorious
Stonewall Kickball held a mid-season REMIX Tournament at West Potomac Park on Saturday, April 16. The Red Bottoms edged out Fuschia Nostalgia 6-4 for the win. Players and friends held an afterparty at Uproar following the championship game.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Chasity’s Birthday Bash
‘RuPaul’ alum Mrs. Kasha Davis was the special guest at 50/50 Taphouse’s Drag Bingo
Drag performer Chasity Vain celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, April 15 at 50/50 Taphouse in Winchester, Va. with a Drag Bingo show featuring Miss Gay Maryland Miranda Rights, Open State Ivanna Rights, Alexis Shontel, Ava Rage and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Mrs. Kasha Davis.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Lady Camden at Pitchers
‘Drag Race’ alum performs for a packed house
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Lady Camden performed at Pitchers on Wednesday night. Camden performed alongside drag artists Cake, Venus Valhalla, Jayzeer Shantey, Erotica, Eva Styles, and Sweet Pickles. Ba’Naka served as the host to the meet-and-greet before the show.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey among speakers at annual event
The LGBTQ Victory Fund held its National Champagne Brunch at the Grand Hyatt Washington on Sunday, April 10. Speakers included Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Florida state Senator Shevrin Jones and Delaware state Senator Sarah McBride.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
