Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: The Bonnet Ball

Easter tradition returns to JR.’s Bar

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Bonnet Ball at JR.'s. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Bonnet Ball returned to JR.’s Bar for Easter Sunday with drink specials, drag performances and an Easter bonnet contest. Performers included Citrine and Yeti Davis.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Photos

PHOTOS: Stonewall Kickball REMIX Tournament and Afterparty

Red Bottoms emerge victorious

Published

1 day ago

on

April 16, 2022

By

The Red Bottoms and Fuschia Nostalgia face off in the final game of the REMIX Tournament on April 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Stonewall Kickball held a mid-season REMIX Tournament at West Potomac Park on Saturday, April 16. The Red Bottoms edged out Fuschia Nostalgia 6-4 for the win. Players and friends held an afterparty at Uproar following the championship game.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Chasity’s Birthday Bash

‘RuPaul’ alum Mrs. Kasha Davis was the special guest at 50/50 Taphouse’s Drag Bingo

Published

2 days ago

on

April 16, 2022

By

Drag Bingo night at 50/50 Taphouse in Winchester, Va. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Drag performer Chasity Vain celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, April 15 at 50/50 Taphouse in Winchester, Va. with a Drag Bingo show featuring Miss Gay Maryland Miranda Rights, Open State Ivanna Rights, Alexis Shontel, Ava Rage and RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Mrs. Kasha Davis.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Lady Camden at Pitchers

‘Drag Race’ alum performs for a packed house

Published

4 days ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Lady Camden performs at Pitchers on Wednesday, April 13. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Lady Camden performed at Pitchers on Wednesday night. Camden performed alongside drag artists Cake, Venus Valhalla, Jayzeer Shantey, Erotica, Eva Styles, and Sweet Pickles. Ba’Naka served as the host to the meet-and-greet before the show.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Sign Up for Blade eBlasts

Popular