Eswatini High Court acknowledges LGBTQ rights

The Eswatini High Court on April 29 heard the case involving an LGBTQ rights group’s fight to register in the country.

Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities approached the High Court with the support of the Southern Africa Litigation Center to overturn a Registrar of Companies’ ruling that did not allow it to register.

The Registrar of Companies argued that allowing the Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities to register would violate the law because same-sex relations are considered illegal in the country. The High Court upheld the decision to deny Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities’ registration request, but said no person should be discriminated against because of their gender or sexual orientation.

“Having alluded to the fundamental rights, it is clear that our constitution guarantees the rights irrespective of gender or sex. So that it is safe to say that LGBTs have the rights conferred by Section 14 of the constitution. They have a right to life, liberty, privacy or dignity. They have a right not to be discriminated against or be subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment. They have a right to associate. They have a right to form a company. They have a right to freedom of expression,” reads the High Court ruling. “These rights are inherent in them not by reason of their sexual preferences as LGBTs but as human beings. These rights are, however, subject to the laws as prevailing in the kingdom and which have not been challenged anywhere.”

Southern Africa Litigation Center Executive Director Anneke Meerkotter said the verdict was lax and influenced by populist ideologies.

“The High Court’s judgment is a testimony on the anxiousness of Eswatini courts when dealing with matters relating to freedom of association and expression in the current political context,” said Meerkotter. “The rights to freedom of association and expression are fundamentally important in a democratic society.”

“These rights grant citizens the freedom to voice their views about all aspects of society and provides individuals with opportunities to engage in dialogue with the government, and to obtain information necessary for their protection and development as individuals,” added Meerkotter. “Across the region, courts have emphasized that any limitation of these rights must be rational and proportional. In contrast, the majority opinion exercised mental gymnastics to find against the applicants, despite acknowledging that their rights have been violated. The judgment highlights once again how hard it is for citizens to assert their rights to association and expression in Eswatini’s courts.”

Same-sex relations are prohibited under the common law, which criminalizes sodomy. The penalty for violating the law under which only men are criminalized is unknown.

The law dates back to the British colonial period. Eswatini retained this provision upon independence and continues to criminalize same-sex sex relations today.

According to Section 252(1) of Eswatini’s Constitution, the principles and rules of Roman-Dutch common law that have applied to Eswatini since Feb. 22, 1907, (as those principles and rules existed on Independence Day, Sept. 6, 1968) are applied and enforced as the common law of the country.

LGBTQ people in Eswatini regularly face societal discrimination and harassment. As such, most choose to remain in the closet or move to neighboring South Africa.

It remains to be seen whether or not new legislation will be enacted to specifically recognize LGBTQ people and protect them from stigma and victimization after the High Court verdict.

Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.