Africa
Eswatini High Court acknowledges LGBTQ rights
April 29 ruling upheld decision not to allow group to register
The Eswatini High Court on April 29 heard the case involving an LGBTQ rights group’s fight to register in the country.
Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities approached the High Court with the support of the Southern Africa Litigation Center to overturn a Registrar of Companies’ ruling that did not allow it to register.
The Registrar of Companies argued that allowing the Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities to register would violate the law because same-sex relations are considered illegal in the country. The High Court upheld the decision to deny Eswatini Sexual and Gender Minorities’ registration request, but said no person should be discriminated against because of their gender or sexual orientation.
“Having alluded to the fundamental rights, it is clear that our constitution guarantees the rights irrespective of gender or sex. So that it is safe to say that LGBTs have the rights conferred by Section 14 of the constitution. They have a right to life, liberty, privacy or dignity. They have a right not to be discriminated against or be subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment. They have a right to associate. They have a right to form a company. They have a right to freedom of expression,” reads the High Court ruling. “These rights are inherent in them not by reason of their sexual preferences as LGBTs but as human beings. These rights are, however, subject to the laws as prevailing in the kingdom and which have not been challenged anywhere.”
Southern Africa Litigation Center Executive Director Anneke Meerkotter said the verdict was lax and influenced by populist ideologies.
“The High Court’s judgment is a testimony on the anxiousness of Eswatini courts when dealing with matters relating to freedom of association and expression in the current political context,” said Meerkotter. “The rights to freedom of association and expression are fundamentally important in a democratic society.”
“These rights grant citizens the freedom to voice their views about all aspects of society and provides individuals with opportunities to engage in dialogue with the government, and to obtain information necessary for their protection and development as individuals,” added Meerkotter. “Across the region, courts have emphasized that any limitation of these rights must be rational and proportional. In contrast, the majority opinion exercised mental gymnastics to find against the applicants, despite acknowledging that their rights have been violated. The judgment highlights once again how hard it is for citizens to assert their rights to association and expression in Eswatini’s courts.”
Same-sex relations are prohibited under the common law, which criminalizes sodomy. The penalty for violating the law under which only men are criminalized is unknown.
The law dates back to the British colonial period. Eswatini retained this provision upon independence and continues to criminalize same-sex sex relations today.
According to Section 252(1) of Eswatini’s Constitution, the principles and rules of Roman-Dutch common law that have applied to Eswatini since Feb. 22, 1907, (as those principles and rules existed on Independence Day, Sept. 6, 1968) are applied and enforced as the common law of the country.
LGBTQ people in Eswatini regularly face societal discrimination and harassment. As such, most choose to remain in the closet or move to neighboring South Africa.
It remains to be seen whether or not new legislation will be enacted to specifically recognize LGBTQ people and protect them from stigma and victimization after the High Court verdict.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Rape, murder of lesbian in Kenya sparks outrage across Africa
Sheila Lumumba was killed inside her home
The brutal murder of a lesbian woman in Kenya has sparked renewed concerns about the safety of LGBTQ people across Africa.
Kenyan authorities say the six men who raped and murdered Sheila Lumumba on April 19 in her home in Karatina, a town in Nyeri County, targeted her because of her sexual orientation.
Apart from South Africa, many African countries still don’t protect the LGBTQ community, despite some of them having legalized same-sex relations. Members of the LGBTQ community continue to face torture, rape, social isolation and murder.
Various African human rights groups have sought to address these issues, but incidents like Lumumba’s brutal murder continue to take place.
“Queer people’s right to live is not hinged on anyone’s beliefs. Some of those opinions are dangerous and biased. Homophobia in the name of appeasing your beliefs gets people killed,” said Njeri wa Migwi, a Kenyan human rights activist. “Sheila is not the first. We have Erica and Wawira; names people will soon forget, like their lives didn’t matter.”
“No one is killing you for existing or for your sexuality. If it was so simple why would anyone want to be queer where your very existence is hated, dreaded and can lead to your death. You don’t have to love, like or support queer people just respect their right to life, the same way they do with your lives,” added wa Migwi.
Like wa Migwi, Happy Family Youth Uganda Executive Director Iga Isma said a lot of LGBTQ people do not have a sense of belonging because they have been rejected and sidelined by their loved ones.
“Today, hundreds of 2SLGBTQIA+ people have no place to call home as they are kicked out by their homophobic and transphobic conservative communities as well as family members due to stigma and a lot of 2SLGBTQIA+ persons continue to live in the shadows and do not come out due to fear of rejection from their families, colleagues and members of their communities,” noted Isma. “However, we as 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations are trying to educate members of the community, government and all stakeholders about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community because that is the only way we can do away with the repugnant attitude towards the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Though it is difficult due to the homophobic and transphobic communities within our midst, we are trying to change the narrative.”
For Keke Petrova, director of LGBT_Angola, an Angolan LGBTQ rights group, a lot of LGBTQ people, even in those African countries where same sex relations have been legalized, are still stigmatized.
“To be honest, I fear for our safety. Most news related to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is often silenced, through deaths, rapes and assaults,” said Petrova. “However, besides that, the legalization of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in various African countries has brought more awareness to the people. We keep on fighting through dialogue as well as conversations and we reach out and talk about 2SLGBTQIA+ issues to all that want to learn.”
Despite the many difficulties that Africa’s LGBTQ community continues to face, Ruth Maseko of the Triangle Project, a South African advocacy group, said progress remains possible as long as stakeholders are willing to work together to end the scourge of homophobia.
“Africa needs more awareness, people need to be educated and taught that there is nothing wrong about same gender love, a man can love a man and a woman can love a woman and in terms of parents who later on find out that their child is gay or lesbian we need to have parents support groups because some parents end up in shock when they get to figure out that their child is gay or a lesbian so parents need to be sat down with and be educated too,” said Maseko.
Africa
Popular South Africa musician compares LGBTQ relationships to bestiality
Country’s Human Rights Commission has threatened legal action against Steve Hofmeyr
A popular Afrikaans musician and actor in South Africa has disputed claims that he is homophobic after he compared same-sex relationships to bestiality.
Steve Hofmeyr in recent days has received a lot of backlash from various civic organizations after he posted a video on Facebook.
“Where my generation learned to talk to mice, ducks and dogs, our children will be taught how to have sex with mice ducks and dogs. Those relationships with animals are part of that + at the end of the LGBTQI+,” he said in a part of the video that was translated into English.
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and OUT, the second-oldest LGBTQ rights organization in South Africa, have called on Hofmeyr to retract his comments or face legal action.
“From the commission’s assessment of the statements made, it has determined that he appears to liken the LGBTIQ+ community to be inclusive of bestiality, which constitutes a sexual offense, S13 of the Criminal Law of the Sexual Offenses and Related Matters Amendment Act of 2007, as well as the Animal Protection Act of 1962,” said the SAHRC in a statement.
“The commission has further determined that the comments, in equating a vulnerable section of society to criminals having sex with ‘mice, ducks and dogs’ may seriously demean and humiliate members ascribing to the LGBTIQ+ community, thereby affecting their rights to equality and dignity as determined in Section 9 and 10 of the Constitution,” it adds. “More so, the commission has therefore issued a letter of demand to Mr. Hofmeyr expressing its concerns relating to the utterances made and shared to his hundreds of thousands of followers and friends accordingly. Should the commissions’ demands not be met, the commission reserves the right to proceed to the Equality Court to provide it with the appropriate relief herein. This may include a prayer for damages, as well as an order seeking the respondent to undergo community service at a center in support of the promotion of the rights of vulnerable groups.”
Lerato Phalakatshela, the human rights manager at OUT, which is also one of the complainants in the matter, said Hofmeyr’s sentiments are degrading and dehumanizing.
“Through these false and harmful statements, Hofmeyr is perpetuating the narrative that LGBTIQ+ people are deviants and are inherently dangerous to children,” said Phalakatshela. “Spreading these blatant lies not only dehumanizes and other LGBTIQ+ people but also provides fuel to justify stigmatization, discrimination and even violence against LGBTIQ+ individuals in South Africa where more than 24 LGBTQ+ individuals were murdered last year. Words have consequences!”
“LGBTQ+ people want no extra rights or privileges but we are entitled, just like everyone else, to be appropriately represented in media for people of all ages,” added Phalakatshela. “However, we are pleased that the SAHRC has taken the first steps in dealing with this issue and we urge it to pursue the matter until, at the very least, Hofmeyr unreservedly and publicly apologizes and retracts his comments in writing.”
At the same time, OUT has launched an online petition that, among other things, demands, Hofmeyr acknowledges the LGBTQ acronym does not and is not intended to include bestiality, pedophilia and other illegal and/or non-consensual behavior and he apologizes to the LGBTQ community in writing via a public statement within seven days. OUT urged the SAHRC to investigate and take appropriate action against him, including taking the matter to the Equality Court, if he fails to meet these demands.
According to OUT, the petition also serves to express the anger and frustration felt by the LGBTQ community and its allies over the continued spreading of harmful speech.
Hofmeyr has nevertheless maintained he has nothing more to say about the issue and he said what he said.
“I have nothing to add to the LGBTQ+ debate that I already say (sic) in the previous post,” he said. “Feel free to watch the video again. If you think I said gays sleep with animals you are too dumb for this conversation. The other gays are on my side.”
Africa
U.N. Development Program lauds Angola government for progress on LGBTQ rights
African country decriminalized homosexuality in 2021
The U.N. Development Program has lauded the government of Angola for its efforts to protect LGBTQ rights.
Speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of the See Beyond Your Prejudice photographic exhibition UNDP hosted alongside Associaçao Íris Angola, an LGBTQ rights organization, in Luanda, the Angolan capital, UNDP Angola Deputy Resident Representative Soahangy Mamisoa Rangers said the country was an example of gender inclusivity.
“Sexual and gender diversity deserve to be celebrated, instead of being a reason to exclude citizens from their rights and dignity,” said Rangers. “Angola is an example on the African region that criminalizes discrimination based on sexual orientation, including in the workplace and for the Human Rights National Strategy, which clearly mentions LGBT people.”
Rangers also said the UNDP is proud to work with its partners towards sustainable and inclusive development from which marginalized people can benefit.
Keke Petrova director of LGBT Angola, an Angolan LGBTQ rights group, said, however, the LGBTQ community is still stigmatized in spite of the government banning discrimination against it.
“Like everything in life, we are not everyone’s cup of tea but gladly there are more and more people willing to learn and understand what we mean and what we have to say,” said Petrova.
Petrova added they “fear for our safety” ahead of the country’s general elections that are scheduled to take place in August.
“We have not seen an attempt directly of appealing the legalization of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, but most news related to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is often silenced here, through deaths, rapes and assaults,” said Petrova. “So, my concern is that this year the government might try to act against us because of the looming presidential elections set to take place in August, as a result, I am really thinking about launching a preventive suicide and mental health line.”
“However, besides that, the legalization of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community has brought more awareness to the people,” added Petrova. “We keep on fighting through dialogues, conversations and we reach out and talk about 2SLGBTQIA+ issues to all that want to learn, and the feedback has been positive.”
Angola’s new Penal Code that decriminalized same-sex relations took effect on Feb. 10, 2021.
It introduced protections based on sexual orientation into some of Angola’s non-discriminatory provisions and mentioned sexual orientation in the hate speech clauses of the Penal Code.
These changes were the first rewriting of colonial-era laws since Angola gained independence from Portugal in 1975.
A poll the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association conducted in 2017 found 61 percent of Angolans support equal rights for gay, lesbian and bisexual people.
Sixty-five percent of them said they should be protected from discrimination in the workplace, while 27 percent of Angolans said people who are in same-sex relationships should face criminal charges.
The ILGA poll found 63 percent of Angolans support equal rights for transgender people. Seventy-two percent of them said they should be protected from employment discrimination and 49 percent indicated their support for trans Angolans’ ability to change their legal gender.
Fairfax County police seek suspect who stole Pride flag from Starbucks
Eswatini High Court acknowledges LGBTQ rights
Brenda Rosales es la primera funcionaria trans del gobierno de Bukele
Philadelphia bouncer charged with 3rd degree murder for punching gay man
Blade hosts Judith Light, Amy Schneider at Correspondents’ Dinner
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
Walking D.C.’s Ward 1 with Salah Czapary
Canada lifts gay blood donor ban
First transgender congresswoman in Chile details legislative agenda
Rape, murder of lesbian in Kenya sparks outrage across Africa
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
World5 days ago
Meet America’s first out lesbian ambassador
-
Local6 days ago
D.C. gay man dies after being punched by bouncer at Philly bar
-
National6 days ago
Homophobic attack on Delta flight attendant leads to arrest
-
District of Columbia1 day ago
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
-
Texas6 days ago
ExxonMobil plans to ban Pride & BLM flags at its Houston offices
-
Local5 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
National5 days ago
Musk’s Twitter takeover riles some LGBTQ users
-
Opinions6 days ago
Critical race theory banned by those who failed critical thinking