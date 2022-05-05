Movies
Hulu’s joyful ‘Crush’
New film solidifies 2022’s status as banner year for queer representation
It’s only May, and already 2022 is shaping up to be one of the queerest years on record when it comes to film.
It’s certainly a breath of fresh air, particularly in a cultural environment marked by increased and aggressive anti-LGBTQ sentiment from the eternally bigoted social and religious conservatives of the extreme right, and while it’s impossible to ignore (and unwise to disregard) their rhetoric and their thinly veiled authoritarian attempts to legislate us out of existence, we have every right to take a moment to enjoy the fact that we live in a time when queer lives and queer stories can grace our screens without portraying us as victims, villains, freaks, degenerates or worse.
What’s even more gratifying – and definitely a step in the right direction – is the increased diversity on display in these queer stories. Where once most of us had to settle for mostly seeing gay men (usually white) as stand-ins for our entire community, we’re now getting a growing number of movies that place the focus on the other colors of our rainbow, and it’s a welcome reminder of the beauty that exists in acknowledging and accepting the experiences of everyone.
Consider, for instance, “Crush,” Hulu’s newest entry to the LGBTQ teen romance genre, which started streaming on April 29, and puts a lesbian love story in the spotlight.
It’s true that, in an era before LGBTQ characters could be brought to the screen with the freedom and genuine lived experience that makes today’s queer movies feel so authentic, women in love – or at least, in lust – with each other were often seen as “acceptable” in mainstream cinema. While we had lesbian stories, however, those stories were almost always told by men, and straight men at that, leaving us with romanticized (or more accurately, fetishized) depictions that were hopelessly tainted by the male gaze. While movies like “Basic Instinct” and “Bound” may have been successful films that brought queer women into the public eye, they can scarcely be said to have presented a positive or even relatable image in which any real-life lesbian viewers might be able to recognize themselves.
Nothing could be further than the case in “Crush,” a film with the advantage of having actual women building it from the ground up. Directed by Sammi Cohen (making her feature directorial debut) from a screenplay by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham, it’s the story of Paige (Rowan Blanchard), a freshly out high-schooler with a passion and a talent for art. Though she has no interest in sports, she impulsively joins the school’s track team in a bid to get closer to the beautiful and popular Gabriela (Isabella Ferreira), the team’s co-captain, on whom she has harbored a longtime crush. She knows nothing about track, however, so the team’s coach (Aasif Mandvi) assigns her to Gabriela’s twin sister AJ ( Auliʻi Cravalho) for training. As their friendship grows, she begins to develop unexpected feelings – a situation complicated by the threat of potential suspension over mistaken accusations of vandalism due to a wave of anonymous graffiti art that has been appearing all over the campus. Desperate to find the real culprit, Paige enlists AJ to help solve the mystery and clear her name, and soon finds herself facing a dilemma over which of the two sisters she really wants to pursue.
Written by King and Rackham with the deliberate intention of capturing the joy of growing up queer rather than usual turmoil and trauma that accompanies so many LGBTQ coming-of age stories, the pair were inspired by their own life experiences. Cohen, drawn to the project for similar reasons, directs the film with an eye toward bringing that all-too-rare positivity to the screen, and the result is an upbeat, infectiously happy tale of young love that should, as a perhaps ironic consequence, be eminently relatable to a mainstream (i.e. non-queer) audience, too. Yes, there is some drama – choosing between multiple crushes is hard, after all, and the threat of punishment over something you didn’t do is enough to turn any teenage life into a Hitchcockian suspense – but none of it ever seems to dim the brightness that shines straight from the movie’s proud heart.
Equal share of credit for that irresistible optimism is due to the authenticity of a young cast that seems, above all, to be having a lot of fun; Blanchard and Cravalho establish a charming chemistry from their first moments together onscreen, which keeps us rooting for the inevitable outcome even when they can’t yet see it, and Ferreira plays against the stereotype of the ”popular girl” to create a gracious, genuinely lovely persona that makes it easy to see why anyone would have a crush on her. Tyler Alvarez and Teala Dunn, as a couple who are Paige’s best friends and sidekicks, are engaging and well-drawn enough to keep them from being simply a token “straight couple,” and Megan Mullally proves once more why she’s not only a queer icon but a national treasure as Paige’s libido-driven mother, ravenously pursuing her daughter’s track coach in an amusing reversal of pursuer/pursued gender roles that will keep the grown-ups chuckling, too.
That’s fortunate, because “Crush,” like many comedies aimed at teens, sidelines its adult characters and relies on them mostly for comic relief, and while younger viewers may be engrossed, the movie admittedly eschews sophisticated nuance in exploring the emotional ups and downs of its romantic triangle. Likewise, in choosing to set this lesbian love story in an environment where queerness is normalized and acceptance is seemingly universal, it provides a welcome template for the world we want to see (not to mention the invaluable contribution of giving young LGBTQ+ people the positive representation they so desperately need), the non-existence of homophobia it presents will inevitably be a bit beyond the capacity of some adult viewers to willingly suspend their disbelief.
“Crush” is a movie that is determined to MAKE us believe, however, and to show us what life could be like for our children if we did. Thanks to its unmistakable sincerity and unshakable good will, it goes a long way toward succeeding.
Movies
‘Firebird’ soars with tale of love during Cold War
A timely film exploring anti-LGBTQ oppression in Russia
Once in a while, current events and the release of a particular movie seem to coincide as if by fate. “Casablanca,” for instance, considered by its studio to be an unremarkable melodrama with limited box office appeal, was rushed into an early release to capitalize on the Allied invasion of North Africa, which took place in late 1942. The rest, of course, is history.
A similar twist of fateful timing surrounds “Firebird,” a UK-made gay romance set on a Soviet air base during the Cold War, as it goes into its official U.S. theatrical release on April 29. Based on a memoir by Sergey Fetisov, it’s a true story that not only resonates with the oppressive state of LGBTQ rights in modern-day Russia – a key factor in why the film was made in the first place – but that may pique the interest of American moviegoers thanks to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Firebird” – co-adapted for the screen by Estonian-born filmmaker Peeter Rebane and British actor Tom Prior, who direct and star, respectively – begins in the late 1970s as Sergey (Prior), a private in the Soviet Air Force with dreams of going to Moscow and becoming an actor, is eagerly counting down the days until the end of his military service. His life is suddenly changed irrevocably with the arrival of Roman (Oleg Zagorodinii), an ace fighter pilot newly stationed to the base; handsome, cultured, and approachable, the new officer immediately draws the attention of both Sergey and his close friend Luisa (Diana Pozharskaya), the Base Commander’s secretary – but it is with Sergey that he makes the deeper connection, and the two quickly become lovers.
Communist prohibitions against homosexuality are severe, however, especially for men in uniform, and even Ramon’s position of privilege is not enough to shield them from the ever-watchful eyes of their superiors. With his career and his freedom on the line, Roman initially breaks things off with Sergey, and even enters a sham marriage with the oblivious Luisa. But the love between them proves too strong to resist, and their star-crossed affair endures for years – despite the grim consequences they face should they be found out.
Tales of oppression such as this have never been in short supply in queer cinema. After all, movies, like any art, are an expression of real life, and therefore the unavoidable specter of the closet has loomed large over LGBTQ movies over the years. As a result, there are quite a few viewers out there who feel as if they have seen more than enough homophobia and heartbreak on their screens to last a lifetime. For such individuals, a movie like “Firebird” might be a hard sell.
Still, nostalgia is a powerful force, capable of bathing the past in a warm glow that softens harsh realities while making our happy memories even happier than we remember, and Rebane’s movie uses it to great advantage. The director infuses his lovingly recreated period setting not only with an eye-catching attention to detail, but with a lush and picturesque atmosphere that stimulates our fondest memories – or fantasies – as much as it does our appreciation for the retro Eastern Bloc aesthetic. The central romance stokes our idealized scenarios of illicit love at first sight, capturing that breathless blend of tenderness and red-hot sexual chemistry as well as the thrilling fear of discovery that somehow makes being together even more irresistible; we are plied, by scenes of furtive after-hours love-making and idyllic, sun-soaked scenes trysts by the sea, into believing that these handsome young lovers will somehow make it all work out.
The impossibility of their situation, of course, catches up to them eventually, and though the homophobia that surrounds them has been inescapable all along, it’s at this point the movie truly begins to explore its more subtle effects. Fear of it hangs over their relationship, and its poison spreads like a virus to anyone who becomes entangled in their life together; one of the film’s most powerful touches is the compassion it affords for Luisa, who may be an unknowing participant in the forced charade of their life together, but who suffers for it, nonetheless. It’s an all-too-rare reminder that repressive homophobia ruins heterosexual lives, too.
Indeed, compassion lies at the heart of “Firebird” and keeps it from being just another pretty-but-bittersweet gay love story from a bygone era. Rebane has said he was inspired to make the film by the resurgence of attacks against “basic human rights, equality and freedom” around the world, and particularly by the discrimination and repression experienced in many countries by LGBTQ individuals and families. In telling the real-life story of Sergey (who died in 2017, shortly after participating in extensive interviews with the filmmakers), he hoped to “foster more respect for one universal human right: to love and be loved.”
Now, with Russia’s aggression in Ukraine dominating world headlines, Rebane has reasserted his film’s purpose as a vehicle for raising awareness about the country’s “long history of persecuting LGBTQIA+ people and any of those voicing dissent to their authoritarian regime” by teaming with global advocacy group All Out, in support of their work in aiding queer refugees from Ukraine and fostering “meaningful dialogue” about Russia’s anti-LGBTQ policies.
Still, activist sentiment aside, “Firebird” is not political, but rather emphasizes the determination of a same-sex couple to exist, to survive despite suffering even within the most repressive of societies. In accomplishing that, it keeps its focus more on matters of the heart than on matters of state, something facilitated by its skillful cast – particularly Prior, whose appeal as Sergey runs far deeper than his youthful looks, and whose performance wears its heart on its sleeve without ever feeling overtly sentimental.
It’s perhaps because of this as much as its period setting that “Firebird” feels a bit like a throwback to a bygone era. Awash in stylish nostalgia, it seems like something seen from a distance, more felt than lived, more dreamed than experienced. That’s not a bad thing; it’s an aura that lends a calming effect, cushioning the emotional blows we know are sure to come, and gives the movie a sense of emotional balance that prevents it from becoming a tearjerker. At the same time, it also brings a sort of perfunctory quality to the events of the story, as though we are watching a carefully arranged row of dominoes fall, which occasionally threatens to undermine the impact of the draconian cultural oppression faced by its characters by reducing it to a mere plot device.
Nevertheless, it’s appropriate enough for a queer love story to feel a bit like a campy Hollywood classic, even when it has a political conscience. “Casablanca” raised awareness for the plight of refugees fleeing war-torn Europe, but it gave us Rick and Ilsa, too; and while it’s perhaps unlikely that “Firebird” will achieve the same status as that venerable masterpiece, its noble intentions and its unapologetic belief in love make it more than deserving of your attention.
Movies
For better and for worse, Oscar makes history again
We’ve come a long way, but we’re not there yet
By the time you read this, the biggest moment from this year’s Oscars will already be old news – but no matter how tempting a distraction it might be to discuss Will Smith’s polarizing display of toxic masculinity, the more important story for us, here, is about the state of LGBTQ representation, inclusion, and acceptance in the Hollywood film industry.
It’s a story that hasn’t quite come to a happy ending.
Granted, things have improved, at least in terms of allowing queerness to be on display at the ceremony. On Sunday night, out Best Actress nominee Kristen Stewart attended with fiancée Dylan Miller, sharing a public kiss on the red carpet as they arrived for the festivities; the trio of female hosts – which included out woman of color Wanda Sykes alongside fellow comedians Amy Schumer and Regina Hall – mocked Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill with a defiant joke during their opening presentation.
Jessica Chastain – who won Best Actress for playing unlikely LGBTQ ally and AIDS advocate Tammy Faye Bakker in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – made an emotional speech decrying anti-LGBTQ legislation and advocating for all people to be “accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror.”
Numerous participants in the evening, whether male or female, queer or straight, took the opportunity to push gender boundaries with their couture (thanks for that, Timothée Chalamet). Elliot Page, joining Jennifer Garner and JK Simmons for a “Juno” reunion, became the first trans man to be a presenter at the Academy Awards. Finally, two beloved queer icons shared the stage for the evening’s finale, as Lady Gaga was joined by wheelchair-bound Liza Minnelli, frail but full of obvious joy at being there, to present the award for Best Picture.
The biggest queer moment of the night, of course, was also one of the first: Ariana DeBose’s historic win as the first out woman to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Accepting the award, De Bose proudly highlighted her queerness alongside her other intersecting identities, saying, “You see an openly queer woman of color, an Afro-Latina, who found her strength and life through art. And that is, I think, what we’re here to celebrate.”
The evening’s other queer nominees did not fare so well. “Flee,” the Danish documentary about a gay Afghan refugee, made history by scoring triple nominations as Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature, and Best Animated Feature, but went home empty handed. Stewart – the only other openly queer acting nominee – lost to Chastain for Best Actress, and the queer-themed “Power of the Dog” lost its bid for Best Picture to “CODA” – though its director, Jane Campion, became the third woman to win the Best Director prize.
Of course, the Oscar, like any other award, should be bestowed upon the most deserving nominee, and it seems unreasonable to expect all the queer nominees to win. Even so, nobody has a chance to win if they’re not even nominated, and that’s where Oscar persistently falls short.
According to a recent report from Professor Russell Robinson, Faculty Director of Berkeley Law’s Center on Race, Sexuality & Culture, out of 68 nominations in Oscar history (and 14 wins) for performers playing LGBTQ roles, only two nominees – neither of whom went on to win – were LGBTQ-identified in real life. While actors like Tom Hanks (“Philadelphia”), Sean Penn (“Milk”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”), and the late William Hurt (“Kiss of the Spider Woman”) garnered career-boosting acclaim along with their Oscars for playing queer characters, there are no equivalent success stories for queer actors playing straight roles – indeed, only eight openly queer performers have gotten a nomination for ANY role, queer or otherwise, and no transgender performers have ever received one at all – and while one might believe statistics like this are at least beginning to change, bear in mind that both of Benedict Cumberbatch’s two Oscar nods so far (“Power of the Dog,” “The Imitation Game”) were for playing gay men.
The topic of whether straight actors should be playing queer characters at all is a hotly debated one, with reasonable arguments – and queer voices to support them – on both sides. We won’t attempt an in-depth examination of that issue here, but what is obvious even without the above statistics is that the Academy – or rather, looking at it from a wider scope, Hollywood itself – has a deeply ingrained prejudice against queerness, regardless of how loudly it proclaims itself to be an ally.
Yes, progress has undeniably been achieved, especially within the last few years; the strong showing of films like “Moonlight,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” on recent Oscar nights has gone neither unnoticed nor unappreciated. Yet the Academy – as well as the industry it represents – has a pattern of responding to criticism in half-measures. It takes more than a hashtag to end sexual harassment of women in the workplace, no matter how many times it’s flashed on the screen during an awards show, and it takes more than a token nomination every few years to give an underrepresented population a fair place at the table, too.
This year’s ceremony was not without its missteps, most of which had already blemished the show before “the slap heard ‘round the world” ever happened. Nevertheless, this Oscar show felt more authentic than many in recent memory. There was a raw, unpredictable quality to it, perhaps rooted in the Academy’s controversial choice to relegate several “lesser” awards to a pre-show presentation, that manifested itself in the uncomfortable response of the audience to the often sharp humor of hostesses Sykes, Schuman, and Hall – who mercilessly skewered Hollywood’s say-one-thing-do-another approach to sexism, racism, homophobia, and more throughout the show. Their presence and their comedic calling-out of industry hypocrisy, along with the willingness of the celebrities in the house to laugh about it, lifted the proceedings enough to make them not only bearable, but sometimes even enjoyable.
That doesn’t mean the Academy can rest on its laurels. While it’s become common for their awards show – and all the others, for that matter – to serve as a kind of celebrity roast, where jokes are made and laughed at about the industry’s hot-button issue of the day, the persistent problems in Hollywood can’t be corrected just by allowing its workers to blow off steam by making fun of them once a year.
The film industry thinks that by going along with self-mocking humor about its own misogyny, racism, and homophobia, it gets a pass to continue ignoring the growing demand from the public to eliminate those same toxic ingredients from its standard recipe.
Perhaps the Will Smith incident, based as it seems to have been in a show of masculine dominance, will prompt some soul-searching within the entertainment community over its own rampant hypocrisy. Let’s hope so, because if the Academy Awards are ever to be truly inclusive, that’s something that has to happen first in the movies their prizes are meant to honor.
We’ve come a long way, to be sure, but we’re not there yet.
Movies
In final leading role, Cloris Leachman steals one last movie
‘Jump, Darling’ a worthy swan song for a legendary talent
It’s no wonder the late Cloris Leachman was beloved by so many fans in the LGBTQ community.
The Oscar- and multiple Emmy-winning actress, who passed away at 94 in January of 2021, left a legacy of iconic film and television performances. She was perhaps most adored as Phyllis Lindstrom on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and her own subsequent spin-off series, “Phyllis” – but who can forget her work with Mel Brooks in his comedy film classics of the 1970s, when characters like Frau Blucher (“Young Frankenstein”) and Nurse Diesel (“High Anxiety”) stole the show whenever they appeared on the screen?
These contributions to our popular culture – only the most famous examples from a prolific performance career that spanned seven decades – are more than enough to cement a permanent place for her in anyone’s heart; but she was also an LGBTQ advocate and ally, a frequent participant in GLAAD’s Media Awards and a vocal supporter of LGBTQ equality, and it’s this lesser-known real-life role that lends her a special significance in the memory of her many queer fans, a personal connection that endears her to us all the more.
With this in mind, it seems fitting that the final major film role she completed before her death should be in “Jump, Darling,” a Canadian dramedy in which she portrays an elderly woman bonding with her gay grandson, and which opens for a limited theatrical run in the U.S. March 18 before dropping for home viewing via DVD and VOD March 29.
Written and directed by first-time filmmaker Phil Connell, who drew inspiration from the relationship he developed with his own grandmother near the end of her life, it centers on Russell (Thomas Duplessie), a struggling young actor in Toronto who is also an aspiring drag queen. After an attack of stage fright derails his would-be first performance at a popular gay nightclub, he abruptly breaks up with his longtime boyfriend (Andrew Bushell) and heads out to the wine country of Prince Edward County for a surprise visit to the home of his grandmother Margaret (Leachman). A formidable woman in her day, she’s now in declining health, but still clinging as stubbornly as she can both to her sharp wits and her independence; though Russell’s visit is motivated more by selfish intentions than familial love, his presence in her home allows her to stave off – at least for the moment – pressure from her well-meaning daughter (and Russell’s mother) Ene (Linda Kash), who wants her to move into a retirement home, and she convinces him to stay for a while.
The arrangement turns out to be mutually beneficial, and not just because grandma is willing to sweeten the pot with a little financial relief. Russell starts hanging out at a local queer-friendly college bar, and soon finds himself drawn back into his drag ambitions – and to a not-so-straight busboy named Zachary (Kwaku Adu-Poku). Meanwhile, Margaret gets to retain her freedom as she fights to keep control of her faltering mind and come to terms with her own mortality, haunted by memories of her husband’s long-ago suicide. Through the time they spend together, the bond between them grows, and as he becomes increasingly invested in helping his grandmother face the end of her life with dignity, Russell begins to find a sense of clarity and purpose that just might be enough to help him finally start down the right path of his own.
Connell, in the film’s production notes, says “Jump, Darling” was conceived as an homage to the classic “family drama” movies that he loved growing up, but seen through the lens of queer experience and queer culture. There wasn’t much of a budget, but he was convinced that, if his movie was going to work, he needed to have a star as Margaret. “Family dramas tend to be independent fare,” he observes. “What elevates them into the mainstream (or gives them the chance at it) is a powerful matriarchal performance, from someone you know, recognize, and cherish. Or maybe that’s just me.”
Luckily, after numerous unsuccessful bids to attract the interest of big-name Hollywood actresses of a certain age, the-indie-friendly Leachman eagerly came on board, and Connell’s determination proved to have been well justified. Just as the filmmaker predicted, her presence both lifts his movie and gives it weight, and her performance – as fearless, authentic, vulnerable, and layered as any she ever gave – provides the deep emotional core the story needs. It’s a star turn, make no mistake, and a worthy swan song for a legendary talent – and that’s a good thing, because without it, “Jump, Darling” would be a much more ordinary film.
That’s not a bad thing, necessarily. Connell has a strong narrative sense and a knack for conveying his characters’ inner struggles without spelling them out for us, both of which keep us interested in the movie’s main storyline – Russell’s need to overcome self-doubt and fully embrace his queerness both in his career and in his life – despite its familiarity. His explorations of drag onscreen are infused with respect and knowledge of the drag milieu, and though he doesn’t try to sanitize the drag or tone it down, he never falls prey to the temptation to take things too far over the top, either – this is not “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” after all. His instinct toward restraint serves him well, and so does his leading man; newcomer Duplessie is an engaging, charismatic, and talented performer, both in and out of drag, and his Russell would be well capable of carrying the film even without such a legendary co-star.
Russell’s story is only half the picture, though; without the grounding force of his relationship with Margaret – and all the deeper, life-affirming, nurturing forces it represents – there would be little impetus for him to change or to grow, and perhaps even less for audiences to care. Without her, his passion for drag would likely feel to us like an untethered impulse, a reflexive and attention-seeking attempt to express something only half-understood. Through the filter of their interactions, we are allowed to discover who he is and what he’s trying to do even as he makes those discoveries for himself, and it makes all the difference. That doesn’t mean a less famous actress would not have been able to give an equally towering performance in the role – but the hard truth of the movie business is that far fewer people would have cared, and “Jump, Darling” would almost surely have been overlooked by all but the most dedicated followers of the queer indie film festival circuit.
But if speculating about how a film might have been better if it were different is a pointless exercise, then so is speculating about how it might have been worse. With Leachman’s final starring performance as a centerpiece, this one is just fine as it is, and it’s well-worth seeking out for all her queer fans, if only to enjoy it as her parting gift to us all.
